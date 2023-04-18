Cover Story: Parineeti Chopra’s journey to self-discovery and success

In our exclusive cover interview, Parineeti Chopra talks about her journey through triumphs and transformations.

“I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I –

I took the one less travelled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

– Robert Frost, The Road Not Taken

A graduate of the Manchester Business School where she obtained a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics, Parineeti Chopra is no cookie-cutter actress. Ever since she graced the silver screen as Dimple Chaddha in 2011’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, she’s been a perennial favourite with the critics. So much so that when her career saw a brief lull, nobody was unhappier than movie aficionados who saw her as a refreshing change from the spate of bad performances Bollywood had been subjected to for a while.

However, Chopra saw a career resurgence of sorts in 2021 when she starred in the mystery thriller The Girl on the Train which she followed up with a phenomenal performance in the year’s sleeper hit, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie didn’t see much success on the big screen but the praise it earned online after being released on a leading OTT platform more than made up for it. The consensus was clear – Parineet Chopra was back. She followed up her brilliant performance as Sandy Kaur Walia with the biographical sports drama Saina which also met with critical acclaim.

Some said that Parineeti Chopra had finally found her mojo again and speaking to her, you are bound to agree. She’s calmer, more introspective and in a peaceful state of mind. She’s just living her best life, as she says. There’s no rush to get anywhere. It’s almost like she’s attained an elevated space of mind. The actress does admit that there have been dark phases in her life where people have let her down but thanks to introspection and the transformative powers of meditation, she’s been able to take decisions without reacting negatively. “The moment you understand the meaning of life, that all of this is going to end one day, you know that nothing is big enough. Nothing is a problem. Nobody can do something big enough or impact you in any way that can make them higher or lower than you,” she says in this exclusive cover interview with Lifestyle Asia India.

The actress further agrees that a large part of her transformation is due to her frequent travels. You won’t see Parineeti Chopra jet off to the newest trending location for a selfie or two. Instead, Chopra prefers the road not taken, as Robert Frost would say. And that has indeed, made all the difference. Even in Doha, amidst the beauty of the Old Doha Port in the Mina District or the stunning archways of the Galeries Lafayette, what Parineeti Chopra sees is the integrity and the persistence of the people of Doha who have led to it becoming a major cultural and tourist hub. “The empty fields have turned into world-class cities and the richest countries in the world. And I think that’s a testament to the people – whenever there’s a struggle, you will always see diamonds coming out of it,” she says pondering.

Check out our exclusive cover interview with Parineeti Chopra:

What is your frame of mind right now? What are you thinking of currently?

Oh, my God, how many hours do we have to chat? (laughs) I think all is well. I’m focusing on work and life. In fact, it might come across as cliché but I am just focusing on life right now. I just try to work well, be healthy, spend time with friends and family, and make sure I balance my life. You know, that’s all I am up to.

After going through the whole COVID experience, it’s like we all suddenly realized that life is so unpredictable, you know? So many folks have been making it a priority to spend more time with their family and loved ones. Has that been the case for you too?

No, I have always lived my life this way. I would always make sure that I book holidays every couple of months and spend time with my family. I would never sacrifice life for work or work for life. I would always balance them out. At that time, I remember whenever I had to travel or I had to be at the airport all the time, people used to say ‘Where are you going’ ‘What are you doing’, ‘How much are you travelling and they would never appreciate the fact that I was just a person who balances life very well. So I think post-COVID, people understood that.

They say that a smile is a universal language, right? No matter where you go, it’s something that everyone can understand. Since you travel a lot, have you come across any instances of this so-called “universal language” in different cultures around the world?

I think kindness is one thing that I see in many countries. I partake in different kinds of experiences in my life when I travel. I don’t just go shopping in London and New York. That’s not what I do. I go to all these offbeat places and try and meet strangers. I am a scuba diver and the basic nature of the sport is for me to be able to meet strangers and spend time with them and be able to learn from different cultures. I feel like even if you don’t speak the language – I’ve stayed in jungle accommodations and I’ve stayed on beaches and I’ve stayed on boats and trekked in places that nobody goes – you’ll be surprised to see how much kindness there is in the world. Just strangers helping you out and putting you up in their houses, giving you a meal, helping you carry your bag when there is no network, no proper roads, etc. And I feel like that is the one thing that I do the most, you know, just be kind. Even when I’m feeling my lowest or somebody is making a mistake, I tend to forgive and be kind.

Obviously, as a public figure, you’re in the spotlight, but you’re also just a human being, right? And there are days when you might not be feeling your best, but you still have to be out there, smiling and making sure the show goes on. So how do you deal with that? How do you protect your mental health while always being on the go?

You know, the thing is that one of my biggest strengths is that I’m a very empathetic person first, and even when other people make mistakes around me or do something to hurt me, I have gone to great lengths to try and understand their point of view. I have had people cheat on me, people steal from me, people mess up at work, and people betray me. All sorts of human beings have come into my life, and at every given time, I’ve smiled and tried to understand why they could have done what they did and then taken a very reasonable call as to how to handle it. Anger usually comes when you’re not understanding something or you are making an impulsive reaction. If you are empathetic and you understand the other point of view, you never get angry. I remember when I was really young, whenever I would get angry, I would feel a lot of guilt afterwards. And over the years I started meditating, and it helped me a lot. Now I don’t have to protect that moment because I very naturally do not react to things.

Tell me about your journey with meditation because what you just said sounds so important, and I would really like other people to get inspired by this.

Meditation connects me to me as a person, makes me very strong, makes me very calm, makes me very neutral to the world, and makes me emotionally balanced as a person. And because of that, I can understand the meaning of life. The moment you understand the meaning of life, that all of this is going to end one day, you know that nothing is big enough. Nothing is a problem. Nobody can do something big enough or impact you in any way that can make them higher or lower than you.

And, you know, when it comes to the spotlight and media attention, how do you set boundaries for yourself within your personal life?

Honestly, that’s a very difficult question to answer because everything about you is out there for the world to see and read, and the media is the outlet for that. We work very hard for ourselves, our faces, and our names to reach every single living room in this country. We work our hardest. So when there is recognition, love, and acceptance, I only see it as success. And I always view it positively. If I were nobody or they were not interested in me, that would probably mean that I did not achieve what I tried to achieve as an actor because a successful actor will be famous, will be a part of everybody’s homes, a part of living room conversation, a part of the news, a part of the news channels, a part of digital media, a part of the paparazzi culture, and everything. That would mean that I’m truly in every single person’s home, you know? How to bifurcate what goes out and what doesn’t go out? I don’t think about that. I think my life is there for the world.

However, there is a thin line between them discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line into being too personal or disrespectful. If that ever happens, I will just clarify in case somebody’s gotten anything wrong. So, I mean, if the world was not interested, I would have considered myself unsuccessful. If the world is interested, that means I’ve done something right in my career. So that’s how I see it. I’m sure every actress sees it differently.

I’m sure travel has been crucial in creating this sort of mindset.

100 per cent. You know, there are a lot of people who will come up to me and say, ‘Oh, we saw you in New York’. And I’m like, ‘Oh, that was like a month ago. I’m not in New York anymore.’ And they will say ‘You didn’t put it on your social media so we thought you were still in New York’. And that, to me, is such a big telltale sign of this world that we live in today because if it didn’t happen on social media, it didn’t happen at all. I live my life off of social media. When I remember to post, you will see me posting for days, and then I completely forget because I’m so engrossed in doing something. Going back to the first question you asked me which was what am I thinking? And I said I’m just living my life. The only way to do this is to live your life off of digital platforms, off of social media, off of the big screens and off of iPads and laptops. That’s the only way you become like this, you know.

And also, I just wanted to ask as someone who is travelling around the world trying different cuisines, what was your experience in Doha?

I’ve been around the world and I’ve seen hundreds of cultures and met a lot of people. I think Doha, very similar to that, is full of culture. The one thing that I appreciate about the people there is how they are so self-sustaining and how they’re so independent of other countries. The empty fields have turned into world-class cities and the richest countries in the world. And I think that’s a testament to the people – whenever there’s a struggle, you will always see diamonds coming out of it. And literally, Doha was like that. When I see skyscrapers in Doha and oceans and islands and like, you know, amazing luxury and shopping, everything is in that one city. I just get impressed because this is a country that had nothing at one time and now it has everything. So I love seeing places like this. And it was so nice to shoot in a place like this because they were so kind, they were so hospitable, they were so loving. It was just amazing to be in that luxurious lifestyle and shoot a glamorous magazine cover, you know?

I just have one last question for you. What would you say is the one thing you wish more people knew about you?

I think my biggest ‘complaint’ from the world would be that they judge actors for the persona they see on screen, and that is never the case because that is literally our job – to act. We are reading fictitious lines from a fictitious story, fictitious characters, and fictitious costumes, and people tend to think that’s the person that we are, and that’s not the case at all. I may play, you know, a silly comedian or romantic heroine on screen, but that’s not me in person at all. But I have seen people be surprised all the time by the person that I am because they simply just judge the character that they’ve seen on screen, which is so funny to me because isn’t that the silliest thing to do? Isn’t that the very nature of my job? I find it funny that you know, and I wish that the media helped us reach our fans in a better way, in a more accurate way so that the fans would see that there is more to us than what they see in fictitious feature films.