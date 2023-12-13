Shilpa Shetty Kundra graces the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Celebrating her illustrious career spanning three decades, Shilpa Shetty Kundra stands as a favorite in Bollywood, remaining a force to be reckoned with in the realms of business, fashion, beauty, and fitness. Making her debut in 1993 with Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has graced the silver screen with memorable performances in films such as Dhadkan, Life in a… Metro, and her most recent release, Sukhee. She has solidified her position as one of the most glamorous divas, both on and off the big screen, never restricting herself to being just an actor.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra dazzles on the cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Shilpa’s entrepreneurial journey is equally remarkable. As an investor in the beauty brand Mamaearth and successfully venturing into the culinary world with the restaurant Bastian, she showcases a keen business acumen and a commitment to promoting holistic well-being.

Her impact extends to the fitness world, where her dedication and hard work serve as a beacon of inspiration. A committed yoga enthusiast, she has popularized the practice, emphasizing its physical and mental benefits. Through her fitness app and social media presence, she shares insights into her workout routines, inspiring many to adopt a healthier lifestyle while maintaining a balanced approach every day.

Whether known for her movie roles, reality show stints on television, or entrepreneurial ventures, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is universally loved for her dedication and the hustle she has put into mastering the art of staying relevant. Her career epitomizes resilience, versatility, and an unwavering commitment to never giving up. As we celebrate her undying spirit, faith, and eternal drive to persevere, we raise a toast to her with our latest cover. Take a look.