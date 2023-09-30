facebook
Sonakshi Sinha embraces the wanderlust on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India
Digital Cover
30 Sep 2023

Sonakshi Sinha embraces the wanderlust on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Analita Seth

Sonakshi Sinha has consistently embraced her wanderlust, a driving force throughout her life, exploring new lands and adventures with a passion mirroring her diverse career. Her journey reflects an unmatched pursuit of diversity and enthusiasm, beautifully translating into her work.

There’s an unrealistically congenial aura surrounding Sonakshi. While not flashy, she effortlessly captures attention with her simplicity. Her infectious laugh and amicable personality are just facets of what defines her. Personally, she has discovered serenity, embracing each day with a spirit for adventure and challenges. Professionally, she’s reinvented herself, showcasing a craft that spans from a lovable girl-next-door to an assertive police officer.

Known for her ability to transition between genres and characters with her acting prowess, Sonakshi Sinha’s journey since her blockbuster debut, “ Dabangg” has been a series of versatility to say the least. Her range of roles from a journalist in “Noor” to her village belle portrayal in “Lootera”, have left noted performances that have stayed no matter the genre. Apart from her on-screen performances, Sonakshi herself is an avid traveller as her Instagram feed lays testament to. The balance of her passion for travel and her working schedule lauds her ability to manage the best of both worlds.

As we travel to the lush Pushkar to celebrate her successes and await her future endeavors, including the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi,” Sonakshi Sinha exudes wanderlust as she graces the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India. Captured at the exquisite Ananta Spa & Resort in Pushkar, she strides like a dream in custom Rishi and Vibhuti creations, elevating the Aravallis’ backdrop with her vibrant personality and stunning outfits.

Presenting Sonakshi Sinha, with grace, serenity, and all things style on our latest cover.

Sonakshi Sinha Cover Star Lifestyle Asia India cover
Sonakshi Sinha embraces the wanderlust on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Analita Seth

Analita Seth has previously worked as an entertainment journalist with Filmfare. When off duty, she’s either binging on some true crime documentary, exploring new eateries around town, day-dreaming about travelling to cities on her bucketlist or scrolling through make-up tutorials on social media.

