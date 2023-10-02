Cover Story: Sonakshi Sinha on balancing stardom and solitude

Sonakshi Sinha has always been one of Bollywood’s most intriguing figures, difficult to club into one genre or role. In our cover story, we try and decipher what exactly makes her so interesting. Read on…

It’s 7 AM and Sonakshi Sinha is ready for her first shot. We’re at the Ananta Spa and Resort in Pushkar and had been forewarned last evening that the morning and afternoon sun gets brutal. Hence, the early call time.

While the weather is pleasant, it pales in comparison to the delightful demeanour of our cover star. She charmed everyone at last night’s dinner with her grace and wit. Engaging with the entire team, she shared jokes as the resort staff served some of their delectable specialities.

Sonakshi Sinha has always been one of the industry’s coolest figures, even though she is known to have a low tolerance for nonsense. She’s not one for idle chitchat and prefers globetrotting with her closest friends over mindless small talk at dull gatherings.

This year has been exceptional for her, thanks to Dahaad, arguably the year’s top crime-thriller web series, created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It made history as the first Indian web series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival and garnered immense praise upon its May 12th release on Amazon Prime Video. Her portrayal of Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati garnered special acclaim, marking a powerful departure from her usual roles.

With numerous exciting projects in her pipeline, the most enticing one is undoubtedly Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. This Netflix web series channels Bhansali’s signature grandeur into the world of courtesans in pre-Independence India, promising a riveting storytelling experience.

In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, our cover star shares her thoughts on travel, leaving life up to fate and balancing her personal and private life.

If you could take us behind the scenes of one of your recent projects, what’s something surprising or unexpected that we might not know about the making of that film?

My last release was Dahaad and what is surprising or unexpected and what people might not know about the series is that we shot it over two years due to the restrictions imposed by the lockdown. We started filming when COVID just began so it was quite a difficult shoot but the team was so amazing that they made it super smooth. We came back after the first lockdown and went back to shoot it after a whole year, and it was daunting because something like this had never happened to me before where I was going back on a project after a whole year. However, we went back and then the second lockdown happened so then we had to pause and come back to the project again . . . so it was quite a whirlwind of a shoot.

Are there any passion projects or dream roles you’ve always wanted to pursue in your career, and if so, can you tell us what makes them so appealing to you?

Yes, there have been a few things in my mind that I really, really want to do. For example, I want to play an all-out negative character. I just feel that it’s so much more exciting for an actor than a regular protagonist role. Being the antagonist in a film is something that I’ve always fancied. Of course, then I’d love to play the protagonist in a biopic. I did play a real-life character in Bhuj: The Pride of India but that was part of a bigger narrative. I would love to do a biopic where the story revolves around the character that we’ve chosen and the person that we’ve chosen.

How do you handle criticism, and what role has constructive criticism played in your journey to becoming a better actor?

I think I am someone who has always welcomed constructive criticism because yes, I do believe it makes me a better actor. It makes me a better person and I always want to improve. However, when people criticize me just for the hell of it, I have a good coping mechanism for all the negativity – I just shut it out, I don’t entertain it at all. When you understand that someone is being constructive and saying something for your good, it’s better to always kind of consider it. You don’t always have to change but you can always do what you can to be better.

Bollywood movies often have a significant cultural impact. Can you share an example of how one of your films influenced or resonated with a particular audience or community?

I think Dahaad was something that reached out to and resonated with the audience because of the topics that were so beautifully woven into the entire script and the narrative of the show. A lot of women told me that they could relate to what Anjali Bhatti was going through. I was speaking to a journalist who came from the Dalit community and she was like ‘You know what for you to represent our people on such a big platform made us feel seen and heard’ and, you know as an actor when you get to hear something like that . . . you realize that people are going through what your character went through on screen. It makes you feel like you’re doing something important.

Have you had any mentors or individuals who played a significant role in shaping your career, and what valuable advice have they given you?

Firstly, I think my dad is someone who’s given me great advice simply because of the man that he is. He’s the calmest person I know and he’s seen it all. He’s seen the highs, he’s seen the lows, he’s seen superstardom – I mean he’s seen everything. So his opinion and his advice are valuable to me. Other than that, I’ve worked with some people who’ve had great experience in the industry right from my very first film whether it is Salman (Khan) or Akshay (Kumar) or Ajay Devgn. Everyone I’ve worked with has taught me something or the other in just the way that they are and how they’ve carried themselves over the years. They do have some very great advice sometimes and I think just observing them and seeing how they’ve carried themselves over all these years is a great learning experience in itself.

If you had to pick one of your film characters that you feel closest to personally, which one would it be, and why?

I think there are a few characters that I would choose but the closest would be Pakhi from Lootera not because I’m sick or anything but just because of the hopeless romantic that she was and she was a simple, vulnerable girl who wore her heart on her sleeve. That is the kind of girl I relate to and other than her, there was Noor who was today’s girl, a working woman, independent, confused and chaotic but wanted to do the right thing. So yeah, I think Pakhi and Noor are two characters that I would relate to.

What were some of the unique challenges you faced in establishing SoEzi, and how did you overcome them to bring your vision to life?

I think when I was starting SoEzi, the most important thing for me was quality and just getting the product completely right before giving it out to other women. So my partner Shristi and I kind of physically tested and tried every single product before we put it out there. So yeah, quality control was something that was on the top of our list. It was an incredible journey of starting the brand because it was the first brand that I was launching and you know if I’m lending my name to it – if it’s mine – I wanted to get it just right. Of course, it helped that this was something that was of interest to me. So that was exciting and you know, we just wanted to make sure we got everything right.

Travel can be such a transformative experience. Is there a particular destination or travel experience that has profoundly impacted you, either personally or creatively, and if so, could you share what made it so special?

I think travelling is a very important part of my life right now and the one experience that changed me was when I went to the Maldives and experienced snorkelling and diving for the first time. I don’t know what clicked but I just feel so comfortable in the water. It’s a different world altogether. It soothes me, it’s cathartic and almost meditative for me. So yeah, that really kind of changed the way I look at travel. A lot of my trips started getting planned around places where I could go under the water. Maldives has a special place in my heart. I come back to it every single year. I just feel like it calls out to me. It just affected the way I started looking at work. I realised how important it is to give that time for yourself and make time for experiences like this. It just helps you grow as a person as well. So I feel that one trip changed the way I look at travel.

How do you manage to maintain a sense of privacy and normalcy in your personal life, and what strategies do you find helpful in achieving that balance?

I think it’s very easy to do it if you want to maintain a sense of privacy and normalcy in your personal life and I feel I’ve struck that balance very well. I am a very private person. You could almost call me a hermit. I only go out and make public appearances when I have to, when it’s for my work or when it’s to promote a film. Otherwise, you probably won’t see me around much because I like to kind of keep that part of my life alive as well as the privacy and the realness of it. So if you want to, you can. A lot of people do enjoy the constant attention and, you know, being in the limelight and being seen by the public but that’s not something that has ever appealed to me. I just love doing my job. I want to go to work, I want to act in front of the camera and then that’s it – I want to go home. I don’t like the periphery that comes around with being an actor. So yeah, I try to balance it as best as I can and I think I’ve managed pretty well.

As you continue to diversify your career and explore various creative endeavours, can you provide some insights into your future plans?

I’ve always been the kind of person who’s not strategized or planned anything for myself but yeah, right now I’m at a point where I just want to do really good roles. I want to do things that challenge me. I don’t want to do something that, you know, I’ve done 10 times in the past when it comes to work. I think life has always given me things and experiences that I’ve needed at the right point in time so I’ve left it up to fate. But yeah, what I can say for sure is that I’m looking at just doing some great roles.