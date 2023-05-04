A Quintessential Star: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja graces the May 2023 cover of LSA India

She’s one of a kind. A quintessential star, she has been setting trends effortlessly since her debut. Her keen sense of fashion is innate, and her expertise is unparalleled. Here’s presenting Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on our May 2023 cover.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the May 2023 cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

For 16 years since her debut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been a trendsetter, effortlessly setting the pace. Fashion is her forte, and she knows it like the back of her hand. Her expertise in this field stems from her keen interest in the story, matter, and narrative that a brand seeks to convey to the world. She’s the ultimate fashionista, she’s fabulous and she is phenomenal to work with.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that we wanted her to grace our cover. And we had the best team on board, as always. For our Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cover shoot, we worked with the exceptional team at The Imperial, New Delhi. Reminiscent of a 19th-century Indian Palace, The Imperial was the perfect property for us to shoot this cover at with its gleaming Burma teak, fabulous Persian hand-knotted carpets, antique Chandeliers and Rosewood furniture . . . and the art! We could write paens on the artwork that we were fortunate enough to view at the legacy hotel.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja deserves the best and we decked the fashionista in head-to-toe Gucci. The iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 held pride of place, a most welcome addition considering its heritage and iconic stature in the world of fashion. It goes without saying that the actress and style icon looked like a dream, proving yet again why she is fashion’s favourite muse.