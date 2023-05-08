Cover Story: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the original trendsetter

The grand lobby of The Imperial, New Delhi, is reminiscent of a 19th-century Indian palace, and as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walks in, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she belongs there. Sonam’s always had an old-world charm, a vintage manière d’être that existed long before she made her debut in films 16 years ago. Naturally, there is a certain staidness when you’re dealing with public personalities of Kapoor Ahuja’s stature, but she immediately puts everyone at ease by saying she’s got a “Delhi belly”, referring to her upset stomach. She laughs and walks into the elevator, followed by her bodyguard and manager, informing us that she’ll be down shortly for our May 2023 cover shoot.

Of course, we could write paeans on her sartorial sense, but what stands out during the shoot is the ease with which she deals with the team on set. There is none of that self-consciousness you see with others; Sonam is completely on board with all the many cameras capturing her every move. In fact, she effortlessly sets the vibe herself. “Guys, look, I’m at a posh location, dressed in all Gucci with this black felt hat and all this leather . . . maybe we should do something a little more elevated…” she says, her voice trailing off as she scans the computer screen, the blue-ish white light from the MacBook bouncing off her aquiline features.

You really cannot say that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is modest, but she does get self-conscious when I mention that she is one of her generation’s original trendsetters. “Well, I don’t think you can set trends. I think you need to be yourself, be original and do what pleases you and looks good on you. And for me, I love fashion, I love art, I love films, so anything that I did was because it called to me. I always had this strong will to be myself. I did not want to be anybody else; I did not want to be compared to anybody else; I just wanted to be an individual. My love for fashion came from films – it came from watching Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Mughal-E-Azam, Funny Girl, Sabrina, Waheeda ji in Pyaasa . . . so my sense of fashion did not come because of fashion shows, it came from films,” she says.

She adds, “My mom was a fashion designer and my maasi was an interior decorator, so my love for aesthetics comes from them. They were constantly trying to find something individualistic, and I grew up around Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani and Anamika Khanna. So, when I came into the film industry, I already had that education in fashion from my mom’s friends and I had the education in films from my dad’s friends like Javed (Akhtar) uncle, Shekhar Kapur, Anupam (Kher) uncle, Shabana (Azmi) aunty. My dad had worked with some of the best, and then I got to work with Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) who was so impressed with my aesthetic that it gave me more confidence. He would be like ‘You have the best taste, and I don’t need to tell you anything’ and it was great, I felt so validated by him.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s love for fashion comes from her refined knowledge about the workings of ateliers and the inner workings of maisons. India recently witnessed what many are calling the biggest fashion weekend in the country’s history (courtesy of Dior and the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). Of course, she is excited about where we are today but also believes that India has always been integral to the global fashion industry at large. “You’ll be amazed to know that almost everything, whether its clothes or jewellery, is manufactured or made in India. I know because I used to be the brand ambassador of The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and I learned that 90 per cent of the stones are cut in India and 50 per cent of the jewellery is made in India. I know that the embroidery for almost all couture pieces is done in India and so many high-end fashion pieces are embroidered in India. My husband’s family runs Shahi Exports, so I know that after Bangladesh, India is one of the biggest manufacturers of clothing. So, whether it’s a Dior, Valentino or Armani or Elie Saab, everything is embroidered and sometimes even assembled here. The final outfit might be assembled in Paris or Italy, but most of it is manufactured here and Maria Grazia Chiuri (Creative Director of Women’s Collection, Dior) has acknowledged it. The world can’t live without India,” she says.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was never a part of the rat race, and that youthful self-assuredness is still present. Even when it came to her film choices, Sonam was never competing against anyone. She did what she wanted to do, what she felt like doing. Talking about her next projects and how living between Mumbai and London has shaped her perspective, she says, “It’s easier for me to make these choices which people consider ‘brave’ because I have a broader perspective. I’m not stuck in a rut. Living between Mumbai and London has added to it as you meet different people, most of whom are not from the same industry. And you’ll notice that in most people who have a life outside of their work. Having a life beyond your profession leads to growth, it helps you understand and helps you push yourself. I have noticed this in my family. I look at Harsh (Harshvarrdhan Kapoor), Khushi (Kapoor) and Janhvi (Kapoor) and I feel that they are all establishing their individuality somewhere. All three of them are so different. Harsh is an encyclopedia and very avant-garde, Khushi is inherently a cool girl and Janhvi is a quintessential movie star and they’ve all got friends outside the industry, and I think that really helps you become a more evolved person.” Next on Sonam’s filmography is Blind, set to release soon on a major streaming platform, a project she’s supremely excited about.

If you look for Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s interviews from a decade or so ago, you’ll realise that she’s never been reticent to share her views on almost everything in the world. While that brass-necked attitude is still visible, there is a certain peace now. There’s a word for it in Hindi – thehrav. It could also have something to do with the new phase of life she’s experiencing currently: motherhood. Sonam was blessed with a baby boy last year, and Vayu is now her world. When I got on a FaceTime call with her a few days after the shoot, she was smiling ear-to-ear, and the reason was right there in front of us, laughing and clapping. “Have you met Vayu yet?” she asked, addressing the adorable toddler. She continues, “I’m obsessed with my child, and nothing comes before him. He is my number one priority.” She also goes on to talk about what a wonderful father Anand Ahuja is.

While she’s excited to start shooting her next film soon, she’s equally invested in her business ventures with Anand – Bhaane and Veg Non Veg. “We’re super passionate about all these brands, and we’re scaling up, we’re looking for smaller brands to invest in, to support, and we’re also trying to figure out to get into other spaces as well. It’s wonderful, and Anand’s doing a great job of handling all of it. He takes my input seriously, and I work with him quite a bit on it,” she says, signing off.