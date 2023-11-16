Cover Story: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti on creating the magical world of The Archies

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Archies, director Zoya Akhtar and writer Reema Kagti sit down with us for an exclusive conversation on the star cast, the essence of the film and what makes it so special.

The 1960s were a busy time in world history and were especially epochal to India. With the Portuguese rule ending in Goa in 1961 (after 400 long years!), the last vestiges of colonialism appeared to vanish. India was newly free and everything seemed possible. Mughal-e-Azam had just released which itself seemed like a miracle considering it was 15 years in the making.

While there was a lot of hope placed in our newly independent country, many spirits were crushed following China’s attached in the North East Frontier Area. There were prohibitions aplenty – no kissing on screen and no drinking off-screen.

While Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s The Archies allude to a more innocent and idealistic time (before smartphones stole our focus and time), there does appear to be a hint of the conflict that India was wrecked with. Archie Andrews and his friends stage protests against the capitalist vultures (here’s looking at you Mr. Lodge) and aim to prove that children can make a difference.

The Archies is set to drop on Netflix on December 7 and it is clearly, easily and inarguably one of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda in the leading roles, the film is a live-action adaptation of the popular comics that seeks to stay true to their essence.

Of course, we already have an onscreen adaptation based on the Archie comics (also on Netflix) called Riverdale but Akhtar and Kagti’s The Archies is completely different. Safe to say that in this version, you will not see Archie Andrews hooking up with Ms Grundy.

For our exclusive cover story, we spoke to Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti about their film, the vision and the casting which shook the media and Instagram fan pages.

The first question was when I saw the trailer, it was so sweet and it retained the essence of what I had read, compared to a lot of the teenage shows and films that we see nowadays . . .

Zoya Akhtar: I was a huge Archie head as was she and what was exciting for me, and challenging as well, was to be able to transmit what I felt reading that comic to the generation right now and it was a very special thing. It was very magical. It was the only thing that we got that had teenagers, that had friendships, that had regular lives with them and their parents, them and their friends, boys they had a crush on. So when you were young, it resonated. It also took you to a magical place called Riverdale. It was different and new culturally and to be able to take that and to put that out today, and to also give a glimpse of how simple things were, you know, and how less was more, and how people were happy with like, very little things in life . . . to be able to put that out was fun.

Reema Kagti: Yeah, I think the fun of writing this and like Zoya was saying, it was the nostalgia factor, because it was a time in my life, say, where there were no phones, computers, stuff like that. Still, somehow, life felt more wholesome. So to be able to translate that to give kids today, who have no concept of how you do things without a mobile phone . . . yeah, that was part of the challenge, which I hope we’ve been able to deliver on.

You know, and basing the film in the 1960s, what kind of opportunities did that era provide you to bring this vision of The Archies on screen?

Zoya: The opportunity that it provided us was to Keep It Simple and Listen. That was the biggest opportunity. And because it was period, and because you could play with the design of it, you could create that magical world, you know? So going back in time was going back to innocence. And you were able to package the nostalgia.

Reema: And also at that time, I think the Anglo-Indian community was much bigger in India. There’s still a strong presence, but it has dwindled since then. And part of it was basing it on the community that we had chosen.

Being Archieheads, which character from the show do both of you relate to the most?

Zoya: I mean, you have Betty days, you have Veronica days. You have Jughead days. Like, it depends. What is interesting about the comics is that the stories skew this way once, they skew that way once. They’re fair to all. And they’re also not fair to all, you know, they put each character in all kinds of lights. So it’s not biased towards any one character. Everyone’s whole. They’re all well-rounded. Yeah, they’re well-rounded. So it just depends on…

Reema: Like for different strips, somebody else would be the hero. It doesn’t necessarily always have to be Archie. Sometimes it would be Jughead, sometimes it would be Veronica, sometimes it would be Dilton.

Zoya: But I loved a good Betty-Veronica double digest.

I’m sure you’ve answered a lot of questions about the casting and about why each person was cast in a certain way. But I wanted to ask, what about say, a Dot makes her the perfect Ethel and what about say Yuvraj makes him the perfect Dilton?

Zoya: I think Dot has a natural quirk to her, which I wanted in Ethel. She’s sprightly, she’s like a fairy, you know, and there was something very eccentrically charming about her, which we were looking for in Ethel. She’s also sassy, very bright and she’s very . . . she’s not going to take any shit, basically. And that came out in Ethel, it’s very clear. Dilton . . . because Dilton is the most intelligent of the bunch and if you meet Yuvraj, even though he’s the youngest, he’s super smart, super articulate, and he’s just bright. That’s the first thing that comes. And also with those glasses and all, he can look like the character. I’m not talking to you about the physicality of them. I’m just talking to you in terms of their essence.

Reema: Zoya and the casting directors took their time because you’re kind of trying to hit the right mark. One is that obviously, the characters come with some kind of physicality. But then like she’s saying, you’re also trying to fit in their personality and the essence of that character. I think they’re all cast very well. Honestly, if you see the film, I mean, to me, it’s like each one of them was meant to be their characters.

What were the areas where you took creative liberties and which were like non-negotiables that you felt like ‘no, we cannot change this at all’?

Zoya: I think the basic characterisation of the characters was non-negotiable. There’s a timelessness and innocence that was non-negotiable. But the fact that you took episodic stories, like two pages, three pages, and you had to construct a two-hour narrative, you had to take liberties. The fact that you were adapting it into an Anglo-Indian community in a hill station in India, even though it’s fictional and it’s a magical one, you had to take that. So you had to change the profession of Archie’s father or Betty’s mother. Those were the liberties.

Reema: I think after doing all of this, one big non-negotiable was also the fact that you know, even if you’re not aware of Archie, or you’ve never read a comic book, the film should still connect with you and speak to you.

And I think I’ll just ask this last question because I’m a huge Betty fan. What made you go with Khushi for Betty vis-a-vis Suhana for Veronica?

Zoya: I mean, of course, when I saw it on . . . I didn’t imagine. You have to see it. I don’t want to tell you because they’re newcomers and this is their first film and I mean, you know, they’re little, they’re like really . . . they’re surprises. So I don’t want to tell you, like, this one’s like that. I want you to feel them. Just watch them on screen and see how you feel. I don’t want to cue it.