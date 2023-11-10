The Archies gang brings their 60’s charm to the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

facebook
Digital Cover
10 Nov 2023 01:33 PM

Chirrag Guha

The budding star cast of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s The Archies, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja shine on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India.

The trailer of Netflix’s The Archies just dropped and we are loving it. Akhtar and Kagti’s modern-day rendition of the popular 90’s comic is a blast from the past that is set to pull on the heartstrings of nostalgia. The timeless comic series is one that many generations hold dear, having grown up with The Archies setting the example of high school romances. From Gen X to Gen Z, the Archies comics are childhood memories for all. And this live-action adaption of the iconic series evokes those sweet memories, with the backdrop of the Anglo-Indian 1960’s Ooty.

The Archies cast on LSA India’s latest cover:

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, Dot and Mihir Ahuja are the meticulously chosen cast of The Archies, tasked with bringing to life one of the most iconic high school friend groups. From glimpses of their on-screen camaraderie from the trailer, it’s safe to say they’re the perfect fit. While some of them have grown up in the Bollywood circuit and are well-known faces already, the film marks their debut on the big screen and the buzz around it is deafening. “I think they’re all cast very well. Honestly, if you see the film, I mean, to me, it’s like each one of them was meant to be their characters,” Reema Katgi tells us in our cover story, releasing soon. For the young actors, this is just the start.

All geared up for their debut, the young stars bring their ’60s style and charm to the shoot. Dressed in outfits that are perfect for the Riverdale after-party, the talented Poornamrita Singh styled the gang in vintage glam for the shoot. The photographs were captured effortlessly by Taras Taraporvala to exude retro tones.

We present to you the class of 2023, the talented cast of the Archies, shining bright on Lifestyle Asia India’s latest cover.

Chirrag Guha

Part wild child and part philosopher with a veritable streak of whimsy, Chirrag is a lover of all things luxe. When he’s not home bartending, he’s possibly dabbling in his other passion; modeling. His daily activities include daydreaming about living in a quaint village in Japan, searching for the next art film to watch, or simply sitting by a window reading, Americano in hand.

