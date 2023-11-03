The Art of Beauty: Celebrating the House of Lakmē with our latest cover

Embedded deeply in our culture and history, beauty stands as a venerable pillar of Indian traditions and rituals that span centuries. Whether we trace it back to the ancient use of natural elements such as turmeric and sandalwood or the home remedies passed down by our ancestors, the ethos of beauty and self-care runs intricately through the fabric of our society. In a country that has unconsciously given the world the ingredients for beauty and skincare, the emergence of a brand uniquely our own became imperative. Thus, in 1952, the cornerstone was laid for one of India’s first homegrown brands — Lakmē.

On our latest cover, we toast the House of Lakmē and its muses over the years.

The incorporation of nomenclature derived from French Opera, which translates to “Lakshmi,” the revered Indian goddess of wealth, added a contemporary flair to a brand that showcased an unmistakable sense of ownership. As the first Indian brand to put significant emphasis on beauty and skincare, Lakmē brought in a revolutionary shift in how the Indian market perceived the beauty industry.

Over the years, Lakmē has strategically positioned itself as a trendsetter, carving out a distinctive presence not only in the beauty sector but also as a trailblazer in the Indian fashion industry. Responsible for putting together India’s premier fashion event, Lakmē collaborates with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), a pivotal non-profit organization dedicated to fostering and propelling the growth of the fashion industry within the nation. This symbiotic partnership has given rise to the celebrated Lakmē Fashion Week (LFW).

The Lakmē Fashion Week stands as a platform that not only spotlights the seasoned trailblazers of the industry but also serves as a launchpad for emerging designers. Beyond its role as a showcase for the latest fashion trends, it has become a cultural phenomenon, weaving together the threads of creativity, innovation, and tradition. By providing a stage for established and budding designers, the event plays a crucial role in shaping the narrative of the Indian fashion landscape.

LFW is a testament to the brand’s commitment to evolution and this year, with the launch of House of Lakmē, the grand finale truly brought together the essence of both, beauty and fashion in India. Fusing Western influences with the essence of Indian fashion, CFDA Award-winning Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra, based in New York, presented his collection, ‘Come Home,’ on the closing night of the Fall/Winter edition of the Lakmē Fashion Week.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the al-fresco Fountains at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the recent showcase was a nostalgic tribute to Lakmē’s rich heritage. The evening was significant as the iconic Lakmē muses, past and present, graced the ramp.

The illustrious lineup included Ananya Panday, Lisa Haydon, Bipasha Basu, Vipasha Agarwal, Simone Singh, Carol Gracias, Kirandeep Chahal, and Shimona Nath. Each of these women has played a role in the brand’s impact on the beauty and fashion industry, serving as testaments to Lakmē’s legacy of nurturing and highlighting talent.

In a celebration that welcomed the return of designer Bibhu Mohapatra and paid homage to the rich history and heritage of Lakmē, Lifestyle Asia India extends a toast to the success of this remarkable showcase with the latest cover, graced by the current face of the brand, Ananya Panday who is joined by other instantly recognizable personalities, including Lisa Haydon, Simone Singh, Shimona Nath, Carol Gracias, Vipasha Agarwal, and Kirandeep Chahal.

Together, they symbolize the continuum of Lakmē’s influence in shaping the narrative of beauty and fashion in India. The cover captures the essence of the showcase and pays homage to these women who have, in their unique ways, defined and personified the spirit of Lakmē.