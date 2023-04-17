Travel with LSA: Cover star Parineet Chopra’s wanderlust takes her to Doha

Under the scorching sun in Doha, in the auspicious month of Ramadan, Lifestyle Asia India made its way to explore the city with cover star Parineeti Chopra. One wouldn’t see a lot of people around during the day during Ramadan, but the glistening city does not lose an ounce of charm while people stay indoors during fasting hours. The break of dawn with Iftaar and the city is back to life. The capital city of Qatar takes on a unique and special character of calm and peace during this celebratory month.

Exploring the city in its most cultural atmosphere, Parineeti Chopra, with Lifestyle Asia took a tour around some of the hottest spots to visit in Doha. Synonymous with luxury and extravagance, the city is an amalgamation of incredible architecture, heritage, nature, and most importantly, culture.

Parineeti Chopra graces the April cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Parineeti Chopra, who is a certified globetrotter was the perfect personality to take on Doha. Dressed to perfection in stunning creations, Parineeti was sighted against the background of many Doha landmarks. A perfect blend of beauty and grace, we couldn’t think of a better match for our delectable date in Doha.

The team flew down in the comfortable Q-suite in Qatar Airways and was welcomed by a beautiful sunrise in Doha. Cosily stationed at Raffles and Fairmont Doha, the team experiences luxury at every step of the city. We then made our way to some of the most picturesque spots with Parineeti and were truly spoilt for choices during this cover shoot.

Be it the colourful cluster of buildings in Mina Port, or the tall architecture of Katara Amphitheatre, Doha was a visual and luxurious treat every step of the way. As we celebrate wanderlust and a diva who defines it perfectly, here’s presenting Parineeti Chopra, in elegance and beauty on the April cover of Lifestyle Asia India.