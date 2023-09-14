Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous on LSA India’s September cover

A fierce aura, versatile acting chops and effortless charm, all of these rightly spell out our latest cover star. Vaani Kapoor graces Lifestyle Asia India‘s September cover and leads us into the festive mode.

Vaani Kapoor is one of the many names making a mark in Indian cinema one experimental character at a time. She has proven herself to be a force to reckon with, as she continues to win us over with her acting prowess and her subtle demeanour. Let’s just say ever since she marked her debut with Yash Raj Films, we promptly knew she was here to stay and slay. Speaking of slay, since the diva is no stranger to catching a gaze, she swiftly caught our attention as she walked into the studio for our latest cover shoot.

Vaani Kapoor on the September cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Known for taking pride in her experimental choices and working with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, it is safe to say that Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood has just begun. However, apart from her on-screen performances, her off-screen charm is lauded by many, and we witnessed that for ourselves as she walked around in some gorgeous creations from Sureena Chowdhri during our September cover shoot.

Vaani Kapoor exudes grace as she poses in those beautifully embellished ensembles at ace photographer Prasad Naik’s studio. Styled by Chandini Whabi, and dolled up by Riddhima Sharma and Gabriel Georgiou, Kapoor’s subtle golden glam look came out perfectly as planned, courtesy of the best team putting it all together.

Those shots by Prasad Naik, that hint of bling peeping through Sureena Chowdhri’s refined silhouettes and Vaani Kapoor’s regal aura, all of it combined quickly set us into the festive mood.

All Images: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India