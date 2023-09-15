All images from Vaani Kapoor’s latest cover shoot with LSA India

Vaani Kapoor exudes a vintage allure amalgamated with a contemporary chic aura while she poses for LSA’s September cover in Sureena Chowdhri’s gorgeous festive silhouettes.

From leaving a mark with Befikre to choosing a norm-breaking character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Kapoor is an actor on the rise. With that said, intrigued by her ongoing journey in Indian cinema, we celebrate her charm on Lifestyle Asia India’s September 2023 cover.

Kapoor’s red carpet appearances, cinematic performances and sartorial excellence, all combined are enough proof of the popularity she has garnered among the millennials as well as GenZ over these years. Speaking of sartorial excellence, Vaani looked like an absolute dream posing around in some of Sureena Chowdhri’s finest pieces for our September issue. Grace, gold and glam are three of the many things that rightly spell out the mood board of the shoot. Shot at Prasad Naik’s studio, the shots were all about focusing on the details, from the intricate embroideries to the contemporary yet vintage allure of the silhouettes.

The colour palette may not have been a vibrant one, but it was enough to set us all right into the spirits of the upcoming festive season. She looked absolutely ethereal in that dewy makeup look and those minimal accessories, courtesy of Chandini Whabi, Riddhima Sharma and Gabriel Georgiou, the crew behind putting the look together. Have a look at all the gorgeous shots from the shoot.

All images from Lifestyle Asia India’s September cover shoot

All Image: Courtesy Lifestyle Asia India