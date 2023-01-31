Vicky Kaushal embodies the ideal man on the latest cover of Lifestyle Asia India

Take one look at social media and you’ll see a deluge of fan cams and posts detailing how Vicky Kaushal is the ideal man. He’s a prolific actor, a loving husband, a respectful son and just a really nice guy. But what does Vicky Kaushal have to say about that? We find out as we shoot him for our February cover.

Vicky Kaushal on the February cover of Lifestyle Asia India:

Vicky Kaushal has always been one of the most respected actors of his generation. After making a critically-acclaimed debut in Masaan, he went on to make a name for himself with strong roles in Raman Raghav 2.0, Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and Manmarziyan.

Having already established himself as a critics’ favourite, Vicky showcased his ability to draw crowds to the theatres when he starred in the blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film went on to become a raging success with Vicky’s performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill earning rave reviews. It was safe to say that Vicky Kaushal had arrived.

How does one match up to the success of such a massive film? Well, if you’re Vicky Kaushal, you follow it up with a solid performance in a film like Sardar Udham. The film was released on OTT and instantly became the talk of the nation. The critics were thrilled and so were his fans. Vicky’s turn in Sardar Udham earned him his second Filmfare Award, the Filmfare Critics’ Award for Best Actor.

On the personal front, Vicky recently celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif last December. After years of dodging questions about their relationship, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Friends and colleagues say that the couple has never looked happier and in our exclusive cover interview, Vicky Kaushal agrees. He’s vibrating at the frequency of love and is grateful for all that he’s achieved and is set to achieve. His joy is contagious and permeates through the pictures, which will be released soon. Stay tuned!