LSA Eats: 5 massive Indian thalis that will make even Joey want to share his food

Who doesn’t love a little overeating once in a while, and specially when it’s your favourite Indian delicacies! If you’re someone who enjoys a good thali and wishes to enjoy who wholesome meal with your friends or family, these massive Indian thalis are a perfect amalgamation of delicacies from most parts of India and offer the right amount of culture and diversity in one single plate.

Indian thalis is a concept that lets you try out various delicacies from a cuisine in one one single sitting. They are known for serving an array of dishes in small quantities from starters to drinks and, of course desserts. They take away the stress of having to choose from a scrumptious menu and have a taste of everything. While some thalis are perfect to serve one, various resultants around India offer an experience that you just can’t have alone. These are huge with over 30 items and weigh over 10kgs sometimes. These thalis are flavourful and present diversity in their dishes. So, if you are planning your next meal, don’t miss out on these amazing thalis spread across India.

Give yourself a treat by indulging in these 5 massive Indian thalis

Kutumb, Delhi: Sampoorna Thali

With over 45 dishes weighing over 18kgs, Sampoorna thali is offered by Delhi’s Kutumb Restaurant. It conceptualises the ‘One thali, One family’ motto and presents all tastes on a single platter. This thali is massive and has elements from all over India making it an inclusive experience for anyone who wishes to take the load. Sampoorna Thali is vivid and can satisfy all your cravings for authentic North Indian food in just one plate.

Serves: 4

Price: INR 1200/-

Mini Punjab Powai, Mumbai: Dara Singh Thali

Mumbai’s Mini Punjab Powai is also among the much-publicised names for serving one of the largest thalis of India- the Dara Singh Thali. This thali can be an excellent choice if you are looking forward to taking your family or friends out for a wholesome meal. A fun fact about Dara Singh Thali? It takes two people to bring this thali to the table. Yes, it’s that big and heavy at the same time. From snacks to beverages and some lip smacking desserts, this one should be on your radar if you’re searching for North Indian food in Mumbai.

Serves: 4

Price: INR 1200/-

Ardour 2.1, Delhi:United India Thali

Located in Connaught Place, Delhi is Ardour 2.1 famous for its unique United India Thali. The thali is served on a large plate in the shape of the country’s map making it instagram worthy and the no. 1 choice of customers. It is thoughtfully created combining elements and dishes from all across the country and is made to come together in one place. It offers a perfect blend of flavours with 28 different food specialities from the 28 Indian states, along with a 29th item that is the ‘Chowkidar Paratha’.

Serves: 4-6

Price: INR 1999-2999

Kutumb, Delhi: Bahubali Thali

Kutumb Restaurant of Delhi is also known for another big addition to its menu. Yes, it’s the one which got its name from the Prabhas starrer, Bahubali. The Bahubali thali is yet another massive Indian thali. It is a vegetarian thali with over 40 dishes and is among the heaviest on the menu. This thali is wholesome and contains over 15 types of curries and dals. Its mouth-watering cuisines will surely satiate your hunger.

Serves: 3-4

Price: INR 1999-2299

Karnatic Restaurant, Bangalore: Carnatic Thali

Served on a banana leaf to uphold their tradition, the Carnatic thali is a blend of all tastes and elements from South India. 52 Dishes from Telangana to Chennai have found space on this thali. From spicy chicken curry to raggi mudda, we call this an all-in-one thali for all your cravings. Complemented with five desserts and over 20 delicacies, it’s not a one man job to eat this thali. So, take a group along and relish the subtle tastes of South India with this massive thali.

Serves: 2

Price: INR 349-599

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Mini Punjab Powai