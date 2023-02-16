Explore the sweet-scented lanes of Lucknow to find the best biryani in the city

There is a very famous saying in Lucknow — “muskuraiye aap Lucknow mein hai,” and it stands true for so many things here. Famously called the City of Nawabs, the inhabitants of Lucknow very well understand that the way to your heart is through their food. Drive to any corner of the city, and you will not be disappointed with the local delicacies that you will get to eat. From the inviting fragrance of kebabs to authentic Lucknowi biryani — you will instantly fall in love with the nawabi style of eating.

Lucknowi biryani for instance is why Awadhi cuisine is wildly famous across the globe. And this dish comes with a rich history. Also known as Awadhi biryani, this delicacy was popularised by the Nawabs of Awadh who were of Persian origin. It made its way to Kolkata because of exiled Nawab of Lucknow, Wajid Shah. To make up for the lack of meat in the dish, his cooks used to add potatoes and boiled eggs in it. People of Kolkata now eat the biryani this way.

Lucknowi biryani is amongst the many scrumptious dishes that you can try in Lucknow. If you are planning on visiting this city time anytime soon, we have curated a list of the best biryani spots in the city that you should surely check out.

Legendary spots to eat the best Lucknowi biryani in the city

The process of making biryani includes cooking the meat and rice separately with different aromas. The prepared meat and rice are then layered with ghee, kewra and saffron milk in a copper vessel. The vessel is then sealed and the biryani is slow-cooked for a few hours.

Idris in Chowk

The local lanes of Chowk have many stops where you would find some of the best meat dishes. Idris is the king of Lucknowi biryani in this area. If you eat mutton, then Idris is the right spot for you. What makes this place stand apart is the spices that they use to prepare their rice and meat.

Address: Opposite Pata Nala, Raja Bazar, Police Chowki, Chowk

Dastarkhwan in Hazratganj

While Dastarkhwan is wildly popular for its chicken masala, you cannot leave the restaurant without tasting its biryani. The dish comes with juicy, tender pieces of chicken/ mutton hiding between spiced long-grained rice. Try the curd, salan and spicy green chutney with the dish to elevate your experience.

Address: Tulsi Theatre Complex, Lalbagh

Alamgir in Aminabad

One of the best-kept secrets of Lucknow, Alamgir is one of the most-visited places for Lucknowi biryani among the locals. They serve one of the most fragrant biryanis. And while many old biryani spots have lost their charm, Alamgir’s rice delicacy still tastes the same every time you eat it.

Address: Old Nazirabad Rd, Old Nazirabad, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad

Lalla’s Lucknowi biryani in Chowk

Another celebrated spot is Lalla’s Biryani in the Chowk area. Lalla ji, the smiling proprietor of the shop and his staff make sure every batch of their dish tastes the same. Using the right kind of pieces for biryani is very important and Lalla ji has ample knowledge about it. Sit and have hot-piping biryani while listening to his stories on how he learned to cook this delicacy.

Address: Bal Mukund Bajpai Marg, Tambaque Mandi, Chaupatiyan, Chowk

Naushijaan in Hazratganj

If you wish to be transported to the decadent day of the Nawabs, then head to Naushijaan for some authentic Awadhi food. They prepare their biryani using the traditional “dumpukht” (dum) style. The well-tenderised meat just simply melts in your mouth and you can taste the spices in every bite you take.

Address: Tulsi Theatre Complex, Lalbagh

Wahid Biryani in Aminabad

Finding the perfect balance of kewra and kesar in a biryani is very important and the chefs at Wahid Biryani know just the right amount to put. They are also very generous with the meat in the biryani which is always a good thing. The fragrant rice, with succulent pieces of meat cooked to perfection, make their dish one of the best in town.

Address: Old Nazirabad Rd, Old Nazirabad, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad

Tunday in Aminabad

Best known for its kebabs, one can also relish Tunday’s delicious biryani when at the restaurant. You will be able to smell the deliciousness from far away as the waiter serves you one of the most scrumptious basmati rice meal. The meat is juicy and is mixed with the perfect amount of ghee, making it taste out of this world.

Address: Old Nazirabad Rd, Mohan Market, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad

