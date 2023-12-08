All about Palazzo Versace Dubai’s quintessential F&B offerings

Dubai’s luxurious lifestyle and exciting experiences are a year-long affair. Stuffed with a map of globally acclaimed restaurants and cafes, the city is a hub of experiential food in the UAE. As the winter season beckons, we walk you through a carefully curated list of food and beverage offerings at the grand Palazzo Versace Dubai; a hotel that stands the test of timeless elegance.

The grand hotel imbibes Arabian elements while also being reminiscent of a 16th-century Italian palace owing to the heritage of Versace. Designed by the House of Versace exclusively for the property, the furniture and décor are bespoke examples of opulence tinged with Arabian nuances. The airs of Versace-esque elegance aside the hotel houses renowned restaurants like Mosaico and Giardano. With exciting themed dinners and sundowners with breathtaking views, Palazzo Versace Dubai assures not just a comfortable stay but an elevated dining experience as well. We elaborate on some of the property’s quintessential food and beverage offerings that assure you have a delightful time.

Sundowners at Mosaico

The Mosaico Lobby Lounge situated in the heart of Palazzo Versace Dubai opens its terrace to guests with the onset of winter. Spend your evenings at their iconic terrace and enjoy the al fresco sundowner evenings with a myriad of delectable offerings.

Relax, unwind, and savour your drinks outdoors to a picturesque view of Dubai Creek and bask in the golden glow of winter sunsets of the Middle East. With a plethora of winter delights to choose from, celebrate the season with good food and drink at Mosaico. What’s more, you can now enjoy two drinks of the same category for the price of one during the daily Happy Hour from 5 pm to 8 pm – peak sunset hours. On Fridays and Saturdays, during the same time, you can get an unlimited platter of bites and select drinks, while the DJ creates a welcoming ambience. The offers and deals don’t just end there with something for the finer audience as well. The classic combination of grape and cheese every day from 5 to 10 pm is an additional perk with exciting offer choices that include your selection of Italian Cheese with a bottle of House White or Red Grape.

Simultaneously don’t miss out on the daily Hops deal and say cheers with your friends to the irresistible beer bucket deals that include the Hops Silver and the Hops Bucket .

Theme nights at Giardino

Palazzo Versace Dubai’s award-winning dining destination Giardino is known for an exciting set of themed nights. With the onset of the new season, they introduce new weekly theme nights to take their guests on a reimagined culinary journey. The latest immersive experiences entail Arabian Oasis, Asian Wonders and Ocean Feast, launching three unique themed nights that promise to serve guests a gastronomic adventure. The iconic fashion-inspired restaurant once again vows to take diners on a culinary journey. This time to Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean from 6:30PM to 11PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, offering an immersive dining affair. Palazzo Versace Dubai’s variety of excitement is a must for all multicuisine epicures.

Asian Wonders Thursdays

Explore the wonders of Asia at Giardino as the venue transforms into an Asian-inspired space draped in Oriental ornaments and décor. Transporting guests straight to old-time Asia where you are offered an array of authentic Asian delicacies from a variety of live cooking stations, including classic dishes like Dim Sum, Teppanyaki, Peking duck and more. The street food corner also offers fried Tempura, Bao buns, Shabu Shabu and other delights for a truly authentic Asian palette.

The special Thursday nights additionally curate a number of live musical performances and traditional dance routines from across the continent to provide guests with an immersive dining experience. The packages offered vary, from a per person food deal to food and beverages along with different deals for children between the age of 5- 11.

Oumsiya Tales of Arabia

Every Friday, Giardino transforms into an opulent Arabian Oasis, dressed in traditional Middle Eastern décor embodying its heritage. Ease your palate with welcome drinks upon arrival and follow through with the delicious dishes that serve the rich and authentic flavours of Arabia. Choose from a variety of live cooking stations that range from hot and cold Mezze to an array of succulent grilled meat and seafood, Saj, shawarma station, Turkish baklava and even an ice cream trolly. Middle Eastern beverages like Moroccan tea and Turkish coffee will be available at the live mocktail station as well.

The memorable evening will see traditional Arabic entertainment complete with a Moroccan Shikhat show, Turkish dance and an Arabic band playing classic tunes making it a memorable evening for families. An experience that takes you through the depths of Middle Eastern culture. The packages offered vary, from a per person food deal to food and beverages along with different deals for children between the age of 5- 11.

Ocean Feast Saturdays

Curated specially for seafood lovers, Giardino’s popular Ocean Feast will now be taking place on Saturdays. Spend your Saturday night transported to the Mediterranean Sea with a myriad of live cooking stations designed that cover all things under the sea. Relish the fresh flavours of the ocean with Giardino’s seafood feast every week and partake in the freshest selection of sea harvest from across the world. The plethora of choices includes freshly cooked mussels, lobster and seafood specials including shrimp, scallops and calamari, to name a few of the ocean’s finest. To elevate the experience, Giardino hosts a resident DJ alongside a Saxophonist on the decks, to provide the perfect tunes for the jungle-inspired backdrop. The packages offered vary, from a per person food deal to food and beverages along with different deals for children between the age of 5- 11.

