Bandra’s Nava restaurant redefines Modern European cuisine

Bandra, the known cultural hub of Mumbai city, is knackered with a variety of quaint cafes and fancy restaurants. Anushka Pathak’s Nava, as its name suggests, aims to bring something new to the mix. With their culinary expertise and a fresh take on Modern European cuisine, Nava stirs things up with innovative dishes.

A restaurant born out of Chef de cuisine, Akash Deshpande and Founder, Anushka Pathak’s bond over a mutual love for Chicken Liver Pâté, they now launch a new ala carte menu, in a step that furthers Nava’s culinary journey. A testament to the restaurant’s symbolic use of local and seasonal ingredients to evoke a sense of pleasant nostalgia, the new menu redefines comfort food with ingenious spins. Committed to the celebration of local flavours, the menu features ingredients like Triphala, gondhoraj lebu, fennel, suran, sukat, karvand, guava, kokum, persimmon, and yams, each a carefully curated element that portrays the depth of local produce.

Nava binds together their love for local culture with their pursuit of culinary artistry, offering futuristic plates steeped in technique yet touched with familiarity. Signature dishes from the menu include their famous Pork Bun Maska, a reimagined take on the classic served with a side of chai-infused pork broth along with Yam Canale, Duck Cones, Seabass Main Course and Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam, to name a few. The flavourful creations are a delight not just to the palette but visually as well, with immaculate plating showcasing the artistry of Nava. Backed with the notion of ‘art-on-a-plate’, they strive to curate a gastronomical experience for all their patrons.

In addition to the innovative food menu, the cocktail menu at Nava isn’t one to be overlooked. Paying homage to iconic artists, poets, and authors, through nomenclature and flavours that aim to create a sensory journey inspired by their lives and work. A carefully curated tribute that raises a toast to a legacy of artistry. The drinks menu at Nava is a unique celebration of art and culture through the medium of spirits.

Stepping into the golden white restaurant is a warm experience. The hanging lights and candles are the cherry on top of the enchanting atmosphere. Nava curates a charming moment for all patrons, all the way from the door to their plates. The new menu is another badge to their reputation as an ingredient-forward restaurant. Experience the gastronomical gift of modern European cuisine born of local produce served with the reimagined dishes of Nava.

Details:

Time – 12 pm – 3:30 pm, 7 pm – 11:30 pm

Address: 2nd Floor, Suburbia Building, SV Road, Near Maruti Suzuki Showroom, Linking

Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hero and Feature images: Courtesy Nava