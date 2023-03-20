Experience the best of Goa by checking out these newly opened bars

Imagine – you are relaxing in the tropical weather of Goa while sipping on a refreshing cocktail – sounds like a dream, right? You can make this dream come true by checking out the newest bars that have opened in Goa.

Goa may be the smallest state in India, but its reputation is world-famous. Travellers from all corners flock to Goa to enjoy its relaxing and fun lifestyle. The pristine beaches, the vibrant culture and the delicious food make Goa a dream destination. That’s not all, Goa is also famous for its tavern culture. The bar is where people come together as a community, and bond over a drink or two. This guide will help you know which is the newest and the coolest bar in Goa.

Surrounded by the Arabian Sea, Goa has some of the most beautiful beaches in India. People love to travel to this tropical state during the winter to escape the cold and enjoy the warm sun along with the sea breeze. Because Goa is such a popular destination, it keeps evolving and upgrading, with new places to explore and enjoy. With new restaurants and cafes popping up almost every month, the liquor scene is not that far behind. Whatever your choice of poison may be, you can enjoy them at these watering holes.

Best new bars in Goa:

January 2023

Azule

North Goa is famous for its crazy nightlife and party scenes. The newest addition to happening places in Goa is Azule. Located on Ashwem beach in Morjim, the restaurant-cum-bar is all about enjoying a refreshing cocktail along with some delicious food while relaxing in the sun. Azule’s boho-chic ambience is inspired by the beach, with beachside seating and wooden gazebos. The menu has everything, ranging from salads, pizzas, pasta and even Indian dishes.

Address: Azule Goa Plot no 224/1-A Ground floor. Ashvem, Mandrem, Goa 403512

Timings: 9 am – 1 am

Contact: +91 82638 54129

Cost for two: INR 2,500 approx.

Shiori Goa

Enjoy Japanese culture in the tropical climate of Goa at this Yakitori bar in North Goa. Located in Siolim, Shiori is the latest venture from SinQ hospitality, who were also the brains behind Goa’s SinQ nightclub. The menu at Shiori is specially curated to give the one-of-a-kind Japanese street bar, you can enjoy lip-smacking Japanese grills and satay and pair them with their rich choice of cocktails and beers.

Address: JQJ7+FW7, Siolim, Goa 403519

Timings: 12 pm – 3 pm, 7 pm – 12:30 pm

Contact: +91 88050 02432

Cost for two: INR 2,000 approx.

Underdoggs

After being a success in Gurgaon, Guwahati, Lucknow and Ludhiana, Underdoggs is expanding its horizons and opening a new place in Goa! Famous for its craft beers and cocktails, the pub is a great for people to relax with their friends. Underdoggs also takes pride in being an amazing spot for fans to watch sports. Located in Vagator, you can unwind with delicious drinks while catching up with your friends here.

Address: House no – 485/6 Vagator, Goa-403509

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Contact: +91 74209 10277

Cost of two: INR 2,500 approx.

February 2023

Occo

From the directors of Richboyz Entertainment, the goal of Occo is to offers a one-of-a-kind experience to its guests. Opened at the Ozran Beach of Vagator, you can enjoy delicious cocktails at Occo while witnessing a sunset on the beach. This restaurant-bar offers an exciting menu, with dishes like King Manchow Soup, Turkish Kuzu burger and Wasabi White Chocolate Cheesecake.

Address: Ozran Beach Little Vagator, Near Club Waters, Anjuna, GOA, Goa 403509

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Contact: +91 91120 07070

Cost of two: INR 2,000 approx.

March 2023

Rico On the Beach

This new Tiki bar in Vagator plays into the beach vibes with its shack-like appearance. Overlooking Ozran Beach, the latest establishment serves exotic tiki-themed cocktails and delicious appetisers. The bar specialises in rum-based cocktails, just like an authentic Tiki bar.

Address: Ozran Beach, Vagator, Goa

Timings: 2 pm – 1 am

Contact: +91 99966 68388

Cost of two: INR 4,000 approx.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of Kishore V from Unsplash