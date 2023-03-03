Bookmark these new cafes in Goa for some aromatic coffee and scrumptious food

If there is one place that is synonymous with relaxation in India, it is Goa! Picture yourself drinking coffee while enjoying the pleasant sea breeze under the Goan sun. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Add these newly opened cafes to your list of places to explore in Goa and live your dream vacation on your next trip.

Whether you wish to satisfy your desire for dessert or you are looking for a place to get your daily fix of caffeine, you can always look to cafes to take care of your cravings. While the menu attracts food connoisseurs, it has also become the hotspot for creativity and conversations. From work meetings, dates, or a catch-up session with friends, a café is one of the best places to engage with your fellows over a cup of joe. So, if you are heading to Goa for work or pleasure, don’t forget to check out these aesthetic and chic cafes.

Best new cafes in Goa in 2023:

February

Terttulia

After winning hearts in Mumbai and Pune with its unique culinary concept, Terttulia has decided to spread its wings to Goa as well. Launched in Goa’s capital, Panjim, it blends the soul of a restaurant, bar and café into one eclectic establishment. The aesthetic of Terttulia is to blend the indoors with the outdoors, making you feel like you are in a shack in the forest.

Address: Opp. Mcdonald’s Roopali Bungalow, Miramar, Near Gymkhana Ground, DM Marg, Campal, Panjim, Goa – 403001

Timing: 12 pm – 12 am

Cost of two: INR 2,000 approx.

Contact: +91 89280 24518

Hero image and feature image credit: Courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay