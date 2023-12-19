Have a sweet treat and order the best Christmas bakes from these bakeries in Delhi

Delhi winters become extra magical around the Christmas season. It is a festive and joyful time marked by celebrations, decorations, and a sense of community. The city is adorned with colourful lights, Christmas trees, and a merry mood. Many markets, malls, and public spaces also lit up to jump in the festive atmosphere. People in Delhi love to celebrate Christmas with parties and get-togethers that have some of the best food and cakes. Restaurants, hotels, and clubs host special events and parties with festive menus, music, and entertainment.

Food, especially, plays a significant role in Christmas celebrations. Many families prepare traditional Christmas meals, and bakeries offer a variety of Christmas-themed treats including the best plum cakes, cookies, and other sweets that are popular during this time. Close friends and families gather together to Christmas carols and they enjoy a festive feast.

So as we reach the last leg of the year-end festivities, it’s time for everyone to indulge in the best Christmas cakes in Delhi. And we have curated a list of the top bakeries to check out to get your hands on delicious treats.

Where to find the best Christmas cakes in Delhi

Theos Patisserie & Chocolatier

There is no such thing as overindulgence in during Christmas, and that’s why Theos in Delhi has whipped up the best traditional Christmas cakes and treats for you. The highlights of the menu are the moist and indulgent desserts like Plum cake and the delightful assortment of artisanal breads, Gingerbread and cookies.

Address: Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, R K Puram

Contact: +91 8750252224

Price: Starting from INR 700

Miam Pâtisserie

Their speciality is French entremets, which tastes just as amazing as they look. Must-try is a yule log made with layers of strawberries, vanilla mousse, custard, and orange crumble. Their Christmas Pain au Chocolat with rum, cinnamon, orange peel, almonds, hazelnuts, and pecans is a nut lover’s delight.

Address: F-321A, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

Contact: +91 9871441164

Price: Starting from INR

Rosarté Chocolaterie & Bakery

This is your one-stop-shop to quality chocolate treats and Christmas gift boxes which features a collection of assorted chocolates that everyone loves. You can also go for Christmas special babka that is available during this time of the year and special Chritmas cakes and Dessert Croissants that taste out of this world.

Address: N204- A Greater Kailash Part 1

Contact: +91 9717717669

Price: Starting from INR 2,450

The Brown Box

The Brown Box is bringing out some of the top treats for Christmas. Their Limited Edition enchanting Xmas Dessert Box consists of Strawberry Frangipan Tart, Tiramisu, and Poppy Seed Cake that you cannot say no to. Their showstopper, the Belgian Choc Mousse Christmas Tree, is going to be a highlight at your Christmas party. Apart from these treats, the bakery is also offering Panettone Bread, Ginger Bread House, Christmas Cookies, Chocolate Nutcracker, Chocolate Santa and Almond cake that are a must-try.

Address: Shop 2, S Block, DDA Shopping Complex, Panchsheel Park

Contact: +91 9910277733

Price: Starting from INR 850

The Sinful Spoon

For homemade goodness, place an order with The Sinful Spoon. Chef Sanchita is known for her mini-macaron decorated cakes, along with her made-to-order experimental bakes that looks as good as they taste. For Christmas, the chef always whips up special treats that are worth all the calorie intake.

Address: First Floor, Shop Number 7, Sector 14 Main Rd, Gurugram

Contact: +91 8810629210

Price: Starting from INR

L’Opera Art Cafe

Experience a blend of flavours with L’Opéra’s 2023 Christmas Collection which consists of the yummiest Christmas Pudding. They also offer cookies like Gingerbread Men Biscuits, Hazelnut Crunch Biscuits and ShortBread Biscuits that will add more joy to your festive feast. L’Opéra’s Hot Chocolate, Plum Cake, The Strawberry Vanilla Bûche and Chocolate Alpine Nut Cake are just more divine additions to their list of Christmas feasts.

Address: Shop 5B, Rabindra Nagar, Khan Market

Contact: +91 9599960815

Price: Starting from INR 1,400

Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse

Chef Suchali’s sourdough breads have been making all the right noises, and every Christmas she creates a special menu of Yuletide bakes that include Linzer cookies, Panettone, stollen, and plum cakes that are absolutely lip-smacking. The bakehouse is doing online deliveries all over Delhi, though a heads-up of one-two days is needed for orders that are given post 02:00 pm.

Address: PVR Priya Vasant, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar

Contact: +91 8929055045

Price: Starting from INR 490

Whipped

Whipped Delhi has been spreading sweetness through their bakes since 2009. Their sinfully exciting menu has new Christmas additions that are absolutely drool-worthy. Try their fluffy and wholesome rum cake this season, along with their long list of artisnal Christmas cakes.

Address: S-375, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Block S, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash

Contact: +91 6366448868

Price: Starting from INR 850

Wenger’s Confectionery

Wenger’s is here to make you Christmas better. The over 75-year-old bakery is offering their signatures treats including the rich and moist Plum Cake, gingerbread cookies, and Christmas logs. Their special Christmas menu contains a variety of festive-themed cakes, but their plum cake happens to be a bestseller. Make sure you give it a try this Christmas.

Address: Shop No: A/16 Near, Road, Rajiv Chowk, Block A, Connaught Place

Contact: +91 9354134477

Price: Starting from INR 650

Elma’s Bakery & Kitchen

Elma’s Bakery in Delhi has whipped up some of the best delicious offers on cakes and sweet treats this Christmas season. You can shop for Christmas treats like Sweet Mince Pie, Christmas Cookies and Plum cake or a combination all these baked goods to ring in the festivities. Their special cake with Brandy butter is just the perfect addition to your list of sweets treats this Christmas season.

Address: 31, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Village

Contact: +91 9711117516

Price: Starting from INR 600

Hero Image: Courtesy Ricardo Díaz/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Joseph Abeesh/Unsplash