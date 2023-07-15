LSA Eats: India’s innovative mixologists who are setting new bar standards

Cocktails are the life of any party and you can’t convince us otherwise. They take away from the bitterness of spirits and make your experience sweeter and tastier. The experience becomes even better when these drinks are crafted by some of the best mixologists who put innovative ideas into stirring up unique cocktails. So, if you are a cocktail-lover, follow these best mixologists of India and relish some of their first-class cocktails.

It’s time to raise a toast for the best mixologists in India who have surely come a long way in their search for new flavours, keeping people invested with their flair bartending tricks. Cocktails, not only hold meaning in their lives but are also their driving force to keep experimenting with ingredients. Having said that, let’s have a look at some of the finest mixologists in India.

6 top mixologists in India who will surely make your drinking experience a memorable one

Yangdup Lama

With more than 25 years of experience in the bartending industry, Yangdup Lama is now a globally recognised bartender and bar owner. Drinks International’s Bar World 100 list included him as the first Indian to make it to the list in 2020 followed by 2021 and 2023. For Lama, his drinks are his life. Throughout his bartending career, Lama has experimented with ingredients every day to bring out the best in his cocktails. All his efforts towards his craft can be seen at his bar Sidecar in Delhi and Cocktails and Dreams in Gurgaon.

Santosh Kukreti

Head mixologist at Slink and Bardot in Mumbai, Santosh Kukreti is another fabulous bartender with more than 10 years of devotion towards cocktails. Mixology began as a passion for him and now he is a proud owner of a bartending school. All the skills, experiments and some of the best cocktails can now be accessed by mixology enthusiasts at his bartending course at B.art.tenders. Kukerti is a known bartender in India, thanks to his passion, curiosity and dedication towards mixology.

Varun Sudhakar

From being a graduate in Hotel Management to holding the title of ‘India’s Best Bartender’ by Diageo for 2013-14, Varun Sudhakar has come a long way. He is known for his work in some of the top luxury hotels and restaurants in Mumbai. Today, Varun has his own company called Bar Bundle. He also works as a consultant for In A Can Cocktails which was also featured on Shark Tank India.

Akhilesh Sheoran

Godawan Single Malt’s brand ambassador, Akhilesh Sheoran is also one of the best mixologists in India. Having worked at some of the finest bars in the country, he has gained the requisite experience in the industry to be what he is today. He has won several awards for his amazing cocktail recipes and was also the Asia runner-up for Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge, in 2017.

Santanu Chanda

Group Beverage Manager at PVR and Head of Bars at Home, Delhi, Santanu Chanda draws his experience from big names like Le Meridian, JW Marriot and Buddha Bar (Dubai). He also bagged Bartender of the Year India award, in 2022 and Dubai in 2019. Chanda is a skilled bartender and is known for his classic cocktails in which you get to relish your emotions with each sip.

Sarath Nair

Another top mixologist from India, Sarath Nair is the Bar Manager of Copitas, Bengaluru. He clinched the prestigious title of Mixologist of the Year 2022 at the esteemed Times Awards. Sarath is a certified bartender from Cocktails and Dreams who has managed to climb up the ladder of success with his exceptional contributions to the bartending service.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock