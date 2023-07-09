LSA Eats: Good books and good food will keep you company at these cosy book cafés in Delhi

What’s better than a good book along with delicately crafted cuisine? If you are a foodie and a book lover, we’ve found the right place for you to hang out – book cafés in Delhi and around.

Are you a bibliophile? Then there is no better place than book cafés with profound collections of books and good food to keep you company. These cafés offer a serene place and a cosy environment perfect for that book-shopping date with your friends or a solo reading session. Apart from their in-house collection of books, they are also a hit among like-minded people looking for a platform to discuss and share thoughts on those fresh new chapters over a cup of coffee. So, pen down and plan a getaway at these book cafés.

Visit these 5 book cafés in Delhi and enjoy reading and relishing good food:

Another Fine Day Café and Reading Room

Bricked walls, an open kitchen and bookshelves stacked in one corner at the cafe will surely take you back to humble times. The cafe’s vibrant decor and welcoming atmosphere go well with the food and the overall vibe. One can easily find a corner and indulge in any book with some delicious treats from the menu at Another Fine Day. The café also has a reading room with a variety of books to choose from.

Address: Ground Floor, MPD Towers, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Contact: +918510051515

The Reader’s Café

Very popular among booklovers and geeks, The Reader’s Café is specially created for those who love to hold a curled-up book in one hand and a cup of coffee in another. It gives some old, rustic vibes, straight out of a library, this café is a book-lover paradise. The menu is also designed in the form of a book with a prologue, chapters, followed by a conclusion.

Address: Plot 15, First Floor, Block P, Sector 18, Noida

Contact: +917900400404

The Grammar Room

Merging our mutual love for food, coffee and interesting tales, The Grammar Room is among the favourite book cafés in town. The café’s menu is to die for. You can choose an exotic range of starters, main courses and desserts from its menu. The best part? All this with your favourite book in hand!

Address: 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Contact: +918130288558

Café Turtle

Located in Khan Market, Café Turtle is yet another must-visit book café. With cosy vibes and some savoury dishes, this café is one of the longest-running book cafés in the city. You can find your way to it through a full-circle bookstore. It is ringed by a bustling marketplace and provides an escape from the noise and chaos around. Enjoy your favourite reads with some tasty food at your own pace at Café Turtle.

Address: Shop 24, Khan Market, New Delhi

Contact: +911124655641

Cha Bar

Cha Bar is built inside the Oxford bookstore, Connaught Place, Delhi. It is a vibrant place with an exotic range of Indian teas and coffees with some delicious snacks. Surrounded by bestsellers and newly launched collections of books, this place has a vibe of its own. Whether solo or with a bunch of friends, Cha Bar can be the perfect place to chill, relax and unwind with the best reads at hand.

Address: N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Contact: +919910994865

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy The Reader’s Café.