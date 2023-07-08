Chef Adwait Anantwar at INJA on the culinary risks of merging Indian and Japanese cuisines

The culinary maestro behind INJA and its unique merger, Chef Adwait Anantwar talks about his vision and his urge to collaborate the Japanese and Indian flavours alongside stating a few of his favourites from the menu.

Delhi is full of culinary gems and one such restaurant that deserves to be on everyone’s bucket list is INJA. Let’s just say that INJA is a perfect amalgamation of the flavours of Delhi and the presentation of Japanese delicacies. It is a result of Chef Adwait Anantwar’s creative intellect and imagination. Even before one could think of this unique combination Chef Adwait dropped a delicious menu on our laps, worth savouring! For all those who’re wondering what’s with the name? Well, it is exactly how it sounds, it stands short for INdia and JApan, yet another creative contribution of Adwait Anantwar. Known for being the world’s first restaurant to merge Indian and Japanese cuisines, INJA has a menu full of distinctive dishes ranging from Gobhi 65, Lobster rasam and more.

Further to have a deeper insight into Chef Adwait’s vision for INJA, here we have the man himself talking about what made him choose this unique merger.

Chef Adwait Anantwar on fusing Indian and Japanese cuisine together:

INJA brings a fusion of Indian and Japanese cuisines to its customers. What was the inspiration behind curating such a unique combination?

The lockdown inspired me to explore new culinary ventures, and I wanted to create something unique that blended my passion for Japanese culture and food with my professional experience in Indian cuisine. This led me to develop the concept for INJA, which potentially became the world’s first restaurant to seamlessly merge Indian and Japanese cuisines. The idea was to keep the simplicity and minimalistic approach of Japanese food while incorporating the robust flavours of Indian cuisine in a way that didn’t overpower each other. Initially, I proposed a tandoori omakase concept, and after extensive research and experimentation, we discovered a thrilling harmony of flavours and realized the potential of the concept is greater than expected, which evolved into INJA.

Why did you choose Indo-Japanese and not any other amalgamation for your restaurant?

Growing up I always felt I had different choices in life as compared to the friends and family or people I was surrendered with. Being trained professionally in Indian cuisine I thought a lot of things were already done with Indian cuisine being progressive, modern, going back to the roots etc etc. hence I wanted to do something groundbreaking and which was never done in the past. Hence with a lot of conviction, I finally decided to propose it to the investors and it did take them even a min to be intrigued by the idea.

How would you describe your personal cooking style?

I believe in simplicity and ‘no gimmicks’ approach towards food. If I had to put it in simple words I would say it’s all about the life experiences, travel experiences, the people you meet, the food you taste, and the sights you see can all serve as sources of inspiration. Inspiration can come from anywhere, and there is no specific process to find it. In my opinion, to create something truly unique, one needs to have passion, dedication, and an open mind. These qualities allow me to explore new ideas and experiment with flavours, leading to the development of innovative dishes that captivate and delight diners.

Any 3 recommendations from the menu that each one visiting INJA should not miss?

There are a few but if I had to name only 3 I would say the palak paneer which is my rendition of the palak paneer as growing up in a vegetarian household it was my favourite dish to order anytime we would dine out. The buff tataki and shorshe maach donabe pot.

Was INJA always on your bucket list or did it just happen?

Well, the idea of doing Indian- Japanese was brewing since the time of the lockdown. It started as a tandoori omakase concept but since we had this opportunity to take over this iconic location where Indian Accent used to be I had to tweak the concept which I had earlier thought and that’s how INJA was born.

Lastly, we would want to know some of your favourites from the menu.

Well my favourites have to be the tuna pomelo chaat, alasking crab raj kachori, hokaaido scallop panta bhat, lobster rasam “chawanmushi” and the koji chicken.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy INJA.