Chef Sherry Mehta delights Mumbai at the Himachali Dham Food Festival

Last week, noted Home Chef Sherry Mehta delighted food enthusiasts with a lovely food pop-up called the Himachali Dham Food Festival.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its stunning scenic views but it is also quite well known for its traditional cuisine and its range of delectable delicacies. Food journalists and culinary adventurers were encouraged to introduce their taste buds and embark on a flavourful journey to discover the signature dishes of Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachali Dham Food Festival was held as part of Novotel Mumbai International Airport’s first edition of the pop-up series in collaboration with Chef Pin. The pop-up offered an exhilarating culinary adventure with customary herbs and spices that dove into the heart of Himachal’s vibrant food and cultural heritage. The festival featured a wide variety of dishes prepared by the talented home chef that were originally served during Dham, a special feast presented on auspicious occasions. The gastronomic journey was further coupled with traditional instrumental in-house music to create a truly enchanting experience.

The dinner menu included an audience favourite, the Kullu Trout which is a traditional Pahari dish. The fried fish was prepared with a minimal set of spices that allowed the natural taste of the fish to waft through. The lemon juice, lemon rind and mustard seeds added a unique flavour to the dish which went fabulously with our personal favourite, the Gucchi Pulao. Prepared with expensive gucchi mushrooms, the flavoursome ghee-cooked dish was the perfect accompaniment to all the other curries served during the buffet.

“Willem de Kooning has rightly said ”You have to change to be the same ‘ And that’s what my cooking is all about. I keep the authenticity intact but keep surprising the same flavours with new elements,” said Chef Sherry Mehta regarding the Himachali Dham Pop-Up.