LSA for Local: Add spice to your life with Chilzo’s homegrown hot sauces

Emerging amidst the constraints of a lockdown, Chilzo stands as a quintessential embodiment of Indian entrepreneurial spirit, distributing its exceptional hot sauces throughout the expanse of the nation. Harmonizing global flavors with the discerning essence of Indian gastronomy, Chilzo's sauces are an embodiment of culinary finesse. In an empowering symbiotic relationship, local farmers are enriched through the sourcing of raw components, while a portion of every purchase contributes to their Women Relief Fund—an initiative dedicated to the empowerment of vulnerable women within society. The resounding mantra, 'Taste the World,' succinctly encapsulates Chilzo's unwavering commitment to exploring diverse culinary traditions. Moreover, delving into the genesis and philosophy of this enterprise, its founders engaged in an exclusive dialogue with Lifestyle Asia India, shedding light on their wellspring of inspiration and innovative vision.

In conversation with Dikshita Sharma, co-founder of Chilzo:

What inspired you to make a career in F&B industry?

The birth of Chilzo was not a planned venture. But a happy accident was born out of the lockdown. Our family found solace in cooking together during those tough times, and it sparked a passion for creating something unique. The R&D for our sauces began during the lockdown, and by January 2022, Chilzo was ready to take on the world! Dea Sharma – the Managing Director was happily working a different job until the Chilzo frenzy took over and she made a quick career switch. What a thrilling ride it has been!

Chilzo is known for making some of the spiciest sauces in town. What is the one

thing which make your product different from others?

We noticed the lack of authenticity and quality in the market and wanted to bring international flavours to Indian plates using only the finest ingredients. Our goal is to provide a healthier and more authentic alternative to the over-processed foods commonly found in the market. Most of our sauces are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, with 0% trans fat and no added sugar. We don’t just make sauces – we create an experience that transports your taste buds to different parts of the world. Take our Italian tomato-based sauces, for example – we blanche and slow-cook our tomatoes for 8 hours, just like a true Italian mama would. And our Schezwan sauce is a game-changer, with no added sugar and real Sichuan peppercorns straight from East Asia. For our Pesto, the only non-vegan sauce we have currently: we import high-quality Parmesan Cheese for the best taste.

As a homegrown brand, which 3 pillars do you feel should be a part of every

homegrown brand’s strategy?

For the brand ‘Chilzo’ or any other homegrown brand, three key pillars that should be a part of their strategy are:

1. Sustainability and Social Responsibility: Consumers today are increasingly conscious of environmental and social issues. Embrace sustainable practices throughout your supply chain and production processes. Be transparent about your efforts, such as using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, or supporting local artisans and workers. Chilzo’s jars are recyclable and reusable, we make them in India- a majority of our resources are locally grown and we employ a large number of women

in our production process.

2. Quality and Craftsmanship: We put in utmost effort and precision in our quality and craftsmanship. Every homegrown brand should focus on making its products durable, reliable, and meet or exceed customer expectations. We import Parmesan

Cheese for our bestseller Pesto and use authentic Sichuan Peppercorns for our Schezwan and Chilli Oil. We do continuous quality checks during our production process and every step is carefully monitored.

3. Innovation and Adaptability: Stay agile and open to innovation. As a homegrown brand, Chilzo is willing to adapt to changing market trends, customer preferences, and emerging technologies. Continuously seeking feedback from customers and being responsive to their evolving needs. We have grown rapidly in the past year and are looking to launch 26 new authentic products from around the world.

What are your favourites among the existing flavours?

Our best sellers are Pesto, Arrabiata, Red Harissa, Schezwan and Chilli Oil. Chilli Oil and Scezhwan pack a punch with their original Sichuan Peppercorns and powerful spice levels. Red Harissa takes you on a journey through Tunisia giving the authentic local taste to go with rice, meat, chicken, paneer – anything! Pesto and Arrabiata being the Italian gatekeepers are savoury, delicious, mildly spicy also being versatile making them go with absolutely anything!

Where do you see the future of Chilzo? Any expansion plans?

We intend to onboard different e-commerce platforms. We are currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Jio Mart and Big Basket. We are currently available in 30+ retail stores in Mumbai and 20+ retail stores in Kolkata. We are also in talks with a few modern retailers in Delhi and Mumbai and are planning to scale up and get our products in more retail stores across the country in cities such as Hyderabad, Pune and many more. Apart from B2C, we are also supplying cafes and restaurants across Mumbai, and we plan on making HORECA packs for restaurants all over India. We also plan to export our products to Europe, UAE and North America.

What new flavours can we expect in the sauces?

We’ll soon be launching our Louisianan hot sauce and are tapping further into the Asian market via Thailand, Korea, Japan and many more.

Lastly, describe any professional milestone you have achieved recently.

We’re now available in plethora or retail stores across India.

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Chilzo