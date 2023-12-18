Christmas-themed crockery sets to jazz up your festive dinners

facebook
18 Dec 2023 12:00 PM

Amrutha Menon Palazhy
Serving a carefully curated Christmas meal is as crucial as preparing one. The right crockery sets can add class to your table, elevating the dining experience at this time of year. Crafted using fine ceramics and stoneware, crockery sets boast fine craftsmanship and add an elegant touch to festive meals.

From a complete range to individual dessert plates, serving platters or mugs, these options also make for a thoughtful gifting option, as they can last for generations. Since fine crockery requires some level of care, here’s how to ensure it stays pristine for years.

How to care for your crockery

  • Clean the items properly before you store them away. It is best to wash used crockery as soon as possible. Soak the pieces in a mild soapy solution, scrub mildly using a soft sponge or brush and pat dry using a soft cotton or microfibre cloth.
  • Check if your set is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Adhere to the recommended temperatures for all gadgets.
  • Refrain from using sharp metal spoons and ladles to avoid scratching the set.
  • Store your collection inside clean, moisture-free shelves. Try not to stack pieces on top of each other to avoid chipping, scratches and cracks.

Here are some exquisite crockery sets to enhance your dining experience

1 /7

Hoften 18-Piece Dinnerware Set
Hoften 18-Piece Dinnerware Set

INR 14998

This fine porcelain dinner set in a ‘Christmas deer’ theme is sure to fetch compliments. The set includes six dinner plates, salad plates and bowls. Microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe, the collection is chip-resistant and can be used on other special occasions.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Hoften 18-Piece Dinnerware Set on Amazon

2 /7

American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set
American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set

INR 26457

Adorned with festive motifs, this gorgeous stoneware set exudes the spirit of Christmas. The 16-piece collection features four dinner plates, bowls, salad plates and mugs. The set is microwave and dishwasher safe and will be an elegant addition to a holiday table setup.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop American Atelier Holiday Christmas Round Dinnerware Set on Amazon

3 /7

Caffeine Ceramic Handmade White & Black Christmas Tree Combo Dinner Set
Caffeine Ceramic Handmade White & Black Christmas Tree Combo Dinner Set

INR 1899

A cute handmade set containing six pieces, this stoneware set is embellished with green and red motifs and a striking red border. This collection includes classic quarter plates and bowls that are both microwave and dishwasher safe.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Caffeine Ceramic White & Black Christmas Tree Dinner Set on Amazon

4 /7

Weaving Homes Luxurious Premium Ceramic Set
Weaving Homes Luxurious Premium Ceramic Set

INR 2801

These novel ceramic handmade dessert plates with a Christmas theme are perfect for serving main courses and dessert. The asymmetrical design adds a special charm to this set. These plates are also microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Shop Weaving Homes Luxurious Premium Ceramic Set on Amazon

5 /7

Amalfiee Ultramarine Blue Ceramic Speckled Christmas Gulchandani Coffee Mug
Amalfiee Ultramarine Blue Ceramic Speckled Christmas Gulchandani Coffee Mug

INR 767

This ceramic speckled coffee mug set from Amalfiee will impress with its glaze melt design from the rim. The texture allows for a fine grip and the glossy surface allows for easy cleaning.

Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury

Shop Amalfiee Christmas Gulchandani Coffee Mug on Tata Cliq Luxury

6 /7

Bordallo Pinheiro Banana Bowl set
Bordallo Pinheiro Banana Bowl set

INR 11520

A versatile banana leaf-shaped bowl set from Bordallo Pinheiro is a classy addition that also offers a dash of modernity. These porcelain bowls sourced from Portugal can be used to serve snacks or can be mix and matched with plain white crockery.

Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury

Shop Bordallo Pinheiro Banana Bowl set on Tata Cliq Luxury

7 /7

Le Creuset Cherry Red Stoneware Tartelettes Set
Le Creuset Cherry Red Stoneware Tartelettes Set

INR 6240

Crafted from the finest stoneware, this set of four fluted flan dishes can be the cherry on top as you serve a Christmas tart or quiche. A glossy red outer finish alongside a contrasting glossy white inner finish also makes this perfect for serving festive desserts.

Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury

Shop Le Creuset Cherry Red Stoneware Tartelettes Set on Tata Cliq Luxury

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: picjumbo.com/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the best material for crockery?

You can choose from ceramic, porcelain, stoneware, glass or melamine.

– How many items does a complete crockery set contain?

Complete sets typically range from 18 to 30 pieces. A traditional mix includes dinner plates, side plates, bowls, cups and saucers and mugs.

– How can you choose a good crockery set?

Check the material and care instructions before choosing a set. Remember that a timeless design can be used for a long time. You can also buy crockery in festive themes for special dinners.

– Which is the strongest ceramic dining ware?

Bone china, a mixture of Chinese clay, bone ash and Chinese stone, is a durable option.

 

Amrutha Menon Palazhy

A journalist with a penchant for lifestyle stories, Amrutha particularly loves writing about fashion, beauty, and wellness. She has worked as a Digital Content Producer with Onmanorama, Malayala Manorama, and as a Content Writer with Tata Consultancy Services. A Geminian, Amrutha loves juggling a variety of passions. A trained Carnatic singer, she loves dwelling in the world of music. When not working, she loves painting, cooking, travel, and cinema. A diehard pluviophile, Amrutha loves everything about the monsoon.

   

