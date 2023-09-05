Mumbai’s latest cocktail bar, CIRQA is inspired by the historical beauty of the city

Can one cocktail bar comprise yet another bar inside of it? Well, just when you thought it couldn’t, Pankaj and Avinash Gupta did the impossible! CIRQA is the latest passion project by the duo — the brothers behind Taftoon, Oye Kake, and Café Haqq Se.

What do you think about a bar set up inspired by the architecture, and the historical beauty of old Mumbai alongside some delectable flavours to savour? Well, I say it is the perfect way to spend your weekends or take care of your mid-week cravings. Mumbai’s brilliant new cocktail bar aka CIRQA, inspired by the global culinary and cocktail culture is here to adhere to the above. With a vision to pay homage to the essence of Mumbai, CIRQA is Pankaj Gupta and Avinash Gupta’s latest passion project. The duo is responsible for dropping some delectable gems on the culinary map like Taftoon, Oye Kake, and Café Haqq Se, and CIRQA is yet another venture born out of their love for cocktails and the flavours of Mumbai. Moreover, it is joined by Adele de Fontbrune, a culture-oriented entrepreneur with a decade’s experience working with hospitality, food and beverage ventures in Paris and London.

CIRQA: A dual bar space in Mumbai for all the cocktail lovers out there

CIRQA brings you stunningly-crafted cocktails, complimented by global bites, inspired by the exciting amalgamation of culinary cultures. The bar programme is led by Louness Ducos and Agnieszka Rozenska, co-founders of Stories and Spirits, distinguished mixologists from France and Poland. Whereas, the kitchen is helmed by Chef Shannon Lawrence, both a Bombay local and Culinary Institute of America alumni, bringing his extensive experience in critically acclaimed restaurants and inspiration from regional travel in India.

Speaking of celebrating Mumbai’s art and culture, CIRQA is housed in a standalone mill structure in Todi Mills, and through colour, craft, and construction, CIRQA is an ode to romantic art deco styles of old Mumbai, with an intimate geometric seating that celebrates the two-way bar, a romantic outdoor section, tall windows, a circular clock design, and lots of foliage for the perfect turn-back-time atmosphere. Well, that’s not just it, Since this vintage bar is full of surprises, one aspect that highlights CIRQA is an “anti-speakasy” bar on the second floor called 1960, a sophisticated venue for curated parties, launches, supper clubs, and events. So, apart from the nostalgic architecture, CIRQA houses a bar within a bar, Sounds fun, right? I’m sure it is!

“For CIRQA, I had a clear vision: a standalone bar that will age well with time and become a modern classic. We found the perfect location in an enduring mill building, and by preserving its authentic charm, we’ve created a space that exudes subtle elegance and old-world charm. I want CIRQA to be an intimate experience where guests can chat, connect, indulge, and if they feel like it, dance. I want CIRQA to not only become a cocktail temple but also a watering hole for art, culture, music, fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts. We wanted to break the cultural norm of hopping between places and instead offer a comprehensive experience in one location.” says Pankaj Gupta, Founder of CIRQA, and owner of Flavour Pot Foods.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy CIRQA