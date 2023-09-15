facebook
Culinary creativity meets cocktails: These 6 savoury cocktails are a must try
15 Sep 2023 03:38 PM

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

Savoury cocktails shake things up in the world of drinks. Think about sipping on flavours infused with herbs or getting cosy with umami-packed ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and miso. It’s like having a fancy meal in a glass—a tasty adventure for your taste buds that’s a game-changer for cocktails.

Diageo brand ambassador Afzal Kaba has curated some extraordinary glass-to-plate recipes that will elevate your happy hour experience and we’re happy to share them with you.

6 Savoury cocktails that are a must-try

Singleton Old Pickle

Singletone cocktail
Ingredients: Singleton of Dufftown, Cucumber, dill leaves, Salt, white wine vinegar and ice cubes

Tools: cocktail shaker, muddler, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Rocks

Method:

  • Take a cocktail shaker and add 4 slices of cucumber, 2 sprigs of dill leaves, 7.5ml white wine vinegar and a pinch of salt.
  • Muddle cucumber using a muddler.
  • Add 60ml Singleton Of Dufftown.
  • Add ice cubes and close the shaker with another pc of shaker. Shake hard and fine strain using a tea strainer.
  • Strain it in a glass over a block of ice.
  • Garnish with cucumber slices and dill leaves
  • Enjoy

Tanqueray Dirty martini

Tanqueray Dirty martini
Ingredients: Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Green olives with brine (peated), cocktail stick and ice cubes

Tools: Stirring glass, muddler, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Couple or Nick & Nora (Chilled)

Method:

  • Take a Stirring glass, add 3 olives and 15ml brine.
  • Muddle olives using a muddler.
  • Add 60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin.
  • Add ice cubes and stir to mix, chill and dilute.
  • Strain it in a glass.
  • Garnish with olives on a cocktail stick
  • Enjoy

Golden sour

savoury
Ingredients: Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Yuzu puree/ juice, salt, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup and ice cubes

Tools: cocktail shaker, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Rocks glass

Method:

  • Take a cocktail shaker, add 20ml yuzu puree, 15ml fresh lime juice, 20ml sugar syrup and a pinch of salt.
  • Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Gold Label.
  • Add ice cubes, shake hard and strain and strain again using a tea strainer into the glass with the ice block.
  • Spay orange oils from the peel and Garnish with the same orange peel.
  • Enjoy

Godawan Highball

Godawan Highball
Ingredients: Godawan 01, Pickled ginger in brine, fresh lime juice, lime slice, Fresh ginger slice, Ginger ale or ginger beer and ice cubes

Tools: Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Highball glass/ mule mug

Method:

  • Take a cocktail shaker, 2 bar spoons of pickled ginger, 15ml brine, 10ml fresh lime juice, and muddle.
  • Add 60ml Godawan 01.
  • Add ice cubes, and top with ginger ale or ginger beer.
  • Garnish with a fresh ginger slice
  • Enjoy

Tomatotini

Ingredients: Smirnoff, cherry tomato, basil leaves, fresh lime juice, Cherry, cherry syrup, rosemary, cocktail stick, and ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Chilled couple glass

Method:

  • Take a cocktail shaker, 4 cherry tomatoes, 5 basil leaves, 15ml cherry syrup,10ml fresh lime juice, Muddle.
  • Add 60ml of Smirnoff vodka.
  • Add ice cubes and shake hard.
  • Strain it without ice and use a cocktail and tea strainer.
  • Garnish with cherry tomato, a cherry on a cocktail stick and rosemary.
  • Enjoy

Smokey Soy

savoury cocktails
Ingredients: Talisker 10, Soya sauce, Honey, water, orange peel and ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Whisky glass

Method:

  • Take a cocktail shaker.
  • Add 60ml Talisker 10 years old
  • Add 15ml Soya sauce.
  • Add 15ml Honey water (Heat water 100ml and add 200ml Honey)
  • Add ice cubes and shake hard.
  • Strain it in a glass over ice cubes.
  • Garnish with orange peel.
  • Enjoy
Cocktails savoury
Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

   
