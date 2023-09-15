Culinary creativity meets cocktails: These 6 savoury cocktails are a must try

Savoury cocktails shake things up in the world of drinks. Think about sipping on flavours infused with herbs or getting cosy with umami-packed ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and miso. It’s like having a fancy meal in a glass—a tasty adventure for your taste buds that’s a game-changer for cocktails.
Diageo brand ambassador Afzal Kaba has curated some extraordinary glass-to-plate recipes that will elevate your happy hour experience and we’re happy to share them with you.
6 Savoury cocktails that are a must-try
Singleton Old Pickle
Ingredients: Singleton of Dufftown, Cucumber, dill leaves, Salt, white wine vinegar and ice cubes
Tools: cocktail shaker, muddler, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Rocks
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker and add 4 slices of cucumber, 2 sprigs of dill leaves, 7.5ml white wine vinegar and a pinch of salt.
- Muddle cucumber using a muddler.
- Add 60ml Singleton Of Dufftown.
- Add ice cubes and close the shaker with another pc of shaker. Shake hard and fine strain using a tea strainer.
- Strain it in a glass over a block of ice.
- Garnish with cucumber slices and dill leaves
- Enjoy
Tanqueray Dirty martini
Ingredients: Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Green olives with brine (peated), cocktail stick and ice cubes
Tools: Stirring glass, muddler, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Couple or Nick & Nora (Chilled)
Method:
- Take a Stirring glass, add 3 olives and 15ml brine.
- Muddle olives using a muddler.
- Add 60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin.
- Add ice cubes and stir to mix, chill and dilute.
- Strain it in a glass.
- Garnish with olives on a cocktail stick
- Enjoy
Golden sour
Ingredients: Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Yuzu puree/ juice, salt, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup and ice cubes
Tools: cocktail shaker, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Rocks glass
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker, add 20ml yuzu puree, 15ml fresh lime juice, 20ml sugar syrup and a pinch of salt.
- Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Gold Label.
- Add ice cubes, shake hard and strain and strain again using a tea strainer into the glass with the ice block.
- Spay orange oils from the peel and Garnish with the same orange peel.
- Enjoy
Godawan Highball
Ingredients: Godawan 01, Pickled ginger in brine, fresh lime juice, lime slice, Fresh ginger slice, Ginger ale or ginger beer and ice cubes
Tools: Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Highball glass/ mule mug
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker, 2 bar spoons of pickled ginger, 15ml brine, 10ml fresh lime juice, and muddle.
- Add 60ml Godawan 01.
- Add ice cubes, and top with ginger ale or ginger beer.
- Garnish with a fresh ginger slice
- Enjoy
Tomatotini
Ingredients: Smirnoff, cherry tomato, basil leaves, fresh lime juice, Cherry, cherry syrup, rosemary, cocktail stick, and ice cubes
Tools: Cocktail shaker, Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Chilled couple glass
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker, 4 cherry tomatoes, 5 basil leaves, 15ml cherry syrup,10ml fresh lime juice, Muddle.
- Add 60ml of Smirnoff vodka.
- Add ice cubes and shake hard.
- Strain it without ice and use a cocktail and tea strainer.
- Garnish with cherry tomato, a cherry on a cocktail stick and rosemary.
- Enjoy
Smokey Soy
Ingredients: Talisker 10, Soya sauce, Honey, water, orange peel and ice cubes
Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger
Glass: Whisky glass
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker.
- Add 60ml Talisker 10 years old
- Add 15ml Soya sauce.
- Add 15ml Honey water (Heat water 100ml and add 200ml Honey)
- Add ice cubes and shake hard.
- Strain it in a glass over ice cubes.
- Garnish with orange peel.
- Enjoy