Culinary creativity meets cocktails: These 6 savoury cocktails are a must try

Savoury cocktails shake things up in the world of drinks. Think about sipping on flavours infused with herbs or getting cosy with umami-packed ingredients like sun-dried tomatoes and miso. It’s like having a fancy meal in a glass—a tasty adventure for your taste buds that’s a game-changer for cocktails.

Diageo brand ambassador Afzal Kaba has curated some extraordinary glass-to-plate recipes that will elevate your happy hour experience and we’re happy to share them with you.

6 Savoury cocktails that are a must-try

Singleton Old Pickle

Ingredients : Singleton of Dufftown, Cucumber, dill leaves, Salt, white wine vinegar and ice cubes

Tools : cocktail shaker, muddler, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass : Rocks

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker and add 4 slices of cucumber, 2 sprigs of dill leaves, 7.5ml white wine vinegar and a pinch of salt.

Muddle cucumber using a muddler.

Add 60ml Singleton Of Dufftown.

Add ice cubes and close the shaker with another pc of shaker. Shake hard and fine strain using a tea strainer.

Strain it in a glass over a block of ice.

Garnish with cucumber slices and dill leaves

Enjoy

Tanqueray Dirty martini

Ingredients: Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Green olives with brine (peated), cocktail stick and ice cubes

Tools : Stirring glass, muddler, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass : Couple or Nick & Nora (Chilled)

Method:

Take a Stirring glass, add 3 olives and 15ml brine.

Muddle olives using a muddler.

Add 60ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin.

Add ice cubes and stir to mix, chill and dilute.

Strain it in a glass.

Garnish with olives on a cocktail stick

Enjoy

Golden sour

Ingredients: Johnnie Walker Gold Label, Yuzu puree/ juice, salt, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup and ice cubes

Tools: cocktail shaker, strainers, tea strainer, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass : Rocks glass

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker, add 20ml yuzu puree, 15ml fresh lime juice, 20ml sugar syrup and a pinch of salt.

Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Gold Label.

Add ice cubes, shake hard and strain and strain again using a tea strainer into the glass with the ice block.

Spay orange oils from the peel and Garnish with the same orange peel.

Enjoy

Godawan Highball

Ingredients : Godawan 01, Pickled ginger in brine, fresh lime juice, lime slice, Fresh ginger slice, Ginger ale or ginger beer and ice cubes

Tools : Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Highball glass/ mule mug

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker, 2 bar spoons of pickled ginger, 15ml brine, 10ml fresh lime juice, and muddle.

Add 60ml Godawan 01.

Add ice cubes, and top with ginger ale or ginger beer.

Garnish with a fresh ginger slice

Enjoy

Tomatotini

Ingredients: Smirnoff, cherry tomato, basil leaves, fresh lime juice, Cherry, cherry syrup, rosemary, cocktail stick, and ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, Muddler, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass : Chilled couple glass

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker, 4 cherry tomatoes, 5 basil leaves, 15ml cherry syrup,10ml fresh lime juice, Muddle.

Add 60ml of Smirnoff vodka.

Add ice cubes and shake hard.

Strain it without ice and use a cocktail and tea strainer.

Garnish with cherry tomato, a cherry on a cocktail stick and rosemary.

Enjoy

Smokey Soy

Ingredients : Talisker 10, Soya sauce, Honey, water, orange peel and ice cubes

Tools: Cocktail shaker, strainers, bar spoon & Jigger

Glass: Whisky glass

Method: