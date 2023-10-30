6 morning drinks to say goodbye to stubborn belly fat

Belly fat is like the unwelcome guest who comes over unannounced and then refuses to leave. As easy as it comes, shedding it is nothing short of a task. Crash diets, exercises, you have tried it all, and yet it is stubbornly sitting in your tummy. Will a couple of belly fat burner morning drinks be able to help you lose it? Let’s find out.

Living rent-free in our bodies, belly fat is one of those firm fats that’s only hard to burn down, but it only keeps adding. Before you know it, you have love handles that ain’t going away. We never get to know when it arrives, but once it starts showing a visible difference in our body, all our SOS alarms go off! And then begins the journey of burning those fats. While burning fat is always a combination of physical movement and diet, you have to remember that the liquid portion in your diet contributes a great deal too. Instead of just drinking water, add these belly fat-burning morning drinks to your daily diet to start seeing a difference.

Morning drinks to lose that stubborn belly fat

Warm water with lime and honey

This is the oldest trick, or drink in this case, in the book and millions of people swear by it. Let’s be honest, we have all done this at some point in our lives but probably stopped due to whatever number of reasons.

Lemon is loaded with antioxidants. When you squeeze the juice of half a lemon into warm water, you get a glass full of those antioxidants and pectin fibres that not only aid in burning fat but also flush out toxins from the body. Add a dash of honey to it for taste and its healthy fats and you have the perfect, easy morning detox drink. Drink it on an empty stomach at least 20 minutes before breakfast for best results.

Jeera water

Cumin or jeera needs no introduction. It is a staple spice in all Indian households, used to add a punch of flavour to most Indian dishes. But did you know this spice has magic properties too?

Jeera packs in loads of benefits. It is very low in calories, has detoxifying properties, regulates blood sugar levels in the body, reduces bad cholesterol and leads to better metabolism. With all these qualities, your body burns fat faster, when you have a glass of hot jeera water first thing in the morning. For best results, you can add this to your daily diet 2-3 times a day after meals.

To make jeera water, you need to soak a teaspoon of jeera in a glass of water overnight, boil it in the morning and have it while it’s hot. You can also boil the jeera in water for 10 to 15 minutes and strain and drink it if you forget to soak it at night. You can add a dash of lime for a better taste. It will only add to the benefits of this magical morning drink.

Fennel water

Just like jeera, fennel or saunf is a wonder ingredient. Fennel is, in fact, famously known to treat indigestion problems and a bloated stomach.

Fennels are rich sources of antioxidants, minerals and fibres, all of which contribute to fat loss. Fibres help you stay full for a longer time, which reduces your cravings to binge on unhealthy food, thus leading to portion control. It also removes the toxins from your body when you drink fennel water regularly, which also leads to fat burning.

Unlike jeera, you do not need to boil the fennel water. Just soak a teaspoon of fennel in hot water overnight, and drink it first thing in the morning without having to reheat it. Or you can have it the other way too, as shown in the video. For best results, you can have it two to three times a day.

Cinnamon water

Next on the list of the best drinks to burn belly fat super spices is cinnamon. While you can whip up a world of recipes from cinnamon, you can also lose your stubborn belly fat with this magical morning drink of cinnamon and water. This is why a lot of people add cinnamon to their regular morning tea as well.

With tonnes of health benefits and antimicrobial properties, cinnamon makes for a good fat-burning ingredient. It also boosts metabolism and keeps your insulin levels in check. We could go on and on about the health benefits of cinnamon, but here’s just what you need to do.

You can either use whole cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder for this recipe. Boil a glass of water for about 10 minutes with a cinnamon stick or a pinch of cinnamon powder. Let it cool for a while till it becomes lukewarm. Add honey to it and drink it on an empty stomach. You can also have it between meals and at night before going to bed so that your body burns fat even while you are sleeping.

Amla juice and warm water

Amla’s not so high on taste, but with the tremendous amount of health benefits it brings along with it, amla juice is the perfect way to start your morning.

Amla has a rich content of chromium which helps reduce bad cholesterol. It is anti-ageing, helps in digestion, and reduces the risk of getting heart disease, among many others. With better digestion and better bowel movement, your metabolism will boost up, thus eventually leading to the burning of belly fat.

To make this morning drink for burning belly fat, you can either use store-bought amla juice or grind a handful of amla and curry leaves in your grinder really well. Then dilute it with a glass of lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach for maximum benefits.

Ginger water

Ginger is a plant that doubles up as a spice and a must-have ingredient in all Indian households. In fact, there are a lot of vegetarian dishes that entirely depend on ginger as the hero ingredient.

But how does ginger help in burning belly fat? Ginger is high in two compounds called zingerone and shogaols which lead to burning stubborn belly fat when consumed regularly. You also have to stick to a healthy, nutritious diet and a consistent workout routine to get effective results.

You can simply chop or grate an inch of ginger into water and boil. You can also add ginger to your regular morning tea or dip a bag of ginger tea in boiling water. Make sure not to add any sugar to it, if you want the best results from this drink.

The best thing about all these morning drinks to lose belly fat is that they are super easy to make. You will not have to go through a whole extra routine of 15 or 30 minutes to make yourself a fat-burning morning drink. These are non-fussy and get ready in no time. Drink them hot for the best results. So which one are you choosing?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock