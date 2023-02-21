A complete guide of whiskies in India

Whiskey, or whisky, is a dark, distilled spirit made from a fermented mash of grains such as barley, corn, rye and wheat. The mix is then aged in wooden casks. Originally used for medicinal purposes, whiskey (or whisky) has eventually found popularity as a drink for all moods. This is your ultimate guide to whiskies in India and everything else you need to know about this alcohol.

There are a variety of whiskeys, each different from the other based on where it is produced and the type of cereal grain used to make it. Types of whiskey are: Single malt, Rye, Blended, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Tennessee, Canadian and Japanese.

The alcoholic drink can be one of the world’s costliest, with some rare bottles priced upwards of a million US dollars. The price of a whiskey bottle is determined by several factors, including type and age. Generally, the older they are, the higher the price tag they command.

Know which countries are the biggest connoisseurs of scotch-whiskey. Check the complete list here.

If you’re yet to savour the sweet experience of American whiskeys, there’s no better option than these to begin with. Check out these bourbon options available in India.

The best in the business have bottles priced at INR 7,000 or less. Sip your way through the most affordable premium whiskeys.

The Indian appetite for oak and spice has only grown in the past few years. Find your way through a few quality bottles each worthy of an addition to your home collection.

Here are our recommendations of the best whiskies under INR 3000 that you can add to your arsenal.

If you’re keen on giving ambers a shot, we recommend going with smooth, flavourful options that are bottled by the best in the business.

Explore all the Yamazaki single malts that deserve a spot in your home bar.

Dry, smokey and sophisticated, Japanese whisky has earned a high-deserved place of honour in the world of single malts. Know all about the origin of the Japanese brand Yamazaki.

Promising smooth, smoky sips that work just as well in cocktails as they do in a lowball with ice – add these Japanese whiskeys to your home bar right away.

Moderate consumption of whisky is known to have a range of benefits – including improving heart health and aiding weight maintenance.

What is whiskey really made of? Check out our complete guide to know more about this.

When tasting whiskey in particular, there are several important tips to bear in mind. Check out our guide to understand better.

From the spicy hit of a rye to the sweet finish of a bourbon, explore a few bottles of American whiskey in India that are worth an addition to your home bar.

Understanding the nuances of temperature as it relates to tasting whiskey is guaranteed to improve your drinking experience.

Here’s our guide to the differences between the ever-popular Scotch and other types of whiskey.

If an on-the-rocks ritual is your idea of a good time, we’ve got a few delicious single malt recommendations – all under INR 5000.

From Bourbon and scotch to oak barrels, this guide will help you decode, read and understand whisky labels.

Whisky, or whiskey, is produced in various styles, each different from the other. But how do we spell ‘whiskey’ — with or without an ‘e’?

Whisky connoisseurs take great pride in knowing what goes into their drams. Know the differences between whiskey, rye, bourbon, and scotch.

Studies have linked moderate consumption of whisky to a range of benefits – including improved heart and brain health. Here’s all about it.

Everything you need to know about how to store your expensive whisky collection. Get the most out of those precious bottles.

From premium Japanese whiskies to smooth pours from India and Taiwan, check out these Asian whiskies brands that are high in demand.



Underlined by deep smoky nuances and distinctive golden hues – the creme-de-la-creme of the malt world cost the earth and go down like a dream.

Some Asian whiskys can cost millions in rupees per bottle. From Chichibu to Amrut, find out which Asian whisky brands are the most expensive.

India is home to many varieties of whiskies that are available under different brands. This list will guide you to choose the best one for you.

Instead of pissing it away, why not make whisky work for you? A whisky business expert provides the low down on what to look out for.

Got a bottle of the world’s most beloved golden-brown spirit at home? We round up a few classic cocktail recipes that let whiskey shine.

Whether you’re a Scotch connoisseur or entirely new to the vast world of whisky – these single malts in India are a must-try.

Whiskey and fathers, one pairing that’s never going out of style. This is the list of the best whiskies for Father’s Day to gift your dad.

If you’re in the market for something wallet-friendly for your nightcap, we’ve put together a list of the best whisky brands under Rs 1000.

From Scotch to straight – we’re sipping our way through some of the smoothest whisky options that are just under Rs 2000.

The great whiskies and whiskeys, from Scotland, Japan, India, and Australia, listed alphabetically, are all worthy of space on your bar cart.

Move over wine, it’s whiskey and cheese pairings now. Here’s how millennials are drinking the dram, in a whole new world of whiskey.

Cheers to sustainability because Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits maker, started serving Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles from 2021.

Lifestyle Asia India met Simon Brooking, International whiskey expert and Beam Suntory’s Award Winning Master Scotch Ambassador to talk about all things whisky.



Use a whisky brokerage service to invest in whiskies, according to Murray Holdgate, general partner of Rare Finds Worldwide.

“An obsession with quality ” The Macallan’s Jodie Marriott, on what makes a bottle of The Macallan Single Malt Scotch so exquisite.

From the distillery’s name to the age and type of barrel used, the whisky labels provide information about your golden dram.

Alcohol brands run by celebrities aren’t a novelty, but there is a spike in many investing in whiskey production of late. Read all about it.

Whether you like your whisky neat, on the rocks or stirred into a Manhattan, here are the best whisky bars in Asia to mark on your itinerary.

The one-of-a-kind cask will be bottled annually in extremely limited batches. This Ardbeg whiskey might be the most expensive whisky ever.

The Macallan’s Distil Your World New York is an exceptional single malt whisky and documentary that capture the essence of the city.