A complete guide of whiskies in India

Whiskey, or whisky, is a dark, distilled spirit made from a fermented mash of grains such as barley, corn, rye and wheat. The mix is then aged in wooden casks. Originally used for medicinal purposes, whiskey (or whisky) has eventually found popularity as a drink for all moods. This is your ultimate guide to whiskies in India and everything else you need to know about this alcohol.
There are a variety of whiskeys, each different from the other based on where it is produced and the type of cereal grain used to make it. Types of whiskey are: Single malt, Rye, Blended, Scotch, Irish, Bourbon, Tennessee, Canadian and Japanese.
The alcoholic drink can be one of the world’s costliest, with some rare bottles priced upwards of a million US dollars. The price of a whiskey bottle is determined by several factors, including type and age. Generally, the older they are, the higher the price tag they command.
10 of the biggest scotch whisky-consuming countries around the world
Know which countries are the biggest connoisseurs of scotch-whiskey. Check the complete list here.
Up your whiskey cocktail game with these smooth bourbon options in India
If you’re yet to savour the sweet experience of American whiskeys, there’s no better option than these to begin with. Check out these bourbon options available in India.
Elevate your daily dram on a budget with these premium whiskeys under Rs 7,000
The best in the business have bottles priced at INR 7,000 or less. Sip your way through the most affordable premium whiskeys.
Add a touch of home to your malt collection with these smooth Indian whiskeys
The Indian appetite for oak and spice has only grown in the past few years. Find your way through a few quality bottles each worthy of an addition to your home collection.
Unlock the whis-key to happiness with these nine whiskey bottles under Rs 3000
Here are our recommendations of the best whiskies under INR 3000 that you can add to your arsenal.
Smooth beginner-friendly whiskey for your first taste of on-the-rocks goodness
If you’re keen on giving ambers a shot, we recommend going with smooth, flavourful options that are bottled by the best in the business.
9 Yamazaki single malts that make for a connoisseur-grade whiskey collection
Explore all the Yamazaki single malts that deserve a spot in your home bar.
Liquid gold! The origin of the brand Yamazaki and why it is whisky collectors’ hot preference
Dry, smokey and sophisticated, Japanese whisky has earned a high-deserved place of honour in the world of single malts. Know all about the origin of the Japanese brand Yamazaki.
Add Japanese finesse to your on-the-rocks ritual with these bottles of whisky
Promising smooth, smoky sips that work just as well in cocktails as they do in a lowball with ice – add these Japanese whiskeys to your home bar right away.
A toast to health: Benefits of whisky that will put a glass of wine to shame
Moderate consumption of whisky is known to have a range of benefits – including improving heart health and aiding weight maintenance.
How grains become whiskey: Here’s the complete guide
What is whiskey really made of? Check out our complete guide to know more about this.
Learn to taste Whiskey like a pro
When tasting whiskey in particular, there are several important tips to bear in mind. Check out our guide to understand better.
Give your whiskey stash an American makeover with these bourbons and ryes
From the spicy hit of a rye to the sweet finish of a bourbon, explore a few bottles of American whiskey in India that are worth an addition to your home bar.
Why you shouldn’t add cold water to your whiskey
Understanding the nuances of temperature as it relates to tasting whiskey is guaranteed to improve your drinking experience.
A smooth guide to the difference between Scotch and other types of whiskey
Here’s our guide to the differences between the ever-popular Scotch and other types of whiskey.
10 must-have single malts under Rs 5000 for the smoothest whiskey collection
If an on-the-rocks ritual is your idea of a good time, we’ve got a few delicious single malt recommendations – all under INR 5000.
A complete guide on how to read and understand whiskey labels
From Bourbon and scotch to oak barrels, this guide will help you decode, read and understand whisky labels.
Whisky or whiskey: What’s the difference?
Whisky, or whiskey, is produced in various styles, each different from the other. But how do we spell ‘whiskey’ — with or without an ‘e’?
Your guide to learning the differences between whiskey, rye, and bourbon
Whisky connoisseurs take great pride in knowing what goes into their drams. Know the differences between whiskey, rye, bourbon, and scotch.
Where and how you should store high-end whisky
Everything you need to know about how to store your expensive whisky collection. Get the most out of those precious bottles.
10 best Asian whisky brands to know about
From premium Japanese whiskies to smooth pours from India and Taiwan, check out these Asian whiskies brands that are high in demand.
Bottled luxury: Most expensive whiskies in India for your on-the-rocks ritual
Underlined by deep smoky nuances and distinctive golden hues – the creme-de-la-creme of the malt world cost the earth and go down like a dream.
The most expensive Asian whisky brands to know about
Some Asian whiskys can cost millions in rupees per bottle. From Chichibu to Amrut, find out which Asian whisky brands are the most expensive.
14 best whiskies in India to add to your home bar
India is home to many varieties of whiskies that are available under different brands. This list will guide you to choose the best one for you.
8 tips you need to know before investing in whisky, according to an expert
Instead of pissing it away, why not make whisky work for you? A whisky business expert provides the low down on what to look out for.
10 classic whiskey cocktail recipes to add an old-fashioned charm to your bar repertoire
Got a bottle of the world’s most beloved golden-brown spirit at home? We round up a few classic cocktail recipes that let whiskey shine.
9 smooth single malts in India to seek out for a quality whisky collection
Whether you’re a Scotch connoisseur or entirely new to the vast world of whisky – these single malts in India are a must-try.
Father’s Day: Raise your glass to the main man with the best whiskies
Whiskey and fathers, one pairing that’s never going out of style. This is the list of the best whiskies for Father’s Day to gift your dad.
Budget blends: Whisky brands under Rs 1000 for your home bar collection
If you’re in the market for something wallet-friendly for your nightcap, we’ve put together a list of the best whisky brands under Rs 1000.
Scotch to straight: Whiskies under Rs 2000 for your on-the-rocks ritual
From Scotch to straight – we’re sipping our way through some of the smoothest whisky options that are just under Rs 2000.
15 stellar whiskies (and whiskeys) from Scotland, Japan, India and Australia
The great whiskies and whiskeys, from Scotland, Japan, India, and Australia, listed alphabetically, are all worthy of space on your bar cart.
Is whiskey the drink for millennials? We spoke to Glenmorangie to find out
Move over wine, it’s whiskey and cheese pairings now. Here’s how millennials are drinking the dram, in a whole new world of whiskey.
Johnnie Walker whisky to be served in paper bottles from 2021
Cheers to sustainability because Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits maker, started serving Johnnie Walker whisky in paper bottles from 2021.
Whiskey tales: An Interview with Simon Brooking, International whiskey expert
Lifestyle Asia India met Simon Brooking, International whiskey expert and Beam Suntory’s Award Winning Master Scotch Ambassador to talk about all things whisky.
Use a whisky brokerage service to invest in whiskies instead of drinking it
Use a whisky brokerage service to invest in whiskies, according to Murray Holdgate, general partner of Rare Finds Worldwide.
All about The Macallan’s 198-year-old heritage in Single Malt excellence
“An obsession with quality ” The Macallan’s Jodie Marriott, on what makes a bottle of The Macallan Single Malt Scotch so exquisite.
Bob Dylan, Metallica and more celebs are moving into whiskey production
Alcohol brands run by celebrities aren’t a novelty, but there is a spike in many investing in whiskey production of late. Read all about it.
The 10 best whisky bars in Asia to enjoy a glass (or two) of Scotch
Whether you like your whisky neat, on the rocks or stirred into a Manhattan, here are the best whisky bars in Asia to mark on your itinerary.
Is this the most expensive whisky ever? Ardbeg sold a single cask from 1975 for Rs 151 Cr
The one-of-a-kind cask will be bottled annually in extremely limited batches. This Ardbeg whiskey might be the most expensive whisky ever.
The Macallan unveils Distil Your World New York
The Macallan’s Distil Your World New York is an exceptional single malt whisky and documentary that capture the essence of the city.