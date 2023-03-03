Best bottles of whisky, rum, gin, seltzers, and other alcohols for your spirit stash

Now more than ever, India’s boozy repertoire is buzzing with the most unique options – from homegrown agave libations to fruity malts. Not to mention, whiskies as complex and smooth as ever. If your home bar needs a refresher (pun intended) we’ve got a reckoner of alcohol bottles that will do the trick deliciously.

Drop by an alcohol store across any major city and you’re bound to find aisles filled with the most exciting bottles. We’re talking whiskies ranging from fruity to bold, agave creations aged in ex-wine barrels, refreshing cane-juice rum, and smooth homegrown gin. Healthier alternatives in the form of hard seltzers have also stormed the drinking scene. These promise to take you from a wild night out to the gym in the morning without guilt, one low-calorie sip at a time. The cards predict plenty of room for experimentation, especially if you’re looking to add a bit more variety to your at-home collection. Here’s a look at a few exquisite options that are currently on our radar.

Unique and exciting alcohol bottles that we’re stocking up on

Hard seltzer

Spyk

Crafted by experts, this brand promises freshly-brewed, naturally-flavoured libations that come with 5.5 percent alcohol. Easy on the calories – just about 100 – they’re also low on carbs, clocking in about 2 grams. The sipping experience is, hence, quite breezy, with the buzz being mellow and pleasant. Best part? It comes in delicious variants – Lime, Orange, Mixed Berry, and Original. Need we say more?

Bira 91 Hard Seltzer Ale – Pineapple & Okinawa

One of the country’s most popular beer brands has walked into the world of hard seltzers with a range of refreshing flavours. Bira 91’s ‘Grizly’ Hard Seltzer Ale is a healthy alternative to a cocktail, being low in sugar and all-natural. Crafted by master mixologists, it features the finest herbs and fruits – Pineapple & Okinawa, Peach & Black Tea, and Blueberry & Rosemary. Each is under 200 calories and tastes like a dream. The pineapple rendition is an ode to 17th century Japan, featuring rich caramel notes. At 7.5 percent ABV, it’s just about 180 calories. That’s an irresistible combination if you ask us.

Whisky

Johnnie Walker Blonde

From the house of the world’s No. 1 Scotch whisky comes a bottle that promises bright and breezy sips. Johnnie Walker Blonde is a departure from the deep, intense notes that whisky is often associated with, catering to a younger generation of malt enthusiasts. Aged in first-fill American oak casks, it’s well-rounded and has a fruity quality – courtesy of whiskies from Cardhu – that lends itself well to being paired with citrus mixers and other cocktails. We see it ruling the roost at sundowners.

Chivas Regal ULTIS XX

Another icon of Scotch Whisky – Chivas Regal is known for its luxurious expressions. The ULTIS XX is no exception – featuring a blend of five exquisite 20-year-old single malts from the popular malt region of Speyside in Scotland. Distilled in copper stills exclusively, every sip is reminiscent of blossom honey, milk chocolate, and poached pear. On the nose, meanwhile, are hints of red apples, raspberry jam, fresh vanilla, and sweet butter toffee. The finish is long, sweet, and ideal or both cocktails and neat sipping. This makes this bottle of alcohol worth experimenting with.

Gin

SOCI Gin

Catering to the growing appetite for breezy gin in India, this all-new homegrown spirit comes courtesy of Good Barrel Distillery Pvt Ltd and Living Liquidz. Symbolising shedding inhibitions and being non-conformist – this is touted to be India’s first sipping gin. As such every taste is underlined with a burst of cucumber – with other botanicals like cardamom, coriander, and juniper coming through. There’s a kick of pepper and the tartness of orange peel that’s evident as well. If that doesn’t spell refreshing, we don’t know what does.

Rum

Rock Paper Rum

Adding a touch of variety to the otherwise limited rum market in India is this triple-distilled beauty that’s made with locally-sourced sugarcane and rare botanicals. The Rock Paper Rum Coastal White rendition is nuanced and handcrafted to perfection. Made in small batches and artfully blended, every sip is earthy and sweet, with hints of vanilla coming through. Considering its breezy quality, it makes for an excellent addition to cocktails – pina colada, anyone? And can be had as a shooter. This makes this bottle of alcohol worth experimenting with.

Camikara

A 100 percent pure cane juice rum – courtesy of Piccadilly Distilleries – Camikara is made for sipping neat. The spirit is aged for twelve years in American Oak casks and boasts of a whooping 50 percent ABV. Despite this punchy fact, it positions itself as a smooth option and only 400 bottles are currently available in the market. This makes it quite coveted.

Plantation Rum 3 Stars

A popular French artisanal brand that’s been brought to India by Third Eye Distillery, Plantation Rum promises a smooth sipping experience. We’re eyeing their 3 Stars rendition, which fuses aged and unaged rums from three Caribbean terroirs. Barbados offers rich and balanced notes, Trinidad brings finesse, and Jamaica adds structure. These are then aged further in cognac casks, which gives them a crisp flavour with hints of coconut and spice. Perfect addition to cocktails, a bottle of this alcohol is worth an addition to your stash.

Agave Spirits

Maya Pistola

An aged 100 percent pure agave spirit – the first of its kind in India – is one of the most exciting options in the market at the moment. Crafted with Agave Americana from the Indian Deccan Plateau – it has three unique variants on offer, each produced in small batches. We’re eyeing the Rosa, which comes with a smooth, floral minerality and a stunning rosy hue. Rested for 2-3 months in ex-KRSMA Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, every sip is reminiscent of strawberry jam, plum, black cherries, and vanilla beat. There’s also spicy hints of white pepper and clove. Other variants include the young Joven with hints of citrus and coriander and flavour-packed Reposado which offers notes of vanilla and butterscotch. Need we say more?

Which of these alcohol bottles do you look most forward to trying?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands