Best bottles of American whiskey for your home bar, based on your zodiac sign

From bold bourbons to robust ryes — bottles ‘made in the USA’ are as diverse as they come. And if you can’t quite figure out which one to add to your cocktails or sip during your next on-the-rocks ritual, the answer might lie in the stars. Here’s a look at American whiskeys that perfectly compliment each zodiac sign.

In the heady history of whiskey, American numbers are marked by spirit tax rebellions and illegal pours during the Prohibition period. Cut to a few decades later and expressions from the land of the bald eagle rule the roost across bars — their versatility giving them an edge over the Scotches and single malts of the world. At large, these span six styles — bourbon, rye, rye malt, malt, wheat, and corn — each aged in new oak barrels as opposed to traditional iterations.

Flavour notes are just as diverse, going from sweet to spicy. Combine this with wallet-friendly prices and easy accessibility and it’s no surprise why most of these bottles are often labelled best-sellers. That said, their ubiquitous nature presents the problem of choice — with the task of picking the perfect option often being an exercise in exhaustion. Our recommendation? Taking cues from the cosmos. Considering our zodiac signs often point to our most dominant traits — influencing our taste in clothes, food, or even partners — they might just point to an amber that’s going to delight you, from the first sip to the last. Here’s a look at what you should invest in, based on your astrological identity.

Best American whiskey to sip, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire

Aries is known to be bold and adventurous. The ideal American whiskey for those born under this sign would have to match their spunk. Enter Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire — an exciting expression from one of the best-selling brands in the business. It fuses spicy cinnamon liqueur with the house’s signature Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey. The payoff? A golden pour that is distinctly sweet, spicy, and warm. Every sip also offers hints of vanilla and the finish is intense. This whiskey is described as ‘red-hot’ and ‘high-energy’ — qualities often associated with this fire sign. Not to mention, it’s meant to be whipped out ‘when it’s time to turn things up,’ — something the party-loving Aries can get behind.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Taurus: Sazerac Rye Whiskey

Taurus is known to be elegant and grounded. Those born under this sign would enjoy a classic, bankable whiskey. Sazerac Rye Whiskey — one of the finest American numbers — checks the boxes. Every sip offers notes of clove, chocolate, anise, pepper, vanilla, candied spices, and liquorice. This makes it warming and comforting — music to this homely earth sign’s ears. In fact, Taurus would enjoy the idea of staying in and making a class of spicy Sazerac cocktail with this malt. The amber also has a history of hard work, having been shipped to main cities by industrious farmers — a quality most associated with this diligent zodiac sign.

Price: INR 11,500 approx.

Gemini: Wild Turkey Bourbon

Geminis are known to be social and charming. Those born under this sign are easily bored and would enjoy an amber that mirrors their vibrancy. The exciting Wild Turkey Bourbon would keep them entertained. For starters, it’s one of the best-selling American whiskeys — making it quite popular, just like this air sign. It’s also a media icon, having been referenced multiple times in songs, movies, and television series — something this pop-culture enthusiast of a zodiac sign would enjoy. This expression is aged in American white oak barrels with a level-four alligator char — a product of burning the barrel for a few seconds. The pour is deep in colour and flavour, with every sip being reminiscent of pears, sweet vanilla, and spice. The finish is full and rich. Like Geminis, this whiskey is versatile — tasting just as delicious neat as when in a cocktail.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Cancer: Elijah Craig Small Batch

Cancers are known to be sensitive and nurturing. Those born under this sign would be drawn to a dram that mirrors their warm, sweet personalities. Enter Elijah Craig Small Batch — a connoisseur-favoured American whiskey whose handcrafted, sweet, and toasty qualities will make this water sign feel right at home. Its history is rich — pointing to one reverend Elijah Craig who engaged in farm distilling and laid down the process of ageing malts in charred oak barrels. This eventually became the federal norm for all bourbons. Small Batch is aged for up to 12 years. The payoff? A copper pour that’s bursting with warming spice and subtle smoke. Every sip is also reminiscent of caramel, nutmeg, honey, vanilla, marzipan, and mint. As smooth as they come — this expression is layered, complex, and pleasant, just like Cancers.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Leo: Jim Beam Black

Leos are known to be generous and bold. Those born under this sign enjoy all things traditional and glamorous. As such they’d enjoy an amber that embodies all of these qualities. Jim Beam Black is built for the spotlight, just like this fire sign. In fact, it’s a celebrity-favourite, endorsed by actress Mila Kunis (a Leo herself). The legacy brand — home to several best-seller American whiskeys — promises recipes passed down generations (we’re talking great-great grandfather). This particular expression sticks to this script and is triple aged. The payoff? A rich golden pour with hits of vanilla, caramel, and spice. Clean and smooth — this bourbon is well-liked, just like Leos.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Virgo: Michter’s Bourbon Whiskey

Virgos are known to be methodical and grounded. Those born under this sign have a sharp eye for detail and would enjoy a quality, classic whiskey. Enter, Michter’s Bourbon Whiskey. It features the finest American corn and carefully-selected mash bill, which are matured to the peak of precision and excellence — music to this perfectionist earth sign’s ears. Every sip is nuanced, layered, and earthy with notes of dried fruit, caramel, black pepper, cinnamon, vanilla, smoke, and oak. Complex and a connoisseur-favourite — a bottle of this is bound to be worth the investment for this discerning drinker of a sign.

Price: INR 14,000 approx.

Libra: Maker’s Mark

Libras are known to be charming and social. Represented by the scales, those born under this sign seek equilibrium in every aspect of their lives. Maker’s Mark — with its perfect balance of sweet and spice — is as harmonious as this air sign. In the business of malts for decades, the brand is quite popular in connoisseur circles. It pours a deep amber, with every sip being reminiscent of fruit and vanilla. The aroma of oak and caramel is unmissable while the finish is subtle. The bottle is iconic, featuring a top that’s hand-dipped in a signature red wax. This would appeal to artistic Libras who enjoy all things personalised and handmade. Not to mention, it’s a crowd-pleaser, much like this sign.

Price: INR 7,500 approx.

Scorpio: Templeton 6 Years

Scorpios are known to be enigmatic and complex. Those born under this sign would enjoy a whiskey that’s as bold and layered as them. Templeton’s 6-year-old rye embodies this water sign’s mysterious and mature nature. It traces its origins back to the Prohibition period in America and every sip carries the secrets of illegal alcohol consumption at the time. Charred in new American oak barrels, this has a bold body with hints of burnt sugar. The punchy, complex expression pours a light copper. On the nose are notes of butterscotch, vanilla, cherry, and green apple. On the palate, meanwhile, is toasted oak. A long finish rounds out the savouring experience. The brand positions this libation as ‘a whiskey for the strong spirited.’ If that doesn’t spell Scorpios, we don’t know what does.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Sagittarius: Bulleit Rye

Sagittarius is known to be easy-going, bold, and forthright. Bulleit Rye American whiskey mirrors these qualities. The straightforward rye whiskey features a whopping 95 percent rye — much higher than the industry standard of 51 percent — making for a spicy, punchy sip. It pours russet, with notes of vanilla, biscuit, toffee, apricot, orange, and honey. The aroma is bright and lively — traits this optimistic fire sign embodies. Delicious in cocktails as well as on-the-rocks, this one’s quite adaptable — just like Sagittarius.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Capricorn: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Bourbon

Capricorns are known to be pragmatic and grounded. Those born under this sign are industrious and would enjoy a classic whiskey they can kick back with after a long week. Enter, Buffalo Trace. Much like this earth sign, the whiskey is known as a workhorse — making for a sturdy, quality choice to sip neat or add to cocktails. Over 200 years of experience is behind each bottle and the pour is amber. On the nose are hints of brown sugar, spice, toffee, oak, and fruit. On the palate, meanwhile, are hints of vanilla, caramel, and mint with the finish being long and smooth. Capricorns — discerning drinkers — would enjoy the depth of flavour and richness that the savouring experience of this number brings with it.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Aquarius: Evan Williams

Aquarius is known to be collaborative and social. Those born under this sign march to the beat of their own drum. Evan Williams — dubbed one of the world’s best-selling whiskey brands — is as popular as them. Bottles come from Kentucky’s first commercial distillery and the flavour is smooth and rich. It pours amber and offers notes of vanilla, mint, oak, caramel, pepper, and brown sugar. The finish, meanwhile, is long. When compared to others at its price range, this whiskey is bottled at a higher ABV (45 percent) — giving it a unique touch that this unconventional air sign would enjoy.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Pisces: Woodford Reserve

Pisces is known to be imaginative and emotional. Those born under this sign enjoy simple pleasures. Woodford Reserve — deemed ‘a treat to sweet tooths’ by experts — would appeal to their love for indulgence. It boasts over 200 flavour notes, including vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, orange, honey, and cocoa. The finish is smooth and long. This expression is mellow — just like this water sign. It also works like a charm in cocktails, something the homely, hands-on Pisces would enjoy being creative with.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy brands/Shutterstock