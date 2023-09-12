Visiting Goa for a break? Check out these bars in & around Assagao

In the last few years, we have seen Goa become the epicentre of new alcobev launches. With a massive international tourist circuit and several local vacationers making their way to Goa, the city is just the right zone to test out new products. This growing culture of alcohol launches and the ease with which you can enjoy a drink in Goa has given birth to many new bars as well, especially in and around the Assagao area in North Goa.

The drinking culture has enhanced a great level in Goa. From beach shacks to bars that offer an exquisite drinking experience, the city has it all. If you are in Assagao or any North Goa area near it and are looking for a good bar/restaurant to have a fun time, then we have just the list for you. Check out the best bars in Assagao that you can visit on your next trip to Goa.

Assagao Goa bars and restaurants that you can add to your checklist

Assagao in North Goa is one of the most happening places to spend your time during your vacation. Assagao houses some of the best bars and restaurants that not only promise you a good time but are also very economical.

Titlie

The best way to enjoy a drink in Goa is by sipping it with a view of the beach. Titlie offers a pristine view of the Ozran Beach along with good vibes and delicious food. The team at this beachfront restaurant & bar helps you choose the perfect cocktail that will go well with your food. Must-try drinks at Titlie include BKJ, Ginger Berry Bush, Saligao Straight, Bloodiest Mary Ever, and Cocktail De Ponas. Pair your delicious cocktail with dishes like Chimichurri Goat Boti, Garlic Butter Poached Prawns, Chur Chur Kulcha and Goat Meat Khichdi.

Address: 5, House 592, Small Vagator, Ozran, Vagator

Price for two people: INR 2,000

Contact: +91 8068976058

Visit them here.

Cajoo’s Bar

If you are looking for a bar that offers comforting bar staples along with good drinks, then Cajoo’s bar in Assagao, Goa is the best place for you. Located on the first floor of Fig & Maple, the cosy space is always bustling with customers. Must-try drinks at Cajoo’s are Toddy Palm Punch, Cashew Feni Sour, Kokum Margarita and Bimbli Martini. Their menu offers comforting dishes like fries, fish fingers, pork chilli fry and garlic cheese poee that pair well with the delicious drinks.

Address: 140, Bairo Alto, 1st floor, Assagao

Price for two people: Not available

Contact: +91 7678665130

Visit them here.

Squirrel – The Street Bar

With several affordable choices in drinks, this streetside bar in Assagao, Goa is the best option for young travellers. Their menu offers ample food options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarians including must-haves like rawa fried mushroom, onion rings, fish fry, kathi rolls, and lip-smacking rice bowls. If you wish to try local Goan drinks, you can order them at market prices here. Squirrel Special is the most popular drink to order here.

Address: Survey no.189/4, Sounta vaddo, Assagao

Price for two people: INR 1,700

Contact: +91 8484946760

Visit them here.

Villa 259

Villa 259 is a 150-year-old property in Assagao, North Goa that has been turned into an aesthetically pleasing taproom and cocktail bar. Their signature cocktails, which are an ode to Goa, are worth a try. Their bar menu includes specialities including Anjuna Market, Fort Aguada, Fontainhas, Lady Of The Mount and more. Pair your drink with delicacies like Grilled Chonak, Goan Feni Prawn Balchao and other scrumptious dishes.

Address: House S 220/19, Sacol Vaddo, Assagao,

Price for two people: INR 1,300

Contact: +91 9209069030

Visit them here.

Occo

If you are looking for a perfect place in North Goa to watch the sunset, then this bar near Assagao is the best option for you. Occo offers great hospitality, tasty food and an extensive bar menu. They have all kinds of liquors to choose from with the best brands on the menu and several interesting signature cocktails.

Address: 213/22, Ozaran Beach, Vagator

Price for two people: INR 2,000

Contact: +91 9112008080

Visit them here.

Sopó

Another great addition to the Assagao bar belt in Goa is Sopó. The bar offers a peaceful atmosphere which is excellent for enjoying cocktails. Try their cocktails including the Negroni, Penicillin, Pornstar Martini, Clover Club and more. Their food menu offers several Burmese and Asian dishes that pair well with your drink.

Address: 544/1, Bounta Vaddo, Assagao

Price for two people: INR 1,600

Contact: +91 9136312246

Visit them here.

Pisco By The Beach

Pisco By The Beach is one of the most popular bars near Assagao. Their cocktail menu is quite different which makes this place worth a try. Popular orders include drinks like Pisco By The Beach, Pom-Pisco Sour, Pisco Punch, Secrets of Anjuna and more. This popular bar and restaurant near Assagao serves Seafood and Italian dishes and is best known for its steak.

Address: 744/6, St. Michael Vaddo, Anjuna

Price for two people: INR 2,000

Contact: +91 9665378055

Visit them here.

Avo’s Kitchen

Avo’s Kitchen offers an ambient eating experience with an elaborate menu. Their bar menu is inspired by local produces of Goa with cocktail options like Mango Margarita, Peru Meru, Fenito and more. The restaurant offers Goan and North Indian food.

Address: House 47, Saunta Vaddo, Mapusa Road, Assagao

Price for two people: INR 1,400

Contact: +91 9518305003

Visit them here.

Maai

Housed in a vast Portuguese villa, MAAI’s food and bar menu is a tribute to Goan and Portuguese flavours. They offer classic cocktails like Negroni, Manhattan, Bellini, and Mimosa with a great vibe and signature cocktails like Feels Like Home, Whole Lotta Soul, Sour Men, and Maai Sage which are a hit amongst regular customers.

Address: House 491, Bounta Vaddo, Assagao

Price for two people: INR 2,500

Contact: +91 9699772306

Visit them here.

Saké

Saké – The Asian Lounge in Assagao has gained a reputation for offering the best cocktails in Assagao, North Goa. Their cocktail menu is all about contemporary mixology with the bar offering signature cocktails like Saké Maho, So Macha Better, Bananas Over You, Se-No-Rita and more. Pair your drink with a flavourful dish from Asian, Japanese, and Cantonese cuisine.

Address: H 33/1, Khursa Waddo, Assagao

Price for two people: INR 2,500

Contact: +91 8484946760

Visit them here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is Assagao famous for?

Assagao is known as the Land of Flowers. It has other popular nicknames like “Goa’s South Extension”, ‘Artist’s village’, “The Beverly Hills of Goa”, and “Goa’s Tuscany”. It is one of the most relaxing areas in North Goa, housing several bars and restaurants.

– Does Assagao have a beach?

No, but several popular beaches are located near this area.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kaizen Nguyễn/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Rafael Melo Lima/Unsplash