Make your weekend count by visiting the best new bars in Mumbai

A walk around the popular areas of Mumbai, and you will get a sneak peek into the crazy nightlife of the city. Mumbai is the home to some of the fanciest bars in the country, and what makes it even better are new spaces that keep opening from time to time. With each new bar opening, people are introduced to new party cultures and places that offer some of the best drinking experiences.

In a city that is ever-evolving with people always looking to try something new, Mumbai has some of the best new bars that need to be on your radar. Be it your famous suburb areas or the glamourous spots of South Mumbai, there are quite some bars in Mumbai that you try on your next weekend outing. Let’s see our curated list of the best bars in Mumbai.

Best new bars in Mumbai that should be on your radar in March

The Bombay Cartel – Juhu

South Bombay’s much-loved resto-bar, The Bombay Cartel has finally found a home in Juhu after 7 years. The two-storey restro-bar has interiors with quintessential style, blended intricately with the design ethos of The Bombay Cartel and its founders. The menu features a lip-smacking multi-cuisine delicacy including unique small plates, wholesome large plates, and comforting soul food paired with some exquisite craft cocktails by Pearl Fernandes, Brand Ambassador of Bacardi.

Address: Tiara Building, Plot.42, Juhu Galli, near CritiCare Hospital, Gulmohar Road, Juhu Scheme

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

Contact: +91 9930368002

Check them out here.

The Studs Sports Bar & Grill – Thane

India’s first home-grown and iconic sports bar – The Studs has opened its doors in Thane. Sports enthusiasts can head to this bar for a great time. Taking on the spirit of sports, the bar boasts of a 21 feet-bricked walls adorning TVs, jersey frames and a sports merchandise shelf filled with EPL team scarfs, key chains, mugs and football for sale on retail prices. The menu is co-curated by Chef Dhiraj Dalvi and Chef Talat Fatima. From finger food to innovative “fun food” concepts, there’s something for everyone. Do try items like assorted fries and wedges, chicken wings available in several options like bhut jolokiya, honey chilli, sukka or cajun, chicken fajita, spicy cilantro chicken and several vegetarian options. The brightly lit bar offers an unmissable variety of beverages as well. Beers, blended whiskey, single malts, vodka wine and classic cocktails served with Studs twist, dedicated to different athletic races of the Olympics, you’ll be spoiled with choices.

Address: Centrum IT Park, SG Barve Road, Opposite TMC Office, Wagle Estate, Thane West

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

Contact: +91 18828582688

Check them out here.

Best new bars in Mumbai that should be on your radar in February

SOCIAL – New Cuffe Parade, Wadala

Every person in Mumbai has a special story that took place in SOCIAL. The team has now added another SOCIAL outpost and that’s in Wadala. Find the SOCIAL essentials on their menu including Black Label butter chicken, paneer makhani biryani, wings platter, and Lucknowee mutton biryani. Compliment your meal with signature cocktails like Trip On a Drip, Thai Maalish, and The Lantern and party till the wee hours with great music and people around.

Address: VIOS Tower, Bus Depot, Off Eastern Express Highway, Sewri – Chembur Rd

Timings: 9:00 am – 1:30 am

Number: +91 86578 68332

Check them out here.

Best new bars in Mumbai that should be on your radar in January

SHY – Chembur

A vintage scape with a large bar, a fire corridor led, and a colonial clubhouse vibe — this best describes the upcoming space named SHY. The bar has a library, and a map room and every spot are lit with soft chandeliers. With its open kitchen and wood-fired oven dishing out comfort food, and the indoor appointments of crafted furniture and lamps, Shy will draw you into her magnetic embrace.

Address: Cubic Mall, Vasant Vihar Complex, Chembur

Timings: 12:00 pm to 1:30 am

Contact: Not available

Check them out here.

Balmy – Breach Candy

Balmy, the all-day Café & Bar takes you on a culinary journey of delicious natural flavours and caters to all dietary preferences such as vegan, vegetarian, Jain, and non-vegetarian. Some of the signature cocktails include Kiss of Summer (a savoury cocktail infused with elderflower, gin, sweet & sour syrup, malta, and soda), Balmy Street (a signature drink containing lavender & Yuzu infused gin topped with tonic water), Sweet Lie (a robust cocktail with lychee & rose syrup, and vodka), and Brunch Feels (a tangy cocktail served with kafir lime & lemongrass, gin, and lemon)

Address: Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill

Timings: 12:00 pm to 1:30 am

Contact: +91 88288 66148

Check them out here.

Native Bombay Bar – Ballard Estate

A cosy fine-dine restaurant serving pan-Indian cuisine, Native Bombay Bar is one of the best new bars in Mumbai. It is the first of its kind only-Negroni concept bar in the city. The old ice-producing machine and the easy chairs give the island bar a welcoming vibe. Some of the must-try drinks at this bar are Passion Sbagliato and Marmite-infused Negroni which is barrel-aged for two weeks. Other favourites include Coco & Curry, White Negroni, and more. Pair the delicious drink with a decadent palette of food.

Address: Native Bombay, 10-12, Cochin St, Ballard Estate, Fort

Timings: 07:00 pm – 12:00 am (Native Bombay opens from 5:00 pm to 1:30 am)

Contact: +91 9619066000

Check them out here.

Here Image: Courtesy Maksym Fesenko/Unsplash, Feature Image: Courtesy Master1305/Unsplash