Refresh your six-pack stash this summer with these beers in India

With crisp, citrusy classics spotlighting unique ingredients and one-of-a-kind malts fusing experimental techniques – the experience of cracking open a cold one has gotten quite exciting in India over the past few years. If you’re in the market for some beer this summer, here’s our pick of guzzle-friendly options to grab.

Few things beat the heat like a tall glass of brewed goodness. And India has scores of options – from ubiquitous international numbers to the more unique homegrown brands. The latter, over the past few years, have truly upped the ante on their pours – combining traditional styles with unique, indigenous ingredients. We’re talking IPAs that are reminiscent of bubbly rose and lagers that will transport you to the saffron fields of Kashmir. Whether you’ve a curious palate or just need a refreshing little something for your next get-together this summer – we’ve got a set of delicious beers that will do the trick.

Summer sips: Exciting beers for your next guzzle ritual

Bira 91 Pomelo IPA

Innovative brews are a Bira 91 signature – making it one of the most popular craft names in the country. For the summer, we’re eyeing their limited-edition Session IPA with Pomelo. It features barley malt, wheat, and Citra and Mosaic hops from the Northwest United States. The payoff is a refreshing, juicy, cloudy sip that’s well balanced, mildly sweet, and distinctly tropical. You might also note bursts of spice. High on the bitterness scale, this one packs a punch.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 210 approx.

Maka Di Rose Brut IPA

Home to exciting, contemporary flavours, Maka Di’s brews are a delight to savour. The one-of-a-kind Rosé Brut IPA features grapes sourced from Nasik and aromatic American and German hops. The payoff is pink pour with a bright citrus flavour that’s complemented by bursts of fruity aroma. The finish is dry, courtesy of a special enzyme that lends the beer a Brut sparkling wine-like quality. Light bodied and fizzy with moderate bitterness, this one fits right into an elegant soiree with as much ease as a leisurely Sunday picnic.

ABV: 4.8 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Kati Patang Saffron Lager

Known for free-spirited brews, Kati Patang promises the finest ingredients, including refreshing Himalayan spring water. The Saffron Lager is a light-bodied brew that pours golden. Crisp and clean – every sip is mellow and sweet with lingering notes of Pampore (Kashmir) saffron. You might also note hints of caramel on the nose.

ABV: 4.8 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Susegado Dortmund Lager

A popular sight across restaurants and bars in the sunshine state, Susegado’s brews are as refreshing as they come. The Dortmund Lager is no exception. The full-bodied number is malty and smooth. As refreshing and crisp as they come, this beer is reminiscent of a tropical summer vacation.

ABV: 5 percent

Price: INR 150 approx.

Simba Wit

Wildly popular homegrown brand Simba boasts some of the most flavourful beers in the business. Their full-bodied Belgian Wit pours golden and has a fluffy head. Every sip is reminiscent of orange peel, coriander, and lemongrass. Crisp and fruity with just the right hint of spice – this one’s a refreshing choice for sweltering Sundays.

ABV: 4.5 percent

Price: INR 140 approx.

Arbour Brewing Company Beach Shack

India’s first American craft brewery is home to several award-winning hops. If you can’t hop on over to Arbour Brewing Company for their on-tap options, they’ve a few delicious canned numbers on offer as well. For the summer, we’re eyeing the juicy Beach Shack. It pours brilliant gold and has a creamy white head. Every sip brings with it a fresh hop aroma with notes of lime, lychees, grapefruit, and pine. Big on flavour, with just the right amount of bitterness, this beer’s perfect for when you’d like to channel the breezy summer vibes of a seaside getaway.

ABV: 6 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

Goa Brewing Co. Eight Finger Eddie India Pale Ale

Homegrown Goa Brewing Co. is known for its non-conformist, unique beers. It stays true to its roots, using ingredients and stories from the sunshine state to brew expressive, delicious sips. Eight Finger Eddie is no exception. It pays homage to a popular American who put Goa on the hippie map – making it the popular tourist destination that it is today. The Indian Pale Ale features quality malted barley, Goan water, steel cut oats, and new-age hops. The payoff is a creamy sip with refreshing notes of tropical fruits.

ABV: 6 percent

Price: INR 200 approx.

BeeYoung

One of the first homegrown brands to offer a strong craft brew – BeeYoung has carved a space for itself in the drinking habits of the country. Every sip is crisp and clean with a subtle bitterness and unmistakable citrus twang. The presence of Columbus and Styrian Golding hops make it quite sessionable. If you’ve got a pool party or brunch lined up this summer, this is the beer to go for.

ABV: 8 percent

Price: INR 100 approx.

Beor 360 Wheat

An artisanal craft brand, Beor 360 promises the choicest ingredients in every sip. The wheat beer pours straw, offering notes of clove, banana, honey, and bread. A touch of coriander spices things up while orange peel gives it a citrus twang. Full-bodied and balanced, what sets it apart is the addition of chamomile, which gives it a calming, floral quality that few other brews can boast of.

ABV: 4.9 percent

Price: INR 120 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock