Best beers, gins, and other spirits from Goa to add a homegrown touch to your happy hour

From century-old holes-in-the-wall to stunning speakeasies – Goa’s many taverns stand testimony to the region’s passion for all things heady. Over the past few years, this has translated into scores of micro breweries and distilleries popping up across its sands – bringing with them experimentative flavours and quirky packaging. Here’s a look at the best beers, gins, whiskies, and other alcohols from the land of Susegad.

Bottles spotlighting seasonal ingredients, local flavours, and unique distillation techniques have been flying off the shelves of stores across India lately. And at the heart of this growing taste for homegrown malts, hops, and everything in between is the country’s sunshine state. Several news reports point to over 92 registered alcohol manufacturing units – each simultaneously shaping and adapting to an entire generation’s drinking habits. Malts with long-forgotten grains, spirits with quirky packaging, and ambers with unique tasting notes are now ubiquitous in the region. Whether you’re in the market for some souvenirs or are keen on exploring every libation Goa has to offer – there’s a long line up of delicious options to choose from. From the new and buzzling to the old and timeless, here’s a list of the best beers, gins, rums, and other beverages from Goa.

Best beers, gins, and more from the sunny sands of Goa

Gin

Stranger and Sons Spice Trade Gin

A delicious collaboration between Four Pillars and Stanger and Sons – Spice Trade Gin promises to bring the best of Australia and India in every sip. A bottle features turmeric, finger lime, teppal, long peppers, red chilli, and black cardamom. Bold and complex, this one makes for the most unique, punchy Gin and Tonic.

Price: INR 3,500 approx.

Short Story London Dry Gin

A refreshing collaboration between Third Eye Distillery and Pankaj Balachandran – the co-founder of Asia’s fourth best bar Tesouro – this London dry gin is a must sip. Distilled wholly to a neutral spirit of 96 percent alcoholic volume, it features the classic combination of botanicals. That aside, it has a juniper-forward flavour that’s complemented by hints of citrus. If you enjoy a good ol’ Gin and Tonic, this one’s worth experimenting with.

Price: INR 1,850 approx.

Greater Than Broken Bat Gin

Known to have introduced India to craft gin, Greater Than’s unique creations are changing the way the country approaches the white spirit. The Broken Bat Gin is no exception. Catering to whisky aficionados, Nao Spirits experimented with soaking cricket bats made with Kashmir Willow in high-proof gin for six weeks. The payoff? A smooth, earthy gin with notes of aged leather, sweet juniper spice, and ripe mangoes. Enjoy it over ice or with some soda.

Price: INR 2,400 approx.

Hapusa

The first gin to feature Himalayan juniper berry, Hapusa’s flavour and aroma is unmatched. Every bottle comes with indigenous botanicals like gondhoraj lime, fresh turmeric, raw mango, ginger, cardamom, almond, and coriander seeds. As complex as they come, every sip is refreshing and tangy, with the finish being floral and spicy. This makes it quite the unique, delicious addition to a Gin and Tonic.

Price: INR 3,200 approx.

Doja

Fusing coriander, pepper, fennel, and cardamom from India (Do) with yuzu, juniper berry, cedar leaf, sansho pepper, and hinoki chips from Japan (Ja) – Doja is a one-of-a-kind spirit. It is distilled through a process known as single shot distillation, which retains all the essential oils of the botanicals and allows every sip to be smooth as silk. You’ll also notice hints of spice and flowers. This one tastes best with a splash of water or soda.

Price: INR 2,500 approx.

Terry Sent Me

A zingy spirit – Terry Sent Me channels the enigma of speakeasies in the Prohibition Era. This is evident through its packaging – black-and-white bar scenes from mysterious watering holes. Every sip, meanwhile, features cardamom, cinnamon, juniper berries, coriander, lemon, orange, Gondhoraj lime, and Angelica root. Perfect for crafting classic cocktails, this one’s a crowd pleaser.

Price: INR 850 approx.

Seqer Gin

A celebration of the land of Susegad if there ever was one – Seqer gin is distilled in South Goa. It features a classic local ingredient – cashew nuts. This is complemented by 10 botanicals – including juniper, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and rosemary. The payoff is a smooth, mellow sip that has a citrusy twang. The blue packaging, meanwhile, is a nod to the sunshine state’s pristine waters. This one’s best enjoyed with tonic or soda.

Price: INR 1,500 approx.

Beer

Goa Brewing Co People’s Lager

Known to brew the most expressive, revolutionary malts – Goa Brewing Co. is quite popular in the sunshine state. The People’s Lager pays homage to the region’s near extinct heirloom rice varieties, particularly ukdo rice. It pours amber and is refreshing, mellow, and smooth. A crowd-pleaser if we ever tasted one.

Price: INR 200 approx.

Susegado Kokum Gose

A popular beer that truly captures the spirit of Goa – craft beer brand Susegado’s Kokum Gose is exciting and refreshing. Brewed with 50 percent of the grain bill being malted wheat, it’s a unique take on traditional, local salty coriander beer from Germany. Albeit, with a Goan twist – kokum berries. It also features cumin and sea salt. Every sip is sour, salty, and deliciously tart. If you enjoy fruity beer, this one’s for you.

Price: INR 150 approx.

Maka Di Honey Ale

Known for its delicious tropical brews, Maka Di is a common sight across bars in Goa. The Honey Ale features wild honey sourced from Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett Park. It’s smooth, full-bodied, and hoppy – bursting with sweet, floral, earthen notes. Perfect accompaniment to some local chorise.

Price: INR 250 approx.

Kati Patang Zesty Amber

Known to brew free-spirited, experimental malts – Kati Patang features some of the most refreshingly unique options in the business. The Zesty Amber is crisp and pours golden. Packed with all-natural malts, every sip is breezy – complemented by a smooth caramel finish. This one’s chug-friendly and a crowd-pleaser. The aromatic hops alone will keep you going for more.

Price: INR 220 approx.

King’s Beer

A roundup of brews from the sunshine state would be incomplete without this malt that has a near cult-like following. Although now available at select places in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, King’s largely remains a Goan experience. The Pilsner is a pale-coloured lager that’s refreshing and features a smoky malt aroma. It boasts of about a 4.85 percent ABV and is quite smooth.

Price: INR 50 approx.

Whisky

Woodburns Whisky

A complex blended whisky by Fullarton Distilleries, Woodburns is aged in handcrafted charred oak barrels and features indigenous ingredients. It pours a deep amber and offers notes of sesame oil, dark chocolate, wood, and smoke. Every sip is well rounded and nutty, with a subtle sweetness. This malt won the silver medal in the ‘World Blended Whisky’ category of the 2019 International Spirits Challenge. Naturally, it’s a must try.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Paul John Nirvana

Capturing the spirit of Goan shores, Paul John is a popular homegrown brand. Nirvana is an unpeated single malt that pours a deep copper. It offers hints of fruitcake, honeycomb, and caramel on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of raisins, apricots, and apples. The finish is long with malt undertones.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Rum

Cabo

A delicious blend of white rum and coconut extract, Cabo is Goa’s answer to the wildly-popular Malibu. Produced in South Goa, it’s mellow, sweet, and a delicious addition to Tiki drinks like the classic Pina Colada. That, along with its quirky palm tree and sun marked label will transport you to the beach, no matter which part of India you decide to pop it open in.

Price: INR 600 approx.

Maka Zai Bartender’s Edition – White Rum

Translated to ‘I want’ in Konkani, Maka Zai is a homegrown rum that celebrates India through its ingredients and packaging. The former is marked by sugarcane grown in West India while the latter includes bottles from Firozabad as well as caps from Meerut. The turtle mascot, meanwhile, is a nod to Olive Ridley turtles that frequent Goa’s shores to hatch their eggs. It pours clear and comes with a creamy, elegant aroma. Every sip of this medium-bodied spirit is floral, sweet, spicy, and herbaceous – a homage to bartenders around the world who often have to toil behind the bar to create creative concoctions. In line with this, it’s smooth and easy to handle for mixologists. Perfect for a daiquiri.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Other spirits

Cazulo Coconut Feni

One of the most popular names for feni in Goa, Cazulo is a family-owned affair. The libation features quality ingredients sourced locally and is aged for a year in glass carboys called ‘Garrafãos’ before being bottled. Aimed at preserving local cultures and flavours, a bottle makes for the perfect accompaniment to a local meal and deserves a spot in your home bar.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Vinho Fontainhas

Rounding out the list is a delicious Portuguese-style fortified wine that is named after the popular Latin Quarters of Panjim in Goa. Distilled in Margao, it features Isabell grapes from Sangli, Maharashtra. The sweet, semi-dry vino is a crowd pleaser – perfect for a sangria.

Price: INR 300 approx.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands