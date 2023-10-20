Best blended scotch options at price points under INR 5000 for your home bar

From spicy sips that’re known to get the party started to breezy numbers that translate to delicious highballs — some of the amber world’s most exciting options are malt-grain fusions from Scotland. Best part? They don’t break the bank. Here’s a look at some smooth blended scotch whisky options that come at price points under INR 5,000.

In the sea of blended numbers — a delicious fusion of the finest malts, cask types, age statements, and production techniques — Scotch renditions dominate whisky sales (complete, at varying price points). In fact, Scotland is deemed the inventor of this form of usquebaugh, which accounts for about 90 percent of the bottles produced in the region. At its heart an amalgamation of malt and grain ambers from different distilleries, these are believed to possess a character more consistent than single malts. Not to mention, they’re easy on the pocket. No surprises why bottles of the same fly off the shelves of stores in India. Here’s a look at a few quality options that will only set you back by INR 5,000.

Blended scotch options in India at price points under INR 5,000

Monkey Shoulder

A wildly popular name across bars, restaurants, and parties — Monkey Shoulder is an exciting blended scotch. The Speyside number — featuring Balvenie, Glenfiddich and Kininvie malts — is bold and bright. Every sip is reminiscent of vanilla, orange, and honey. Hints of cloves, nutmeg, and oak spice things up. The finish, meanwhile, comes with a spunky kick as well.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

One of the most popular names in the world of all things luxury Scotch — Chivas Regal is home to iconic expressions. The 12-Year-Old is a classic that lives up to this reputation. A signature of the brand, it features a blend of Strathisla single malt and Strathclyde single grain, amongst other ambers. Aged in a range of casks, this blended Scotch whisky has remarkable depth and character, especially at its price point. In every sip, whiffs of wild herbs, heather, honey, and orchard fruits on the nose are complemented by notes of ripe pears, vanilla, hazelnut, and butterscotch on the palate. The finish, meanwhile, is as rich as they come.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Home to some of the world’s finest blended Scotch whiskies – Johnnie Walker is best known as a bartender’s go-to. The Black Label is an award-winning rendition that makes for a classic addition to any home collection. Scottish malt and grain whiskies are aged for 12 years to create this number — resulting in a rich, complex drinking experience. Every sip is reminiscent of creamy toffee, sweet vanilla, herbs, smoke, oak, and dark fruits. Whiffs of spice and citrus complement this. The finish, meanwhile, is long.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Dewar’s 12 Years Special Reserve

Dubbed one of the world’s most awarded blended scotch whisky brands — with several awards and medals to its name — Dewar’s has a stellar reputation amongst connoisseurs. The 12-Years rendition is no exception, having bagged a Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. A fusion of malt and grain Scotch whiskies, this number boasts the Dewar’s signature ‘double-aged’ production technique, which involves six months in oak casks after initial maturation and blending. The payoff? Notes of honey, dried fruits, citrus, and vanilla in every sip. The finish, meanwhile, is smooth and rounded.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Ballantine’s 12 Year Old

A top name in the European market, Ballantine’s boasts a range of smooth, quality usquebaugh. The 12-year expression lives up to this reputation. The complex number features ambers from five different, popular Scotch regions — Highlands, Islay, Lowlands, and Speyside. It pours golden-honey and offers whiffs of oak, honey, and vanilla at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is refreshing and floral with the finish being sweet and smooth.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Black & White Blended Scotch

A crowd-pleaser of a blended scotch — pop culture favours Black & White, with movies like La Dolce Vita, Father Goose, and Moonraker (James Bond) spotlighting the bottle. Promising Scotland’s finest ingredients, this full-bodied, creamy number is aged for three years. The pour is pale gold, with every sip being reminiscent of vanilla, peat, honey, and oak. Hints of fruits and nuts complement this. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

J&B Rare

Rounding out this list is one of the world’s best-selling Scotches — with nearly every bar featuring a bottle (or two) of this delicious dram. Fusing a whooping 42 of the finest single malt and grain whiskies from Speyside, Scotland — this expression is smoky and complex. The pour is light, with whiffs of nuts and grass. Every sip, meanwhile, offers hints of fruit salad, spice, and cereal.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy brands/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is blended scotch whiskey?

Blended Scotch Whisky is a fusion of various whiskies — usually single malts and grains — from Scotland.

2. What brands are blended scotch?

Chivas Regal, Johnnie Walker, Royal Salute, and Monkey Shoulder are popular blended scotch brands.

3. Why is blended scotch cheap?

Lower costs of production as well as shorter ageing periods make blended scotch expressions quite affordable.