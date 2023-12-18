Best bottles of blended scotch under INR 4000 for a budget bar par excellence

From smoky sips with centuries-old legacies to award-winning numbers that bartenders often turn to — some of the most delicious whisky options are malt-grain fusions from Scotland. The best part? They are wallet friendly and easily accessible. We’re exploring some of the best blended scotch bottles in the Indian market that will only set you back by INR 4000.

Front and centre of India’s passion for all things smoke and oak — which outdrank France to be the world’s largest market for Scottish numbers — are usquebaugh from Caledonia. Of them, bottles declaring delicious fusions — of ambers, cask types, age statements, and production techniques — have come out on top. Believed to possess a character more consistent than single malts, these allow distillers room for experimentation and are easy to craft. The payoff? Exquisite and exciting flavours that are versatile, accessible, and wallet-friendly. Most hail from the biggest brands in the business, making for fine additions to any home collection. Here’s our pick of the best blended scotch options that are under INR 4000.

Best blended scotch options in India under INR 4000

Teacher’s Aged 12 Years Golden Thistle

In the business of malts since 1830 — Teacher’s is home to some of the finest whiskies in the world. This particular expression is no exception. Inspired by the national flower of Scotland — a symbol of strength and beauty — this amber is punchy and delicious. It features a fusion of single grain scotch and selected single malts — aged for 12 years in American oak and European oak casks before being finished in casks that previously held Islay single malt whiskies. The payoff? A sophisticated golden number that’s deeply malty and warm with whiffs of pear and sherry right at the outset. Every sip is smoky, peaty, and rich. The finish, meanwhile, is rich and full.

Price: INR 4,000

Johnnie Walker Black Label

The name behind some of the world’s most popular blended scotches — Johnnie Walker has a reputation for being a bartender’s go-to. The Black Label expression is an award-winning, smooth number that features Scottish malt and grain whiskies that are aged for 12 years. The payoff? A rich sip that sings with notes of sweet vanilla, toffee, oak, herbs, smoke, and dark fruits. On the nose are hints of citrus and spice. The finish, meanwhile, is long.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

With a legacy of producing some of the most luxurious numbers in the scotch game — Chivas Regal makes for a quality addition to any repertoire. The 12-year-old expression — a signature — is no exception. It features a fusion of Strathisla single malt, Strathclyde single grain, and other quality whiskies — which are aged in a range of casks. The payoff? Whiffs of heather, honey, wild herbs, and orchard fruits right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of vanilla, hazelnut, pears, and butterscotch. The finish of this blended scotch under INR 4000, meanwhile, is rich.

Price: INR 3,800 approx.

Dewar’s 12 Years Special Reserve

As one of the world’s most-awarded scotch whisky names — Dewar’s is home to several connoisseur-approved malts. The 12-year expression — which bagged a Double Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition — is no exception. It fuses malt and grain scotch whiskies — which are then put through the brand’s signature ‘double aged’ production technique of ageing in oak casks for six months after initial maturation and blending. The payoff? Hits of honey, citrus, vanilla, and dried fruits in every sip. The finish, meanwhile, is as smooth as they come.

Price: INR 3,700 approx.

Ballantine’s 12 Year Old

A revered name in the European whisky game, Ballantine’s makes for a classic choice for an on-the-rocks ritual for blended scotch under INR 4000. The elegant and smooth 12-year expression features whiskies from five popular scotch regions, including Highlands, Lowlands, Islay, and Speyside. It pours golden-honey and offers notes of honey, vanilla, and oak on the nose. Every sip is floral and bright. The finish, meanwhile, is sweet.

Price: INR 3,500 approx.

The Glenlee Blended Scotch

Paying homage to a ship that was built in 1896 and sailed across the globe four times — every purchase of Glenlee goes towards maintaining the iconic vessel that now sits at the Riverside Museum. Featuring a blend of quality scotches that are aged in a combination of American oak and Spanish casks for over three years — this whisky is malty. Right at the outset are whiffs of soft spices. Every sip, meanwhile, is creamy with light honeyed notes.

Price: INR 2,500

The Famous Grouse

Rounding out this list is a blended scotch under INR 4000 that has a legacy dating back to 1860 as well as the reputation of being Scotland’s favourite for over four decades. It features a blend of the finest malt and grain numbers that are filtered at high temperatures before being rested for a while. The payoff? A rich and smooth sip that offers whiffs of shortbread, candied fruits, and citrus right at the outset. It pours bright and golden, with every sip being reminiscent of dried fruit, cinnamon, ginger, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is smooth.

Price: INR 2,300 approx.

