Best bottles of blended whiskey under INR 800 by big brands for your home bar

Scotches and single malts often come at premium prices, but you only need INR 800 to feed your usquebaugh habit. Crafted by some of the best brands in the business, these whiskeys are labelled ‘blended’ and fuse the finest expressions for a delicious sipping experience. We’re talking bartender go-tos and smooth numbers recommended by Bollywood celebrities. Here’s our pick of the lot.

The creme-de-la-creme of the malt world come with long maturation periods, an assortment of barrel types, and the promise of a smooth on-the-rocks ritual. Combine this with limited production numbers and it’s no surprise that bottles cost the earth. However, in a country like India — whose passion for smoke and oak is well-documented — the aisles of stores offer plenty to those in the market for something more budgeted. This includes fruity numbers that translate to refreshing cocktails and heady expressions that pave the way for wild parties. These are often blended — fusing two or more ambers from various sources — and come from brands that have long been in the whiskey game. Needless to say, they make for a delicious addition to any collection. We’re sipping our way through options that are priced under INR 800.

Blended whiskey options under INR 800 by big brands

Oaksmith International

We’re starting this list out strong with a delicious number from India’s first international blended whiskey brand. Fusing Japanese finesse with Indian sensibilities, this blended whiskey is crafted by Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo — the name behind malt stalwarts like Hibiki and Yamazaki. It features Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Scotch malts, and the finest of grain spirits. It pours a rich amber and offers whiffs of grain sweetness right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of oak, peat, and spice. The finish is clean.

Price: INR 800 approx.

Royal Stag Deluxe

Best recognised by the viral tagline ‘make it large’ — this quality blended whiskey by a popular brand is as delicious as they come. Launched in 1995, it doesn’t involve the use of recycled bottles or artificial flavours. A blend of imported Scotch malts and grain spirits — it pours a golden amber. Right at the outset are whiffs of fruit, smoke, and wood. Every sip, meanwhile, is sweet, smooth, rounded, and toasty.

Price: INR 800 approx.

Sherry Platinum

An elegant expression at a low price point — this carefully-crafted whiskey features a blend of imported Scotch malts and Indian grain spirits. It pours a golden amber and offers whiffs of peat, flowers, wood, and nuts right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of vanilla and honey. The finish is rounded.

Price: INR 700

Royal Green Premium Blend Whisky

A popular number amongst aficionados and experts alike — this whiskey was launched in 2014 and blends imported Scotch malts with premium Indian grain spirits. The payoff are notes of vanilla, cinnamon, malt, and freshly-cut grass on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, comes with hints of fruit, oak, and vanilla. The finish is medium with big hits of spice and peat.

Price: INR 700

Sterling Reserve B7 Rare Blend

Another quality choice at this price point is this number that features a rare blend of imported Scotch malts from different barrels of origin and fuses old-school ingredients with new-age techniques. Every sip comes with seven distinct tasting notes — hence the name of the whiskey itself. On the palate, hints of toasted wood come through as well. Meanwhile, on the nose are hints of peat, malt, fruit, and flowers. The finish is well-rounded.

Price: INR 700

Bagpiper Deluxe

This popular expression has a string of celebrities — read, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff — singing its praises and is supported by the iconic tagline ‘khoob jamega rang jab mil baithenge teen yaar, aap main, aur Bagpiper’ (translated, It’s a blast when three friends get together. You, me, and Bagpiper). Every bottle features a fusion of Indian grain spirits that are matured in oak casks. The pour is a mellow golden, with hints of oak, fruit, wood, molasses, smoke, and caramel. The finish is as smooth as they come and the brand is reliable, making this blended whiskey a quality pick.

Price: INR 600 approx.

Eight PM

Rounding out this list is a wildly-popular number that’s long dominated Indian parties. It also happens to be the first brand in the world to enter the LIMCA Book Of Records. This, for selling one million cases in the first year of its launch. Every sip is sweet, with hints of peat and fruit. The finish is rich.

Price: INR 500 approx.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the best blended whiskey?

Blended whiskeys by big brands like Teeling, Chivas, Ballantine’s, and Dewar’s are believed to be amongst the best in the whiskey world.

2. What is blended whiskey?

Blended whisky is understood as a combination of two or more ambers, typically malt whiskey made from barley and grain whiskey from other source ingredients.