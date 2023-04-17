Best bottles of fruity and rich Malbec in India to pop open at wine’ o clock

From adding a deep red hue to Bordeaux-style blends to pairing deliciously with pastas and seafood creations – the luscious “black wine” has solidified its spot in the repertoire of connoisseurs and vino curious alike. In honour of world Malbec day, we’re sipping (and swirling) our way through the best bottles of the red wine in India.

Although the likes of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon often steal the red wine limelight, Malbec is what you’re likely to find on dinner tables across the globe. In part, it’s due to its easy-drinking quality, underlined by notes of red fruit, violet flowers, and milk chocolate. This can change depending on where the grape’s grown. For instance, in France – its country of origin – it is acidic and savoury with hints of tart currant and spice. In Argentina – where it shot to fame and enjoys a superstar reputation – it’s quite juicy and reminiscent of black cherry. The latter also enjoys a higher alcohol percentage.

The vino’s ink-purple hue and magenta edge gave it the name ‘black wine,’ and while it’s enjoyed solo in South America, it features in blends across Europe – particularly with Petit Verdot or Bonarda. Experts deem it to be one of the most versatile reds – perfect for barbecues, meaty casseroles, pasta, stews, seafood, and cheese boards. Combine that with accessibility, wallet-friendly prices, and intensity of flavour, and you’ve got yourself an option worth adding to your everyday routine. Here’s looking at a few bottles of red wine in India that are on our radar.

Bottles of Malbec every red wine enthusiast needs in their home bar

Zuccardi Malbec Concreto

With a legacy that dates back to 1963 – when Alberto Zucchardi planted the first acre of vines in Maipu – this red wine is a connoisseur’s delight. It hails from Paraje Altamira and is aged in concrete vessels. The payoff is a vibrant ruby pour with notes of plum, blackberry, and cassis. Every sip is also a discovery in savoury, earthy flavours with hints of wild herbs. A smooth, dry, delightful choice.

Price: INR 11,000 approx.

Mythic Block Malbec

Another stunning Argentinian red – Mythic Block Malbec is aged for 12 months in new-age barrels. The full-bodied wine pours a purple-red and offers notes of fresh violets, ripe berries, and spicy chocolate right at the outset. Oak and black fruit notes are also on display in every sip. This one’s as smooth as Malbec’s come.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Ben Marco Malbec Dominio Del Plata

From the vineyards of Mendoza, Ben Marco Malbec Dominio Del Plata is a classic choice. Aged in new French and second year American oak for 11 months – it pours a deep purple and offers aromas of red fruits and roasted coffee beans. It features 90 percent Malbec grapes, grown at 3000 ft. elevation where they mature slowly and develop rich, concentrated flavour. 10 percent Bonarda add complexity. Every sip is lush and full-bodied with hints of jam.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Terrazas De Los Andes Reserva Malbec

From vineyards high up in the Andes mountains of Mendoza Argentina – Terrazas De Los Andes Reserva Malbec promises the most juicy sips. Aged for 12-14 months in French Oak Barrels, it pours a dark ruby and comes with hints of wood, tobacco, plum, blackberry, raspberry, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is long.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Bodega Norton Malbec Reserve

Lujan de Cuyo’s (Argentina) gift to the vino world, Bodega Norton Malbec Reserve is as elegant as they come. It features grapes from nearly 50-year-old vineyards that are aged in French Oak Barrels and then in the bottle. The payoff? A full-bodied, bold, and dry sip that’s reminiscent of ripe back fruits, violets, chocolate, oak, and tobacco. The finish, meanwhile, is pleasing.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Alta Vista Vive Malbec

Another refreshing sip from Mendoza, Alta Vista Vive Malbec features 100 percent Malbec grapes. 25 percent of the wine is aged in French oak barrels for 6 months. The young sip comes with hints of red fruit, vanilla, and coffee. You’ll also discover hints of red fruit. This intense vino is made for everyday sipping so if you’re just starting out on your Malbec – or red wine – journey, this is a delicious bet.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Which of these Malbecs are you going to swirl this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands