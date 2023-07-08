Best bottles of rum to add to your spirit stash, based on your zodiac sign

From spiced sips to fruity numbers – there are as many sugarcane spirits as there are enthusiasts of heady refreshments. In fact, if you’ve ever gone the tropical route with your cocktails, there’s a good chance you’ve indulged in an agricole or añejo. And if you’re keen on investing in one for your home bar or can’t quite decide which to casually sip at your next restaurant visit – the cosmos might have some recommendations. Here’s a look at the best rum options for each zodiac sign.

Although whisky, beer, and gin continue to dominate drinking habits, the rum revolution – helmed by some of the best brands and bartenders in the business – is slowly sweeping through the world. In India, for years this heady libation was often seen as a wallet-friendly, accessible option to pair with cola – making an appearance at college house parties or intimate gatherings for pregaming. Today, it’s an indispensable part of several restaurant menus, a spirit of interest to adventurous alcohol enthusiasts, and the perfect flavour canvas for distillers to experiment with.

The payoff? A host of luxurious options from homegrown and international names – light to dark – made with molasses or sugarcane that come with varying age statements and tasting notes. Needless to say, one’s spoilt for choice and zeroing in on the perfect tipple for your tiki numbers can become an exercise in exhaustion. We recommend taking cues from the cosmos. This, considering our astrological identities often spotlight our most dominant traits – determining our taste in clothes, partners, and food (amongst others). Here’s looking at the perfect bottle for each zodiac sign.

Best rum to add to your tropical cocktails, zodiac edition

Aries: Bush Rum Original Spiced

Aries is known to be spunky and adventurous. The ideal rum for those born under this sign would have to be as bold and vibrant as them. Bush Rum Original Spiced fits the bill. The high-spirited libation captures the magic of Caribbean rum shacks – fusing Guyanan rum with tropical fruits and zingy spices for a flavour-packed, heady sip. We’re talking notes of soft vanilla, sweet ginger, toffee, and warming spice. Dressed in fun shades and the perfect addition to a cocktail – this one promises to pack a punch and be the life of the party, just like this fire sign.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Taurus: Alejandro Crafted Dark Rum

Taurus is known to be grounded and homely. Those born under this sign would enjoy a bankable rum that offers the kind of comfort they seek and bring to the people around them. Enter, Alejandro Crafted Dark Rum. The homegrown, small-batch dark number features several local ingredients, including Goan red rice Ukde Tandel. It’s also steeped in smoked wood chips. The payoff? A Christmas cake-like warming, indulgent sip with notes of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Hints of oak give it an earthy quality – perfectly complementing this earth sign. This one promises to make one feel fuzzy and is quite practical an investment – both factors a Taurus would enjoy.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Gemini: Twin Fin Coconut And Lychee

Geminis are known to be social and vivacious. The ideal rum for those born under this sign would have to mirror their vibrancy and duality. Twin Fin Coconut And Lychee does this in spades. It’s a bright, modern rum inspired by the beach culture of Cornwall. It pours bright and clear. Every sip is refreshing with hints of fresh lychee and coconut on the nose and wild strawberry and melon on the palate. The finish is crisp with notes of tart fruit. The term ‘twin fin,’ refers to surf boards with two fins that allow surfers the freedom to be nimble – a true reflection of this free-spirited air sign which is represented by a set of twins. Not to mention, it’s perfect to take to pool parties and comes in a fun packaging – both things that Geminis would be drawn to.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Cancer: Ableforths Rumbullion

Cancers are known to be affectionate and nurturing. They’d be drawn to a rum that would mirror their sweet, dependable nature. Ableforths Rumbullion will make them feel right at home. Reminiscent of a cosy night in by the fire during winter – this award-winning spiced rum is complex and incredibly decadent. Every sip is sweet, with notes of orange, clove, honey, and cola. On the nose are hints of Madagascan vanilla, clove, cinnamon spices, and orange peel on the nose. The finish, meanwhile, is long with creamy vanilla. This one’s inviting – exuding a warmth that’s characteristic of Cancers. Not to mention, the bottle features an illustration of a grog, an old-school water-rum concoction preferred by naval sailors – something this sea-loving water sign would admire.

Price: INR 11,000 approx.

Leo: Iguana Rum

Leos are known to be bold and ambitious. Those born under this sign have a deep appreciation for history, tradition, and quality. They’d be drawn to a rum that captures these qualities. Enter, Iguana Rum. Distilled in Panama following a traditional recipe from Cuba – home to some of the most renowned rums – this spirit is matured for five years in oak barrels. The payoff is a well-rounded sip that sings with notes of vanilla, banana, plum, spice, and wood. There’s a certain warmth and complexity to this rum that’s quite symbolic of this fire sign’s own warmth, generosity, and layered personality. Not to mention, it won the top prize at the Rum Masters competition in 2019 and 2020 and is a top choice for connoisseurs and experts. Nothing less than a high-quality spirit of this sort would do for Leos.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Virgo: Maka Zai Bartender’s Edition White Rum

Virgos are known to be methodical and grounded. Those born under this sign would enjoy a dependable, classic rum that spells quality. Maka Zai Bartender’s Edition White Rum checks all of these boxes. Translated to ‘I want’ in Konkani – this homegrown number features sugarcane grown in West India. It pours clear and comes with a creamy, elegant aroma and sweet, floral, spicy, and herbaceous notes. This layered, complex nature is reflective of this earth sign’s personality. While the spirit itself is a homage to hard-working mixologists who toil behind the bar, the turtle mascot (as seen on the packaging) is a nod to resilient Olive Ridley turtles who frequent Goa’s shores to hatch their eggs – both details hustler Virgos would be endeared by.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Libra: The Lovers Rum

Libras are known to be charming, spiritual, and social. Those born under this sign wear their hearts on their sleeves. They’re also represented by the scales and seek harmony in every aspect of their lives. The Lovers Rum truly represents them. The vibrant bottle spotlights tarot – a nod to the creators’ spiritual family tradition of fortune telling amongst women – and features a blend of five distinct rums from different regions. We’re talking Barbados, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Panama – which lend each sip a delicate flavour of tropical fruits and soft spices. The moniker ‘Lovers’ refers to the eponymous card in the tarot deck which represents equilibrium and balance – a factor this air sign would be drawn to. Not to mention, it’s elegant and a premium choice – something the luxury-loving Libra would gladly invest in.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Scorpio: Kraken Black Spiced Rum

Scorpios are known to be mysterious, bold, and complex. Those born under this sign would enjoy a rum that’s as robust as their personalities. Kraken Black Spiced Rum is the perfect match. The smooth Caribbean number is blended with secret spices and pours black. On the nose are notes of chocolate, coffee, and cinnamon. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of chocolate, molasses, vanilla, clove, ginger, and galangal. The finish is punchy – with hints of pepper. This one’s strong, intense, and rich – traits often associated with Scorpios. The name is a nod to the legendary sea beast of Scandinavian folklore – a powerful tribute that this courageous, sea-loving water sign would be intrigued by.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Sagittarius: Ashanti Spiced Red

Sagittarius is known to be free-spirited and adventurous. Those born under this sign would enjoy a rum that captures their wild wanderlusting ways. Ashanti Spiced Red fits the bill (and how). Like this fire sign, the rum has a nomadic spirit – fusing hibiscus flowers from Africa, ginger from India, and rum from Guatemala. The payoff is a unique, deep copper pour (from the flower) with notes of vanilla, roasted honey, citrus, menthol, and spice. Refreshing yet bold, sweet yet punchy – all qualities this fire sign embodies – this rum is a fun, delicious pick.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Capricorn: Segredo Aldeia Café Rum

Capricorns are known to be industrious and pragmatic. Those born under this sign work hard and play hard. As such they’d enjoy a dependable yet fun rum that could help them do both. Homegrown Segredo Aldeia Café Rum fits the bill. It pours a deep amber with hints of toffee, tobacco, leather, and vanilla on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of sweet wood and dark chocolate. This rum is earthy, warm, and intense – qualities this earth sign is known to possess. The touch of coffee can have them transition from a meeting to the club – allowing Capricorns to kick back after a long day (or week). Not to mention, it’s quite the practical, quality choice.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Aquarius: Dictador 12 Year-Old

Aquarius is known to be eccentric and innovative. Those born under this sign march to the beat of their own drum and would enjoy a rum that embodies this spirit. Enter Dictador 12-Year-Old rum that’s uniquely distilled partly in copper alembic and partly in steel continuous column before being aged in pre-used oak barrels. It pours rich amber and is intense with notes of caramel, roasted coffee, and oak on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of cocoa and honey with a complex finish. Dubbed the most ‘forward-looking’ rum producer, the brand’s CEO is an AI robot named Mika (the first of her kind in the world) – a detail this progressive air sign would enjoy. Not to mention, every sip is flavourful as well. This fusion of dynamic production and delicious flavour makes it perfect for intellectually-stimulating conversations – something an Aquarius lives for.

Price: INR 12,000 approx.

Pisces: Cabo

Pisces is known to be romantic and imaginative. Those born under this sign would enjoy an indulgent rum that’s as sweet and adaptable as them. Enter, Cabo. Goa’s answer to the wildly-popular Malibu – this tipple is a delicious blend of white rum and coconut extract. Perfect for Tiki cocktails – something the homely Pisces would enjoy experimenting with – this rum is quite the crowdpleaser. The quirky palm tree and sun-marked label will transport one to the beach, no matter which part of India you decide to pop it open in – a little detail that this thalassophile of a water sign – represented by the fish – would be enjoy.

Price: INR 600 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands