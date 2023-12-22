Best bottles of smoky whisky in India under INR 2000 for the boldest budget bar

Singing with the warmth of a bonfire in every sip — some of the most flavourful names in the malt game are peated. And although the finest of the lot cost the earth, a few brands offer options that are quite accessible. Here’s a look at the best smoky whisky picks in India that only need you to have INR 2000 in your wallet.

Barrel to bottle — production processes truly shape an usquebaugh’s personality. A popular one involves peat (organic matter) being burned to dry out malted barley and halt germination. This imparts a bold flavour to the spirit. The degree and depth of this is determined by how long it’s exposed to the smoke itself and measured in PPM (phenol parts per million) — with a higher number promising a stronger, more charred sip.

Although most popular in Scotland, many distilleries across the world have experimented with this unique characteristic — producing some award winning bottles. Naturally most come at premium prices — often designated to the bars of connoisseurs. However, a few come with all of the warmth and intensity at wallet-friendly prices. We take a look at the best smoky whisky options in India that will only set you back by INR 2000.

Best smoky whisky picks in India under INR 2000

Teacher’s Highland Cream

A connoisseur-favourite scotch — this delicious number features a blend of over 30 single malts, with the exceptionally smoky Ardmore peated expression as its fingerprint whisky. It pours a rich amber and is quite punchy. On the nose are whiffs of pears, apples, honey, and smoke. Every sip, meanwhile, is warm and rich. The finish is well-balanced.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Woodburns

A blended number by the sunshine state’s Fullarton Distilleries — Woodburns bagged a silver in the ‘World Blended Whisky’ category of the 2019 International Spirits Challenge. Aged in handcrafted charred oak barrels and featuring indigenous ingredients — this full-bodied amber comes with a bold smoky hit. It pours a deep amber and offers whiffs of sesame oil, dark chocolate, and wood right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is nutty with a well-rounded peated malt finish.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Black and White Scotch

A go-to for several notable names in history — including physicist Richard Feynman and animator Walt Disney — this whisky features the finest Scottish flavours. It pours pale gold and offers notes of vanilla, custard, nuts, honey, and oak right at the outset. There’s a distinct hit of peat with this one — which brings in a delicious smoky flavour in every sip. The sweet-smoke balance in this one’s ideal for those just starting out on their peated journey.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Roulette Premium Whisky

A popular homegrown name in the whisky game — John Distilleries’ unique Roulette expression features high-quality Indian grains and peated malt spirit that are matured in ex-bourbon casks. The payoff is a distinct, deep fiery flavour that’s quite surprising. Every sip sings with notes of vanilla, fruit, honey, and smoke. The finish, meanwhile, is long. A nod to the risk that comes with the eponymous casino game — this one’s quite bold.

Price: INR 1,500 approx.

Maqintosh Silver Edition Whisky

The name behind some of India’s most exquisite, award-winning single malts — homegrown brand Amrut comes highly recommended by connoisseurs. Its wallet-friendly Maqintosh Silver Edition Whisky — crafted to mark the distillery’s 25 years of production — is no exception. Featuring barley from the Himalayas, this smooth number features Amrut’s delicious single malts with in-house grain whiskies. The payoff? A distinct peated smoke quality — with a deep flavour that’s quite rare to experience at this price point. Right at the outset are hits of spice and nuts. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of clove, ginger, cardamom, honey, and vanilla. The finish is long and well-rounded.

Price: INR 1,400 approx.

Golfer’s Shot

Promising a taste of ‘the good life,’ this delicious number is quite popular amongst enthusiasts of smoky whiskies. Matured in handcrafted oak casks, it pours a warm golden-amber and is quite punchy. On the nose are complex hits of spices and dried fruits. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of dark chocolate, flowers, and smoke. The finish is strong, with a big hit of smoke that lingers a while.

Price: INR 1,200 approx.

Star Walker

Crafted by The Oasis Group of Companies — this delicious whiskey features imported charcoal-filtered premium grain spirits. Rich, punchy, and smoky — whiffs of baking spices, fruits, toffee and burnt toast come through right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of peach, maple, and pudding. The finish is spicy, earthy, and warm.

Price: INR 1,000 approx.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which whiskey has smoky flavour?

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023, Bowmore 12 Year Old, Laphroaig Select, Woodburns, Amrut Peated, and Teacher’s Highland Cream are popular whiskies with a smoky flavour.

– Is Johnnie Walker scotch smoky?

Johnnie Walker Double Black scotch whisky is known for its distinct smoky flavour.