Best bottles of whiskey aged in sherry casks to sweeten an on-the-rocks ritual

Singing with notes of fudge, figs, and fruitcake, some of the smoothest sips in the whiskey world — scotch to single malts — are aged in wooden casks that once housed sherry. Here’s a look at a few delicious iterations of this malt style in India that deserve a spot in your home bar.

Malt lore has it that barrels were once used to transport fortified wine from Spain to the UK — only being emptied into bottles when bought. The discarded wooden vessels were then sold to distillers at low prices. In turn, the latter began maturing ambers in them. The payoff? Indulgent sips, many reminiscent of a Christmas pudding — with flavour notes of dried fruit, nuts, toffee, and spice. Soon enough, these had caught the fancy of connoisseurs. And although a 1950s legislation made the process of acquiring these casks tricky — sherry aged whiskeys continued to grow in popularity and are now a classic pick.

In India, options are predominantly marked by Oloroso and Pedro Ximénez varieties. Malts are either matured full-term (about three years) in the sherry casks, finished in them after being aged in regular casks, or feature a blend of them. Their sweet, warming quality makes them a go-to during the holiday season. However, they pair deliciously with cheese, steaks, seafood, chocolate, and most desserts — making them an evergreen favourite. Best part? Some of the best big brand whiskey options in the market — Scotch to Indian — are sherry aged numbers. Here’s what’s on our radar.

Scotch to Irish: Best bottles of sherry aged whiskey for your bar

The Dalmore 15 Year Old

One of the most popular sherry aged whiskeys — this Highland scotch is matured in casks of different styles, including Apostoles, Amoroso, and Matusalem. This, after initial ageing in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels. Cosy and warm, whiffs of cinnamon, orange marmalade, fruitcake, and nutmeg come through right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of winter spices like anise and ginger as well as cacao, vanilla, apples, honey, and citrus. The finish is smoky, with a big hit of dark chocolate.

Price: INR 14,000 approx.

Rampur Double Cask

Spotlighting India’s rich regal heritage — Rampur’s Double Cask whiskey is a quality sherry aged pick. The homegrown number — with a 75-year legacy — is handcrafted, non-filtered, and aged in European oak sherry and American ex-bourbon barrels. It pours a dark honey, with notes of rich wine, apple cider, tropical fruits, and nuts in every sip. The finish is smooth, long, and generous with a big hit of cocoa and nutmeg.

Price: INR 12,000 approx.

Paul John Single Malt Pedro Ximenez

From the sunny sands of Goa — Paul John is an award-winning name with the most eclectic expressions on offer. The Pedro Ximenez is a delicious option — marked by ageing in dessert sherry casks. It pours a dark copper, with whiffs of apricot, bananas, and fig right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of butterscotch, dry fruits, sweet barley, and Christmas cake. The finish is long, with touches of chocolate fudge and orange peel.

Price: INR 11,500 approx.

Balvenie Double Wood 12 Years

A luxurious name in the malt game — Balvenie boasts quality sips. The Double Wood 12 Years — a classic after-dinner expression — is no exception. First launched in 1993, it has an iconic reputation in connoisseur circles. The scotch whiskey is aged in two kinds of oak casks — American and European oak oloroso sherry. The payoff? Hints of honeyed sultanas and grapes on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is sweet with notes of dried fruit, peat, and gentle spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. The finish is spicy, dry, and delightful.

Price: INR 10,000 approx.

Glenmorangie – The Lasanta

Home of some of the whisky world’s most innovative numbers — scotch brand Glenmorangie has a delicious sherry aged expression on offer. Reminiscent of a sunset — The Lasanta is matured in sherry and bourbon casks for 12 years. The payoff? Sweet, spicy sips with notes of honeycomb, cinnamon, orange, butterscotch, caramel, dark chocolate, hazelnuts, and raisins. The finish, meanwhile, is long and smooth with a hit of citrus.

Price: INR 9,000 approx.

Amrut Intermediate Sherry

Another popular homegrown name — Amrut boasts the most exquisite expressions. The Intermediate Sherry number is no exception. The whiskey is first aged in bourbon casks, transferred to sherry, and back to bourbon. A sherry sandwich, if you will. Every sip is reminiscent of moist cake, dried fruit, spice, juicy sultanas, chocolate, and marzipan. Big hits of bitter orange come through as well. The finish, meanwhile, is long and elegant.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Bushmills 12 Year Old

Rounding out this list on a delicious note, Bushmills 12-year-old number is an Irish classic. Primarily aged in oloroso sherry casks before being finished in Marsala barrels — the whiskey pours a deep amber. Every sip comes with notes of dark chocolate, sherry, sultanas, walnuts, sweet fig, honey, and spice. Gentle and approachable, this one’s as smooth as they come.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is sherry matured whiskey?

Sherry aged whiskey refers to malts that are aged in wooden casks that previously held sherry.

– What does sherry do to whiskey?

Sherry casks give whiskey a fruity, sweet, rich flavour.