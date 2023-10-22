Peg Leg Porker: The whiskey that beat big brands to be the world’s best bourbon

At the latest edition of the prestigious Singapore World Spirits Competition, a hickory charcoal-filtered whiskey from a brand helmed by a popular pitmaster bagged the best bourbon title. Each sip singing with notes of vanilla, toffee, and biscuits — a bottle pairs well with all things barbecued. Here’s all about it.

For decades, bartenders around the globe have turned to bourbon whiskey for their concoctions — with big brand bottles being a common sight across bars and restaurants. Sweet and smooth, this form of malt comes from America and has carved a space for itself in the drinking habits of connoisseurs and amber enthusiasts alike. It’s also known for being delicious when served alongside smoked meats. Most recently, Peg Leg Porker’s delicious Tennessee Straight (White Label) expression was deemed the finest of its kind by a panel of industry experts at the The Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC). The latter is the newest member of The Tasting Alliance — the name behind San Francisco International Wine Competition (SFIWC) — and celebrates the finest alcohol options in the market.

The world’s best bourbon is a Peg Leg Porker Spirits’ signature

Carey Bringle runs the wildly popular eponymous Peg Leg Porker BBQ restaurant in Nashville and has over 10 years of experience to his name. His deep love for bourbon whiskey — as well as how it pairs like a dream with barbecued creations — led him to be the first pitmaster in the US to start his own brand.

The prizewinning, signature, 90 Proof Tennessee Straight Bourbon (White Label) is filtered through custom-made hickory charcoal and featuring 80 percent corn, 8 percent rye, and 8 percent malted barley. Aged between four to six years, it was crafted to be savoured alongside heart portions of pulled pork and sausages. Bold and smooth, every sip offers notes of biscuits, caramel, toffee, vanilla, flowers, and spice. For cocktails, the brand recommends fusing it with ginger beer and sweet tea.

Besides this, the brand’s 8-year-old expression was awarded a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits competition in the first year of its launch (2015). The 12-year-old amber, meanwhile, is wildly popular — with only 136 cases being released and quickly selling out — and won the Double Gold Medal at the same competition. Even today, supplies of this malt are limited. These aside, there’s also a 15-year-old number on offer.

At the moment, this bourbon whiskey is priced at about USD 40 (INR 3,400 approx.)

