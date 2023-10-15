Swirl and sip on a budget with these best red wines in India under INR 1000

From soft Merlots to lush Cabernet Sauvignons — India is home to some of the world’s best, most delicious red wines. This, courtesy of brands that have perfect the art of vinos, grape to glass. And although these libations are often equated with more luxurious endeavours, there are plenty of wallet-friendly options that are perfect for everyday sips. We’re looking at a few that will only set you back by INR 1,000.

For many grape enthusiasts around the world, partaking in a glass (or two) of a ruby libation is a beloved ritual. One of the most recognisable types of wines, reds are produced with the skin on the fruit intact during production and fermentation. The payoff? More prominent dispersion of tannins as compared to their white counterparts. Not to mention, higher alcohol content as well as a more robust, complex, and rich sipping experience.

In India, several options line the aisles of alcohol stores — Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Sangiovese, Merlot, the works — promising exquisite flavour at breezy prices. Best part? These come from leading wineries whose bottles often appear in the repertoire of connoisseurs. Here’s our pick of the best red wines in India that will only cost you under INR 1,000.

Bring out the corkscrews for these best red wines under INR 1,000 in India

Grover La Reserve Syrah Grenache

From one of India’s finest wineries — which also has a stellar reputation worldwide — comes this full-bodied, dark purple vino that’s matured in French oak barrels for six months. Every sip sings with notes of pepper, blackberry, vanilla, oak, and flowers. This one’s complex and elegant, making this one of the best red wines in India at its price point.

Pair with: Grilled red meat, kebabs, mutton biryani, or mushroom-based creations

Price: INR 1000 approx.

KRSMA Sangiovese

Bringing the finest fermented libations from expansive wineries in Hampi — KRSMA is a highly celebrated wine brand. Their Sangiovese is quite beloved. Featuring fully-ripe Sangiovese grapes, this vino is aged for 12 months in French oak casks and pours dark crimson. Every sip offers hints of blueberries, dark plums, smoke, and oregano. The finish is exquisite.

Pair with: Prosciutto, salami, roasted pork, lamb chops, tomato-based dishes

Price: INR 1000 approx.

Fratelli Cabernet Sauvignon

A popular name in India, Fratelli boasts several best-selling bottles (especially that of red wines). The brand’s Cabernet Sauvignon is a fruity, no-frills red wine option with a distinctive hit of tobacco and plum. Every sip comes with hints of pepper and black olives as well. This one’s complex, with a balanced acidity and soft tannins.

Pair with: Tandoori Chicken, Lasagna, Spaghetti and Meatballs

Price: INR 900 approx.

Sula Cabernet Shiraz

From propelling Nashik to the status of the wine capital of India to being one of the most recognisable names in the Indian wine game — Sula has been there, done that. The brand’s Cabernet Shiraz is believed to be one of India’s best-selling reds. A combination of 85 percent Shiraz and 15 percent Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, this full-bodied number pours deep ruby. Every sip offers notes of dark cherries, pepper, blackberry, plum, mocha, and olives.

Pair with: Mutton Rogan Josh, Chicken Tikka Masala, Barbecued Meats, Rajma Masala

Price: INR 900 approx.

Big Banyan Merlot

A dependable Bengaluru-based winery is home to one of the country’s finest Merlots. The smooth vino pours a luminous red. Warm weather gives the grape libation a plummy finish. Smooth, dry and medium-bodied — every sip offers notes of dark cherries, blackberries, and cocoa. Hints of black pepper and violet complement this.

Pair with: Roasted vegetables, chicken, blue cheese

Price: INR 800 approx.

Chantilli Cabernet Sauvignon

Rounding out this list is a delicious dry red from Chateau Indage that’s aged in 80 percent French oak barrels and 20 percent stainless steel. The complex, full bodied number offers notes of ripe plum, black pepper, vanilla, and black olives in every sip. A hint of blackcurrant rounds out the experience of savouring this one.

Pair with: Murgh Masala, Chicken Dum Biryani, Roast Duck

Price: INR 800 approx.

