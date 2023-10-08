Best coffee shops in India to grab a cup’ of Joe, based on your zodiac sign

From sprawling specialty spaces to cosy cafés — India houses several top-notch coffee shops, each with the best brews on offer. Zeroing in on the perfect one for your next java might, hence, become an exercise in exhaustion. Our recommendation? Let the cosmos take the lead. Here’s where to grab a cup of something caffeinated, based on your zodiac sign.

Around the globe, millions engage in the near-religious ritual of brewing a cup of coffee every morning. For some, only a luxurious pour-over would do. For others, a convenient instant number hits the sweet spot. That said, for many this exercise extends beyond the wee hours — with several cups being savoured through the day. In fact, this collective passion for caffeinated beverages has paved the way for spaces specialising in all things java. While some are the perfect spots for first-dates, others double up as a makeshift office for digital nomads.

In India, several such coffee shops dot major cities and travel hotspots — each with wildly varying ambiance and menus that boast the best beans and brewing techniques. Picking the perfect one for your next cup of ‘Joe from the sea of options on offer can get tricky. This is where zodiac signs come in. By spotlighting dominant personality traits — and in turn, major lifestyle choices — astrology might just make it easier to determine which establishment is a worthy addition to a caffeine repertoire. We’re letting the stars brew up a cup with this guide to must-visit spots, based on your zodiac sign.

Cafes to pop by for the best cup of coffee, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Maverick & Farmer Coffee, Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maverick & Farmer (@maverickandfarmer)

Aries is known to be adventurous and bold. Those born under this sign would enjoy satiating their competitive spirit by following — or participating in — a football match at Maverick & Farmer Coffee, Bengaluru. Couched within the RBANM football ground in the heart of the city, this breezy pet-friendly cafe is frequented by athletes and caffeine aficionados alike. On the menu are a host of options — Vietnamese Coffee, Espresso, Cortado, Flat White, the works. Each sip here comes with the promise of the finest blending, roasting, and grinding processes. This spontaneous fire sign would particularly enjoy savouring the range of experimental cold brews or getting creative by personalising a latte.

Address: 32, Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 83174 11438

Taurus: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, New Delhi-NCR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters (@bluetokaicoffee)



Taurus is known to be grounded and practical. Those born under this sign are likely to have a go-to coffee order, enjoying the routine of popping by a familiar space on their way to, or back from, work. A dependable choice? Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, New Delhi-NCR. Each cup at this household name boasts beans that have been meticulously chosen after careful sampling. The in-house roasters have been through advanced sensory training as well. The menu here is a medley of classics — Espresso, Cortado, Mocha, Cappuccino, Iced Americano, Trioccino, Cold Brew, the works. There are canned alternatives, hot and cold variations, and a few quirky options in there as well. Best part? There are multiple outlets across the city, ensuring that this comfort-seeking earth sign doesn’t have to look too far for their choice of java.

Address: Multiple outlets across New Delhi-NCR

Gemini: Gshot Coffee Roastery & Cafe, Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Shot Coffee Roastery & Cafe (@gshotcoffeeandcafe)

Geminis are known to be multifaceted and social. They’d find a kindred soul in the community-run G-Shot in Goa. The breezy, ‘gram worthy space boasts a free-spirited, laid back ambiance — ideal for long hours spent engaging in conversations and creative endeavours. The menu is extensive and unique — creamy Hindustan Cold Coffee, fizzy Espresso Tonic, fragrant Lavender Sea-Salt Latte, classic Vietnamese Style, and more. The Espresso Bar comes with several options as well — a fun infographic spotlighting the differences between each. An Affogato Bar and Cacao Section adds to the excitement. These factors will keep this curious and easily-bored air sign entertained. Not to mention, there are plenty of options to customise a drink — lending this space an adaptable character that Geminis are known for.

Address: House 436, Bouta Waddo, Bardez, Assagao, Goa

Contact: +91 73787 30564

Cancer: KCROASTERS By Koinonia, Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KCROASTERS By Koinonia (@kcroasters)

Cancers are known to be affectionate and sensitive. These creatures of comfort would be drawn to the cosy, warm ambiance of KCROASTERS By Koinonia. The quaint cafe nestled in the quiet bylanes of Chuim Village boasts some of the most delicious cups of coffee in the country — courtesy of high-quality beans that are sourced from estates in South India and roasted fresh in-house. Of all the options on the extensive menu — which includes several classics — this water sign would enjoy the indulgence of Gingerbread Latte, Spiced Orange Mocha, Almond Date Cold Brew, and Coconut Vietnamese. There’s plenty of French viennoiserie and other delicious bites to pair these with. Cancers would enjoy snuggling into their seats with a good book and hot cup of ‘Joe on a rainy day.

Address: 66, Chuim Village Road, Danda, Khar, Mumbai

Contact: +91 91366 50280

Leo: United Coffee House, New Delhi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Coffee House (@unitedcoffeehouse)

Leos are known to be regal, traditional, and luxury loving. Those born under this sign would enjoy the opulence and rich history that United Coffee House serves in spades. It first opened its doors in the 1930s — serving cona coffees to the capital city’s most influential figures. The menu has evolved since to offer the most extensive set of global bites, appetisers to desserts. However, brewed numbers remain a must-try here. In fact, Akassh Kalra, director, United Group of Restaurants told The Hindu, “If you come in and don’t smell coffee, find people sitting back and reading a novel and the ambience relaxing” it is not UCH.” Caffeinated options are exceptional — Espresso Blends to Blended Cold Coffees. There’s a selection of liquor-spiked concoctions to choose from as well — a touch of fun that this bold and adventurous fire sign would enjoy. A cup of ‘Joe here is a grand affair — nothing but an iconic experience for the king of the cosmic jungle.

Address: E-15, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Phone: +91 11234 16075

Virgo: The Craftery by Subko Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subko Coffee Roasters (@subkocoffee)

Virgos are known to be practical and methodical. Their inner perfectionist would enjoy the attention-to-detail that comes with the javas at Subko Coffee. The expansive space — which houses a roastery, bakeshop, and coffee shop — allows visitors to take a peek at the production process behind every sip and bite. This would appeal to the intelligent Virgos, who’d closely follow every stage. The caffeinated concoctions here are high quality — with beans sourced from the finest plantations in Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Options range from classic Cortado and Long Black to more experimental Banoffee Flat White and Sif On The Rocks (filter coffee with condensed milk). A retail section allows those born under this earth sign to pick up ingredients and perfect their own coffee-making skills at home.

Address: Unit 2, Jak Compound, D K, 1st Cross Lane, Byculla, Mumbai

Contact: +91 85917 58233

Libra: Lala’s Art Cafe, Ladakh

Are we the survivors of immeasurable events? Lala’s Cafe, Ladakh pic.twitter.com/46Lq0FJAYm — Insha Kanue (@InshaKanue) July 20, 2021

Libras are known to be charming, friendly, and adaptable. Ruled by the planet of beauty Venus, those born under this sign have a deep appreciation for art and harmony. They’d be drawn to the welcoming, quiet, and picturesque Lala’s Art Cafe. Once a monastery on the verge of demolition, this cosy space was restored into a gallery cafe. Here, delicious coffee (some of the best in India) is served with a side of works by international as well as Ladakhi artists and photographers. This air sign would also enjoy admiring the nine-foot-tall granite statue of Maitreya (Buddha) outside, befriending the staff, and getting in a few stunning shots of the old-school space for the ‘gram.

Address: Main Bazaar Rd, Old Town, Leh

Contact: +91 95966 60593

Scorpio: Babka, Goa

Scorpios are known to be mysterious and honest. Those born under this sign are loyal and would enjoy a quality space they can trust enough to be a patron at. The passionate sign would appreciate the dedication that’s poured into every cup at the cosy Babka in Goa. The service here is top-notch and the coffee is simply one of the best found in India. The options are classics — Cortado, Cappuccino, Iced Americano, and Iced Latte among the others. Scorpios enjoy complexity and learning and would enjoy asking the baristas about available roasts and origin stories of every coffee being served up. Scorpios would enjoy popping by for a sip (or two) on the way back from a day at the beach — which is where their water sign selves are likely to feel the most at home.

Address: 1282, Gaunwadi, Anjuna, Goa

Contact: +91 82620 41326

Sagittarius: Bloom & Brew, Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by & (@bloomandbrewgoa)

Sagittarius is known to be adventurous and free-spirited. Their sunny personalities and traveller hearts will feel right at home in the breezy boho Bloom & Brew. The pet-friendly space features eccentric, ‘gram worthy décor, complete with floor seating, verdant corners, and wooden details. The menu at this caffeine hub in India includes a range of the best, most classic coffee options — Cold Brew, Espresso, Latte, Cortado, Cappuccino, Macchiato, the works. Each comes with the option of vegan milk. This, combined with frequent art workshops, live music performances, and flea markets gives this social, fun-loving fire sign plenty of opportunities to make new connections and live it up.

Address: Survey No. 199/1, Boura Vaddo, Assagao, Goa

Contact: +91 98109 78888

Capricorn: The Caffeine Baar, Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Caffeine Baar Cafe & Roastery (@thecaffeinebaar)

Capricorns are known to be ambitious and pragmatic. This hardworking sign is most likely to be drawn to work cafes where they can indulge in several cups to fuel a long day. Enter, The Caffeine Baar — where you are guaranteed to find one of the best coffees in India. Complete with Wi-Fi facilities, practical and comfortable decor, and a quiet ambiance — the well-lit, 1,400 square feet space is a popular spot for those who work remotely. On the menu are quality 24-hour fermented brews — Espresso to seasonal cold brews. Each is meticulously crafted, using the finest beans. These factors combined make the space a dependable, sound choice for this practical earth sign.

Address: 1424/81, Second Floor, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 96114 94141

Aquarius: Été Coffee Roasters Headquarters, Kohima

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Été Coffee Roasters (@ete_coffee)

Aquarius is known to be rebellious and eccentric. Those born under this sign would find kindred spirits in the owners of Été Coffee Roasters Headquarters — who broke away from conventional professions to Northeast India’s first specialty coffee roasting company, promising the best brews. The Headquarters is a cosy, ‘gram worthy with a range of classic to unique on offer. We’re talking Cappuccino, Latte, Flat White, Irish Coffee, the works. This social and intelligent sign would also enjoy talking to the baristas, watching their work closely, and learning the little intricacies of the art of brewing.

Address: Billy Graham Rd, Kohima, Nagaland

Pisces: Cafe Des Arts, Pondicherry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café des Arts (@cafedesarts)

Pisces is known to be imaginative and creative. They’d enjoy the whimsy of the cosy, vibrant Cafe Des Arts in Pondicherry. The space features yellow walls, graffiti, and a medley of artwork. The vibe is vintage and the coffee, top notch. This water sign — which feels the most at home around the beach — is likely to pop by this spot for a quick cup of Latte or Vanilla Espresso, a couple of ‘gram worthy shots, and plenty of artistic inspiration. Besides, the cosy ambiance will comfort this homely sign.

Address: 10, Suffren St, White Town, Pondicherry

Contact: +91 99944 81914

Where are you headed for some java?

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock