Best cafes in Delhi to grab a cold coffee this summer

Summer’s not getting any cooler. So, what’s the best way to beat the heat? A glass of creamy and frothy cold coffee sounds like a great deal. Head over to these cafes and coffee shops to grab the best cold coffee in Delhi.

Making cold coffee is a fairly easy task, we’ll admit but sometimes, there’s nothing more pleasing than heading over to a coffee shop and grabbing a glass of chilled cold coffee. As heatwave has gripped the city yet again, staying hydrated and cool is an absolute must. Which is why, we have curated a list of all the places serving the best cold coffee in Delhi. Bookmark it for your next café visit.

Where to get the best cold coffee in Delhi

Savorworks Roasters

Bringing to you specialty coffee and bean to bar chocolates, Savorworks Roasters offers one of the best cold coffees in Delhi. The artisanal coffee blends from various estates have stayed true to their roots, thus offering you the most authentic coffee flavours. But if you are looking out for some cold coffee, their Affogato and Chocogato are great stuff to order.

Address: D-86, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur Enclave Phase 2, Chattarpur Enclave, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

Contact: +91 87506 17272

Third Wave Coffee Roasters

An up and coming coffee brand that’s becoming a raging favourite, Third Wave Coffee is hitting all the right notes. As amazing as their hot brews are, their cold brews, cold coffees and iced coffees deserve a shoutout as well. With unique offerings like orange zest mocha, La Vie En Rose that features flavours of rose and cardamom in a coffee drink, Mocha Praline, Affogato and many more, they have multiple outlets in Delhi. Visit the one nearest to you for the best cold coffee in Delhi.

Address: Multiple outlets

Contact: +91 89519 42565 (Deer Park outlet)

Blue Tokai

The brand that needs no introduction, Blue Tokai truly revolutionised coffee in urban India. Their cold coffees are not only limited to iced coffees and cold brews. Their special drinks like the Coffee, Cascara and Vanilla or the Cascara and Hibiscus are just what you need to quench your thirst this summer. You get a choice to order these coffee sparklers either with tonic water or soda. Perfect to beat the heat!

Address: Multiple locations

Contact: +91 88104 04964 (Saket outlet)

Perch Wine & Coffee Bar

Yes, a wine and coffee bar! They have great food and great cocktails, yes. But we are here for their iced and cold coffees. Perch, too, has multiple outlets across Delhi and patrons love all of them. Cold coffee, cold brew, Iced Vietnamese Coffee, Coffee Shrub with Tonic, they have it all.

Address: Khan Market, Vasant Vihar, Saket

Contact: +91 83739 76637 (Khan Market outlet)

Di Ghent Café

An European bakery and coffee shop, Di Ghent is everyone’s favourite coffee place. The moment you walk in to this café, the divine smell of bread and coffee will waft through your nostrils and that just sets the mood for the best coffee that you are about to taste in Delhi. With a range of cold and iced coffees, this Gurgaon favourite is absolutely unmissable!

Address: 208, Level 2, Cross Point Mall,, Opposite Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Contact: +91124 422 7444

Triveni Terrace Café

At Mandi House, opposite the FICCI Auditorium is this lesser-known, quaint terrace café. If its simplistic charm falls short of bowling you over, the cold coffee here surely will. Do not expect a bunch of fancy coffee offerings like the other places, but it will remind you of the joy of a simple ice cream blended cold coffee.

Address: 205, Tansen Marg, Opp. FICCI Auditorium, Todermal Road Area, Mandi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +91 99715 66904

Depaul’s

Laced with an old world charm, Depaul’s at Janpath is absolutely no-nonsense about their coffees and food items. When it comes to hunting for the best cold coffee in Delhi, Depaul’s is iconic. Established in 1952, this coffee shop also sells delicious snacks such as momos, sandwiches and cheeseballs. Their cold coffee comes in different sized bottles that you can take home with you. Win-Win!

Address: 22, Janpath Bhawan, Janpath Rd, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Contact: +9111 2332 8214

All Images: Courtesy Instagram, Hero Image: Courteys Shutterstock