Best gin to get you in high spirits, based on your zodiac sign ft. Indian alcohol brands

From colour-changing creations to coffee-laced numbers, there are as many bottles of juniper goodness as there are enthusiasts of boozy summer beverages. However, having to pick one can be an exercise in exhaustion. Our recommendation? Taking cues from the cosmos. Here’s a look at the best gin for you to sip come alcohol hour, based on your zodiac sign.

Pop by an alcohol store across any major city in India and you’re bound to spot a sea of gins on offer. Over the years, the juniper-forward spirit has found a larger real estate in the menus of restaurants and home bars of connoisseurs as well. This, courtesy of eclectic bottles by homegrown brands that feature unique ingredients, quirky packaging, and innovative distillation techniques. This includes stunning black-and-gold affairs that harken back to the country’s royal past and postcard-pretty pink numbers that sing with berry flavours. All in a country that can’t get enough of its single malts.

Needless to say, India’s craft gin revolution is here to stay. However, if the sheer sight of multiple labels leaves you with a decision fatigue – the answer may lie in the stars. Considering how our astrological signs point to our most dominant traits – as well as choices in life like career, love, and the next TV binge – they might be able to point to the perfect spirit for your next G&T session. Here’s a look at some must-sip options, zodiac edition.

Best gin to pick up on your next run to the alcohol store, based on your zodiac sign

Aries: Stranger and Sons Spice Trade Gin

Aries is known to be spunky and adventurous. The ideal gin for those born under this sign would have to complement their bold, fiery nature. Stranger and Sons Spice Trade Gin checks these boxes. The delicious, spicy collaboration between Four Pillars and Stranger & Sons features turmeric, finger lime, teppal, long peppers, red chilli, and black cardamom. A take on modern India, every sip of this is bold and complex. This gin makes for the punchiest, alcohol-laden G&Ts – just how this fire sign would like it.

Price: INR 3,500 approx.

Taurus: Hapusa

Taurus is known to be grounded and sophisticated. The ideal gin for this sign would have to be a dependable, quality choice. Hapusa is the perfect match. It features juniper berries from the pine forests of the Himalayas, infused with mango, turmeric, coriander seeds, and almonds. These ingredients, found in most Indian homes, are a celebration of homegrown flavours. Considering Taurus enjoys all things homely and comforting – this factor would be highly appealing. Besides, every sip is floral, with a spicy finish. There’s a bold earthy hit to this spirit as well – adjectives often used to describe this zodiac sign. Not to mention, it won a gold at The International Wines & Spirits Competition in 2021 – a testimony to its excellence.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Gemini: Clearly Good Gin

Geminis are known to be charming, inquisitive, and social. Those born under this sign are easily bored and would appreciate a gin that could spark conversations and keep them engaged. Clearly Good Gin captures their youthful spirit while bringing something unique to the table. Each 350 ml bottle – shaped like a chic hip flask – comes with sweet lime peels, kokum, kaffir lime leaves, bitter lemons, Nagpur orange peels, and gondhoraj limes. In a first for the country, the gin changes colour. This is courtesy of the addition of butterfly pea flower – which turns the concoction from blue to pink upon the addition of tonic or anything citrus. This mirrors a Gemini’s own adaptability. Combine this with wallet-friendly prices and a smooth, refreshing sip is smooth and you’ve got the perfect party spirit – which is where you’d find this air sign every weekend.

Price: INR 300 approx.

Cancer: Seqer Gin

Cancers are known to be water babies. Those born under this sign are homebodies, preferring to leisurely lounge indoors rather than head out to a party. Their ideal gin would have to encapsulate these qualities. Enter, Seqer Gin from the sunshine state and alcohol central Goa. It embodies the seaside destination’s susegado – laid back, quiet, and relaxed – spirit. It features a popular local ingredient – cashew nuts. This is fused with botanicals like juniper, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, and rosemary. The payoff? A smooth, mellow sip with a touch of citrus. The blue packaging is an ode to the pristine ocean – which this water sign would appreciate.

Price: INR 1,500 approx.

Leo: Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

Leos are known to be warm and intelligent. They’re represented by the Lion – a symbol of boldness and royalty. Their ideal gin would have to mirror these qualities. Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is the perfect match. Hailing from one of the most regal regions in the country, it is a nod to the extravagant lifestyles of the erstwhile kings and queens of India. In line with this the bottle – in elegant black and gold – features the Jaisalmer Royal Flag. Triple distilled in traditional copper pot stills, the recipe for production is time-honoured and features botanicals like coriander and vetiver from the north, sweet orange peel from central, cubeb berries and lemongrass from south, green tea leaves from the east, and lemon peel from the west. It also features angelica roots, liquorice, and caraway seeds. The payoff? A mildly spicy, smooth sip with a refreshing finish. This fire sign would enjoy the luxury of savouring this one.

Price: INR 4,000 approx.

Virgo: Pumori Gin

Virgos are known to be practical and hardworking. As the perfectionists of the zodiac – those born under this sign have an eye for detail. Nothing but the meticulously produced Pumori Gin would do for them. The small-batch spirit is named after the eponymous mountain near Everest – where the juniper is sourced from. It also features orange peel, cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon peel, coriander seeds, liquorice, rosemary, aniseed, and almond. The payoff is a smooth sip with fruity and floral undertones. On the nose are hints of citrus and spice. Earthy and well balanced – just like this earth sign – the gin is both comforting and adventurous. Additionally, each ingredient is handpicked. The process of production is also carefully controlled, with every batch of Pumori measuring only 200 litres.

Price: INR 3,500 approx.

Libra: Doja Gin

Libras are known to be affable, social, and charming. Those born under this sign are connoisseurs of all things aesthetic and seek harmony in all aspects of their lives. Their ideal gin would have to mirror their balanced, crowd-pleasing quality. Enter, Doja Gin. The first of its kind in the country, it is the perfect balance of Indian and Japanese botanicals. The former includes coriander, pepper, fennel, and cardamom while the latter features yuzu, cedar leaf, sansho pepper, and hinoki chips in the perfect proportions. These then undergo a single shot distillation process which retains their essential oils. The payoff is a refreshing sip with hints of spice and flowers. A popular pick amongst gin aficionados, its elegance and sophistication – production to pour – will delight this air sign.

Price: INR 2,500 approx.

Scorpio: Terry Sent Me

Scorpios are known to be passionate and bold. Those born under this sign have an adventurous streak – often being keen on diving straight into dark subjects. Terry Sent Me gin is just as enigmatic as this water sign. It channels the mystery of illegal watering holes – or speakeasies – of the Prohibition Era. This reflects in the packaging – which features intriguing black-and-white bar scenes. Every sip is reminiscent of cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, lemon, orange, Angelica root, and Gondhoraj lime. Complex and refreshing at the same time – qualities Scorpio shares and covets.

Price: INR 850 approx.

Sagittarius: Matinee Gin

Sagittarius is known to be free-spirited and adventurous. The ideal gin for those born under this sign would have to be as fun as them. Matinee Gin – India’s first women-founded juniper-forward alcohol – is as experimentative as they come. Apart from traditional botanicals like orange, cardamom, and cinnamon, it brings unique ingredients like kagzi lime, zeodary, nagkesar, and teppal to the mix. The payoff is a citrusy, earthy sip with hints of spice and sweetness on the finish. That aside, the name ‘Matinee,’ is a nod to the theatre culture in India – read, ‘first day, first show,’ which complements the idea of day drinking – an experience this fire sign is always down for.

Price: INR 1,500 approx.

Capricorn: No Sleep – Greater Than Gin

The hustlers of the zodiac, Capricorns are pragmatic and practical. Those born under this sign enjoy working hard and playing hard. Their ideal gin would have to encapsulate all of these different aspects of their personality. No Sleep – Greater Than Gin fits the bill. A delicious collaboration between Greater Than and Sleepy Owl Coffee – it fuses the buzz of crisp gin with the hit of bold cold brew – the perfect recipe to help this earth sign go from being workaholics to party animals. Every sip brings forth notes of red cherries, salted caramel, and pink peppercorn – ideal for an Espresso Martini. Best part? It’s made of 100 percent Arabica coffee from Chikmagalur and is devoid of any sugar, coffee extracts, or artificial flavours – a sign of quality a Capricorn would appreciate.

Price: INR 2,000 approx.

Aquarius: Tamras

Aquarius is known to be eccentric and intellectual. Those born under this sign are rebellious and conversationalists. Their ideal gin would have to be as unique as them. Tamras is a perfect match. The small-batch gin comes from an independent distillery and boasts notes of juniper, coriander, and cardamom on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of zingy citrus, Nilgiri tea, and Cubeb peppers. The finish is complex and nuanced – just like this air sign. What makes it wholly unique is the use of fresh and whole sweet limes as well as Lotus flower. Tours of the entire process are available at the distillery for those who’d like to understand the behind-the-scenes of Tamras – something this knowledge-seeking sign would appreciate.

Price INR: 3,500 approx.

Pisces: Samsara Pink

Pisces are known to be indulgent and romantic. Those born under this sign are imaginative and nurturing. Their ideal gin would have to cater to their sweet tooth while feeling like a hug in a bottle. Samsara Pink checks all of these boxes. The mellow sip is reportedly the first of its kind in India – fused with rose petals, mulberries, and strawberries. On the palate are notes of the same, along with hints of hibiscus, juniper, and mellow spice. The finish is lingering sweet and zesty. Perfect in a Gin & Tonic or on its own – this alcohol, from its pretty pink packaging to soft flavours, will make a Pisces weak in the knees or spark their creativity.

Price: INR 3,500 approx.

