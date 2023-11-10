Best Indian whiskeys under INR 6000 for the most ‘cracking’ Diwali gifts

Besides stacks of playing cards and large spreads of all things sweet and savoury — bottles of smoke and oak are a common sight at parties this festive season. Not to mention, they double up as the perfect Diwali gifts for malt enthusiasts. Best part? The most exquisite expressions —courtesy of Indian brands — don’t break the bank. Here’s our pick of the best homegrown whiskey options under INR 6000 for the smoothest, most spirited celebration.

India’s ever-growing passion for malts has allowed homegrown brands to perfect their pours — cask to bottle. The payoff? A range of award-winning blends and exciting expressions, each promising a delicious on-the-rocks ritual. So much so that amber experts and enthusiasts in the country have increasingly begun swapping their usual international go-tos with local numbers. Combine this growing popularity with wallet-friendly prices and it’s no surprise that these options are increasingly seen as the ideal festive sips — whether to be passed around at a Diwali party or presented as gifts. Here’s a look at the best Indian whiskeys under INR 6000.

Best Indian whiskey bottles under INR 6,000 to gift this Diwali

Amrut Fusion

Having led the single malt revolution in India — Amrut is one of the most renowned names in the business. Needless to say, every bottle by the brand spells quality. The Fusion expression stays true to this reputation — having bagged the World Whiskey Of The Year title in 2019. The smoky, complex number offers whiffs of spices, peat, and citrus. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of dark chocolate, fruit, coffee, peat, and oak. The finish is long, with just a touch of marmalade.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Longitude 77

Promising unparalleled luxury, this new kid on the whiskey block is carefully crafted in small batches. The bottle celebrates India — with a stamp featuring the map of the country as well as the colour indigo which was discovered in the region. Rich, mellow, and smooth — every sip sings with notes of fruit, vanilla, and oak. The finish comes with a hit of spices — the homegrown touch making it the perfect Diwali gift.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Paul John Bold

The name behind several award-winning expressions — Paul John promises an exquisite on-the-rocks ritual. The Bold expression is a peated number that pours gold. On the nose are whiffs of Manuka honey, red liquorice, and smoke. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with notes of molasses and spice. The finish is light and lingering, with a hit of mocha and copper.

Price: INR 5,900 approx.

Indri Trini

Distilled in the Himalayan foothills, this single malt has firmly established itself in the drinking habits of connoisseurs and whiskey enthusiasts alike. Behind every bottle is six-row barley grown in Rajasthan that’s manually harvested, fermented, and aged in ex-bourbon, ex-French wine, and sherry casks. The payoff? A sunset pour and notes of caramelised pineapple, sweet cherry, oak, and vanilla on the nose. Every sip, meanwhile, is reminiscent of nuts and wood.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Kamet

From the brand that gave the world a one-of-a-kind cashew gin comes this whiskey that derives its name from the third-highest peak in Uttarakhand. The single malt features six-row barley grown in the Himalayan foothills and has a vinous touch. It’s matured in ex-bourbon American oak, ex-French wine oak, and historic ex-sherry casks. The payoff? Whiffs of spice, oak, vanilla, caramel, and raisins right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, sings with hints of chocolate, dried fruit, vanilla, and oak. The finish is warm and complex with a lingering sweetness.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

GianChand

Nearly 60 years of experience back this single malt that’s distilled in Jammu. The name is a nod to the founder of the company Dewan Gian Chand as well as local folklore and culture. Every sip is reminiscent of white pepper, vanilla, candy, and bitter chocolate. Whiffs of apricots, prunes, and gingerbread complement this. The finish, meanwhile, is long and spicy.

Price: INR 4,490 approx.

Woodburns

Rounding out this list is a blended number from Goa that comes highly recommended by connoisseurs and experts alike. A further testament to its quality? The fact that it won the silver medal in the ‘World Blended Whisky’ category of the 2019 International Spirits Challenge. Featuring indigenous ingredients that are aged in handcrafted charred oak barrels — this smooth number pours a deep amber. On the nose are whiffs of dark chocolate, smoke, sesame, and wood. Every sip, meanwhile, is nutty and well-rounded with a subtle sweetness.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which is the best whiskey under INR 6000?

Indri Trini, Amrut Fusion, and Paul John Bold are amongst some of the best picks of whiskeys under INR 6000.

2. What is the price of Indri Diwali whiskey?

Indri Diwali whiskey will likely be priced at about INR 5,000 once it’s released.