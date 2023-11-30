Award-winning Indian whiskeys to invest in for a connoisseur-grade collection

Cask to bottle, several Indian brands have perfected the art of crafting whiskeys — compelling experts around the world to sit up and take notice. This has translated to a sea of exquisite expressions that have bagged awards and accolades across the most reputed competitions. We’re taking a look at a few such homegrown numbers that are a must-sip.

In a country dubbed the world’s largest consumer of usquebaugh, a sea of bottles populate the aisles of alcohol stores. We’re talking blended scotches, single malts, the works — each featuring varying age statements, flavour notes, and price points. A few of these have travelled across the globe, impressing the who’s who of the malt business and garnering awards by the dozen. Besides representing the country’s rich cultural history and landscape — these exceptional expressions have placed homegrown distillers on the world map. Needless to say, they make for the finest additions to any home bar. We’re sipping our way through the most celebrated Indian whiskeys.

Smooth award-winning Indian whiskeys that spell quality

Paul John Mithuna

A highly-celebrated, connoisseur-approved Indian whiskey brand — Paul John promises exquisite sips. Mithuna is one of the brand’s most popular numbers. It represents the Indian counterpart of the astrological sign Gemini. Aged in American virgin oak before being finished in former bourbon casks — every sip presents dry tannins with balanced hits of mocha and delicate oils. Hints of orange peel, persimmon, spice, and coffee add to the vibrancy. Besides being dubbed the third-finest whisky in the world by Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2021, the exceptional expression was awarded a silver medal at the The International Whisky Competition 2021 and San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022. It also was accorded the Best Indian Whiskey title at the International Whisky Competition 2021 as well as the Indian Distillery of the Year 2021 title and a gold medal at the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition International Beverage Competitions. Most recently, it bagged a gold medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) 2023.

Price: INR 25,000 approx.

Rampur Indian Single Malt

A nod to the heritage of yesteryear Indian royalty — Rampur is home to luxurious bottles. The distillery has over 75 years of experience to its name — one of the oldest in the country — and features old-world copper pot stills. The Double Cask expression is produced and matured in the Himalayan foothills. The hand-crafted, non-filtered number is aged in European oak sherry and American bourbon barrels. The payoff? A smooth sip that sings with notes of tropical fruits, rich sherry, and oak. The finish, meanwhile, is long. The delicious dram bagged a double gold medal at the San Francisco Wine and Spirits competition in 2017.

Price: INR 8,000 approx.

Amrut Fusion

From a name that’s home to some of the oldest single malts in India comes a delicious expression that spells elegance in every sip. Smokey and complex, this whiskey merges barley from India with peated barley from Scotland. The payoff? Notes of spices, peat, and citrus on the nose. Hints of coffee, fruit, oak, and dark chocolate follow. The finish is long with a touch of marmalade. Besides bagging the World Whiskey Of The Year title in 2019, this smooth expression was recognised as the Grand Master of World Whisky at the Spirits Business Awards in London in 2011 and chosen as the best whisky for a Rob Roy in the Ultimate Cocktail Challenge that same year. Most recently, it bagged a Double Gold at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards.

Price: INR 6,000 approx.

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023

Starting out this list strong is an Indian number that made waves in the whiskey world when it was crowned Best in Show, double gold at the Whiskies of the World Awards. This, ahead of scotches, bourbons, and other top whiskeys across the globe. Aged in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks for a long time — this peated expression features six-row barley that’s handpicked in Rajasthan and water from the glacier water of the Yamuna river. The payoff? A dark amber pour that sings with notes of currants, bittersweet chocolate, oak, spices, and toasted nuts. This one’s as smoky as they come.

Price: INR 5,000 approx.

Woodburns

Rounding out this list is a delicious Indian whiskey that calls the sunny sands of Goa its home and is brewed in a family-run distillery. Matured in handcrafted, charred oak barrels and featuring all Indian ingredients — this full-bodied number is as smoky as they come. It pours a deep amber and offers whiffs of sesame, wood, and dark chocolate right at the outset. Every sip, meanwhile, is nutty with a subtle sweetness. No surprises that it bagged a silver medal in the ‘World Blended Whisky’ category of the 2019 International Spirits Challenge.

Price: INR 3,000 approx.

Cheers!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands

